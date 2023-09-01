Follow Us

EXPO GAS CONTAINERS LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹10.56 Closed
-2.22-0.24
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Expo Gas Containers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.41₹11.00
₹10.56
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.40₹19.25
₹10.56
Open Price
₹11.00
Prev. Close
₹10.80
Volume
16,119

Expo Gas Containers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R110.9
  • R211.25
  • R311.49
  • Pivot
    10.66
  • S110.31
  • S210.07
  • S39.72

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.4310.74
  • 1011.5110.73
  • 2011.8510.79
  • 5011.2911.09
  • 1009.8711.42
  • 20010.4411.48

Expo Gas Containers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.09-4.26-13.09-13.168.87291.1191.65
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
-0.471.2943.42117.16131.52140.3516.27
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.630.9360.3789.97260.981,158.37964.88

Expo Gas Containers Ltd. Share Holdings

Expo Gas Containers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Expo Gas Containers Ltd.

Expo Gas Containers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/07/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40200MH1982PLC027837 and registration number is 027837. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Murtuza S Mewawala
    Chairman & CFO
  • Mr. Hasanain S Mewawala
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Fatema M Bundeally
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Venkateshwaran M Chittoor
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Expo Gas Containers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Expo Gas Containers Ltd.?

The market cap of Expo Gas Containers Ltd. is ₹20.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Expo Gas Containers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Expo Gas Containers Ltd. is -9.4 and PB ratio of Expo Gas Containers Ltd. is 0.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Expo Gas Containers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Expo Gas Containers Ltd. is ₹10.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Expo Gas Containers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Expo Gas Containers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Expo Gas Containers Ltd. is ₹19.25 and 52-week low of Expo Gas Containers Ltd. is ₹9.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

