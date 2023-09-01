What is the Market Cap of Expo Gas Containers Ltd.? The market cap of Expo Gas Containers Ltd. is ₹20.10 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Expo Gas Containers Ltd.? P/E ratio of Expo Gas Containers Ltd. is -9.4 and PB ratio of Expo Gas Containers Ltd. is 0.99 as on .

What is the share price of Expo Gas Containers Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Expo Gas Containers Ltd. is ₹10.56 as on .