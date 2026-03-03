Facebook Pixel Code
Faalcon Concepts Share Price

NSE
BSE

FAALCON CONCEPTS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Faalcon Concepts along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹36.40 Closed
7.98₹ 2.69
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Faalcon Concepts Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹36.40₹36.40
₹36.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹33.71₹62.22
₹36.40
Open Price
₹36.40
Prev. Close
₹33.71
Volume
2,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Faalcon Concepts has declined 16.61% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -22.37%.

Faalcon Concepts’s current P/E of 9.23x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Faalcon Concepts Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Faalcon Concepts		7.98-1.89-17.55-15.99-20.87-26.12-16.61
Thermax		-1.445.147.81-4.90-3.1811.9417.67
PTC Industries		0.681.18-1.7531.3775.3293.41103.81
Craftsman Automation		-2.26-0.339.2111.2371.7732.1539.94
Sansera Engineering		-4.0221.7234.1172.97107.8844.7922.46
Tega Industries		-1.94-0.43-9.41-12.0837.4236.8319.26
Ircon International		-7.87-11.80-12.11-20.72-2.9237.2624.53
Engineers India		-1.5522.997.365.5045.1141.3219.09
Azad Engineering		-3.629.191.584.5136.8735.3319.91
Inox India		-1.87-0.20-2.07-4.0422.056.433.81
Aequs		-3.121.21-8.88-8.88-8.88-3.05-1.84
Balu Forge Industries		2.5012.80-24.98-29.076.4277.4718.07
Kennametal India		0.1310.8112.2211.0221.326.6416.11
Ion Exchange (India)		-4.891.464.45-14.77-26.051.3520.60
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		-6.81-1.19-16.00-30.03-20.23-14.11-4.43
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		4.59-10.6513.2685.48106.4147.51143.58
Skipper		-4.67-7.62-22.89-34.97-5.6550.6942.14
Pitti Engineering		0.441.598.76-2.760.4743.9869.82
Bondada Engineering		-5.10-6.05-18.93-24.40-12.59115.7958.64
Interarch Building Solutions		-2.93-17.72-23.13-13.3833.6015.438.99

Over the last one year, Faalcon Concepts has declined 20.87% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.18%), PTC Industries (75.32%), Craftsman Automation (71.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Faalcon Concepts has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.67%) and PTC Industries (103.81%).

Faalcon Concepts Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Faalcon Concepts Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
537.4836.24
1037.1437.12
2039.4538.8
5043.5741.7
10044.2343.98
20047.8148.63

Faalcon Concepts Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Faalcon Concepts saw a drop in promoter holding to 65.56%, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Faalcon Concepts Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 13, 2026, 3:57 PM ISTFaalcon Concepts - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jan 15, 2026, 11:10 PM ISTFaalcon Concepts - Integrated Filing Financial For Quarter Ending 31.12.2025
Jan 15, 2026, 10:09 PM ISTFaalcon Concepts - Statement Of Investor Complaints As Per Regulation 13(3) Of SEBI LODR For 31.12.2025
Jan 09, 2026, 9:59 PM ISTFaalcon Concepts - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Outcome Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of
Jan 07, 2026, 9:08 PM ISTFaalcon Concepts - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter

About Faalcon Concepts

Faalcon Concepts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999HR2018PLC074247 and registration number is 074247. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mrs. Ekta Seth
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Prithvi Seth
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Tribhuvan Seth
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Ruchi Arora
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Renu Kaur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ankur Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Faalcon Concepts Share Price

What is the share price of Faalcon Concepts?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Faalcon Concepts is ₹36.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Faalcon Concepts?

The Faalcon Concepts is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Faalcon Concepts?

The market cap of Faalcon Concepts is ₹24.86 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Faalcon Concepts?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Faalcon Concepts are ₹36.40 and ₹36.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Faalcon Concepts?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Faalcon Concepts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Faalcon Concepts is ₹62.22 and 52-week low of Faalcon Concepts is ₹33.71 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Faalcon Concepts performed historically in terms of returns?

The Faalcon Concepts has shown returns of 7.98% over the past day, 3.7% for the past month, -19.2% over 3 months, -22.37% over 1 year, -26.12% across 3 years, and -16.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Faalcon Concepts?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Faalcon Concepts are 9.23 and 0.61 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Faalcon Concepts News

