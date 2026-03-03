Here's the live share price of Faalcon Concepts along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Faalcon Concepts has declined 16.61% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -22.37%.
Faalcon Concepts’s current P/E of 9.23x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Faalcon Concepts
|7.98
|-1.89
|-17.55
|-15.99
|-20.87
|-26.12
|-16.61
|Thermax
|-1.44
|5.14
|7.81
|-4.90
|-3.18
|11.94
|17.67
|PTC Industries
|0.68
|1.18
|-1.75
|31.37
|75.32
|93.41
|103.81
|Craftsman Automation
|-2.26
|-0.33
|9.21
|11.23
|71.77
|32.15
|39.94
|Sansera Engineering
|-4.02
|21.72
|34.11
|72.97
|107.88
|44.79
|22.46
|Tega Industries
|-1.94
|-0.43
|-9.41
|-12.08
|37.42
|36.83
|19.26
|Ircon International
|-7.87
|-11.80
|-12.11
|-20.72
|-2.92
|37.26
|24.53
|Engineers India
|-1.55
|22.99
|7.36
|5.50
|45.11
|41.32
|19.09
|Azad Engineering
|-3.62
|9.19
|1.58
|4.51
|36.87
|35.33
|19.91
|Inox India
|-1.87
|-0.20
|-2.07
|-4.04
|22.05
|6.43
|3.81
|Aequs
|-3.12
|1.21
|-8.88
|-8.88
|-8.88
|-3.05
|-1.84
|Balu Forge Industries
|2.50
|12.80
|-24.98
|-29.07
|6.42
|77.47
|18.07
|Kennametal India
|0.13
|10.81
|12.22
|11.02
|21.32
|6.64
|16.11
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-4.89
|1.46
|4.45
|-14.77
|-26.05
|1.35
|20.60
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|-6.81
|-1.19
|-16.00
|-30.03
|-20.23
|-14.11
|-4.43
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|4.59
|-10.65
|13.26
|85.48
|106.41
|47.51
|143.58
|Skipper
|-4.67
|-7.62
|-22.89
|-34.97
|-5.65
|50.69
|42.14
|Pitti Engineering
|0.44
|1.59
|8.76
|-2.76
|0.47
|43.98
|69.82
|Bondada Engineering
|-5.10
|-6.05
|-18.93
|-24.40
|-12.59
|115.79
|58.64
|Interarch Building Solutions
|-2.93
|-17.72
|-23.13
|-13.38
|33.60
|15.43
|8.99
Over the last one year, Faalcon Concepts has declined 20.87% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.18%), PTC Industries (75.32%), Craftsman Automation (71.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Faalcon Concepts has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.67%) and PTC Industries (103.81%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|37.48
|36.24
|10
|37.14
|37.12
|20
|39.45
|38.8
|50
|43.57
|41.7
|100
|44.23
|43.98
|200
|47.81
|48.63
In the latest quarter, Faalcon Concepts saw a drop in promoter holding to 65.56%, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 13, 2026, 3:57 PM IST
|Faalcon Concepts - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jan 15, 2026, 11:10 PM IST
|Faalcon Concepts - Integrated Filing Financial For Quarter Ending 31.12.2025
|Jan 15, 2026, 10:09 PM IST
|Faalcon Concepts - Statement Of Investor Complaints As Per Regulation 13(3) Of SEBI LODR For 31.12.2025
|Jan 09, 2026, 9:59 PM IST
|Faalcon Concepts - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Outcome Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of
|Jan 07, 2026, 9:08 PM IST
|Faalcon Concepts - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
Faalcon Concepts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999HR2018PLC074247 and registration number is 074247. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Faalcon Concepts is ₹36.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Faalcon Concepts is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Faalcon Concepts is ₹24.86 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Faalcon Concepts are ₹36.40 and ₹36.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Faalcon Concepts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Faalcon Concepts is ₹62.22 and 52-week low of Faalcon Concepts is ₹33.71 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Faalcon Concepts has shown returns of 7.98% over the past day, 3.7% for the past month, -19.2% over 3 months, -22.37% over 1 year, -26.12% across 3 years, and -16.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Faalcon Concepts are 9.23 and 0.61 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.