Expo Engineering and Projects Share Price

NSE
BSE

EXPO ENGINEERING AND PROJECTS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Expo Engineering and Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹59.90 Closed
3.56₹ 2.06
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Expo Engineering and Projects Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹50.00₹60.00
₹59.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹39.00₹111.00
₹59.90
Open Price
₹56.29
Prev. Close
₹57.84
Volume
21,979

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Expo Engineering and Projects has gained 68.42% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 33.11%.

Expo Engineering and Projects’s current P/E of 34.40x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Expo Engineering and Projects Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Expo Engineering and Projects		0.027.17-20.04-38.8640.1270.6766.37
Thermax		-1.445.147.81-4.9-3.1811.9417.67
PTC Industries		0.681.18-1.7531.3775.3293.41103.81
Craftsman Automation		-2.26-0.339.2111.2371.7732.1539.94
Sansera Engineering		-4.0221.7234.1172.97107.8844.7922.46
Tega Industries		-1.94-0.43-9.41-12.0837.4236.8319.26
Ircon International		-7.87-11.8-12.11-20.72-2.9237.2624.53
Engineers India		-1.5522.997.365.545.1141.3219.09
Azad Engineering		-3.629.191.584.5136.8735.3319.91
Inox India		-1.87-0.2-2.07-4.0422.056.433.81
Aequs		-3.121.21-8.88-8.88-8.88-3.05-1.84
Balu Forge Industries		2.512.8-24.98-29.076.4277.4718.07
Kennametal India		0.1310.8112.2211.0221.326.6416.11
Ion Exchange (India)		-4.891.464.45-14.77-26.051.3520.6
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		-6.81-1.19-16-30.03-20.23-14.11-4.43
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		4.59-10.6513.2685.48106.4147.51143.58
Skipper		-4.67-7.62-22.89-34.97-5.6550.6942.14
Pitti Engineering		0.441.598.76-2.760.4743.9869.82
Bondada Engineering		-5.1-6.05-18.93-24.4-12.59115.7958.64
Interarch Building Solutions		-2.93-17.72-23.13-13.3833.615.438.99

Over the last one year, Expo Engineering and Projects has gained 40.12% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.18%), PTC Industries (75.32%), Craftsman Automation (71.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Expo Engineering and Projects has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.67%) and PTC Industries (103.81%).

Expo Engineering and Projects Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Expo Engineering and Projects Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
558.7158.41
1058.6258.58
2058.6658.97
5061.662.01
10069.2366.47
20073.0367.46

Expo Engineering and Projects Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Expo Engineering and Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 3.15%, FII holding unchanged at 3.41%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Expo Engineering and Projects Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 16, 2026, 5:25 PM ISTExpo Engg. & Proj. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 13, 2026, 11:35 PM ISTExpo Engg. & Proj. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 13, 2026, 11:29 PM ISTExpo Engg. & Proj. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 13, 2026, 7:06 PM ISTExpo Engg. & Proj. - Statement Of Deviation And Variation For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2025
Feb 13, 2026, 6:58 PM ISTExpo Engg. & Proj. - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31.12.2025

About Expo Engineering and Projects

Expo Engineering and Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/07/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40200MH1982PLC027837 and registration number is 027837. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 114.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Murtuza S Mewawala
    Chairman & CFO
  • Mr. Hasanain S Mewawala
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sajjadhussein Mohammedhussein Nathani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Venkateshwaran Manickam Chittoor
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sayada Mukadam
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Fatema Soyel Nayani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Expo Engineering and Projects Share Price

What is the share price of Expo Engineering and Projects?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Expo Engineering and Projects is ₹59.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Expo Engineering and Projects?

The Expo Engineering and Projects is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Expo Engineering and Projects?

The market cap of Expo Engineering and Projects is ₹136.55 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Expo Engineering and Projects?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Expo Engineering and Projects are ₹60.00 and ₹50.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Expo Engineering and Projects?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Expo Engineering and Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Expo Engineering and Projects is ₹111.00 and 52-week low of Expo Engineering and Projects is ₹39.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Expo Engineering and Projects performed historically in terms of returns?

The Expo Engineering and Projects has shown returns of 3.56% over the past day, 1.18% for the past month, -19.05% over 3 months, 33.11% over 1 year, 69.27% across 3 years, and 68.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Expo Engineering and Projects?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Expo Engineering and Projects are 34.40 and 3.44 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Expo Engineering and Projects News

