Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.09
|-4.26
|-13.09
|-13.16
|8.87
|291.11
|91.65
|2.46
|6.75
|15.04
|18.61
|22.72
|189.91
|152.49
|4.10
|11.14
|18.43
|27.76
|15.71
|264.01
|176.00
|4.44
|77.40
|182.33
|270.21
|353.36
|2,229.68
|2,721.09
|10.14
|20.53
|43.22
|122.49
|184.65
|164.81
|184.89
|0.96
|6.17
|33.54
|49.30
|87.25
|244.31
|244.31
|-3.54
|5.21
|-2.07
|7.54
|-3.47
|1,727.24
|18,579.25
|-0.47
|1.29
|43.42
|117.16
|131.52
|140.35
|16.27
|19.97
|8.39
|47.51
|67.83
|182.72
|659.40
|1,258.92
|0.55
|37.79
|139.07
|135.15
|160.16
|1,818.98
|2,609.47
|-0.67
|-4.44
|31.51
|27.71
|24.88
|48.40
|-48.09
|2.32
|-1.93
|16.29
|37.99
|10.05
|260.79
|190.80
|-0.65
|-0.48
|15.70
|26.97
|30.25
|15.06
|15.06
|2.61
|-8.64
|7.73
|56.77
|84.37
|167.04
|28.07
|25.63
|32.92
|115.29
|145.82
|309.18
|442.08
|90.17
|14.65
|22.14
|84.84
|119.08
|104.73
|1,824.82
|729.47
|17.77
|14.98
|94.03
|142.43
|272.65
|112.29
|157.10
|-2.59
|55.97
|54.25
|75.30
|192.43
|4,391.50
|4,391.50
|2.53
|6.03
|23.27
|26.67
|68.32
|573.29
|257.58
|-0.63
|0.93
|60.37
|89.97
|260.98
|1,158.37
|964.88
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Expo Gas Containers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/07/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40200MH1982PLC027837 and registration number is 027837. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Expo Gas Containers Ltd. is ₹20.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Expo Gas Containers Ltd. is -9.4 and PB ratio of Expo Gas Containers Ltd. is 0.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Expo Gas Containers Ltd. is ₹10.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Expo Gas Containers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Expo Gas Containers Ltd. is ₹19.25 and 52-week low of Expo Gas Containers Ltd. is ₹9.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.