Here's the live share price of Expo Engineering and Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Expo Engineering and Projects has gained 68.42% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 33.11%.
Expo Engineering and Projects’s current P/E of 34.40x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Expo Engineering and Projects
|0.02
|7.17
|-20.04
|-38.86
|40.12
|70.67
|66.37
|Thermax
|-1.44
|5.14
|7.81
|-4.9
|-3.18
|11.94
|17.67
|PTC Industries
|0.68
|1.18
|-1.75
|31.37
|75.32
|93.41
|103.81
|Craftsman Automation
|-2.26
|-0.33
|9.21
|11.23
|71.77
|32.15
|39.94
|Sansera Engineering
|-4.02
|21.72
|34.11
|72.97
|107.88
|44.79
|22.46
|Tega Industries
|-1.94
|-0.43
|-9.41
|-12.08
|37.42
|36.83
|19.26
|Ircon International
|-7.87
|-11.8
|-12.11
|-20.72
|-2.92
|37.26
|24.53
|Engineers India
|-1.55
|22.99
|7.36
|5.5
|45.11
|41.32
|19.09
|Azad Engineering
|-3.62
|9.19
|1.58
|4.51
|36.87
|35.33
|19.91
|Inox India
|-1.87
|-0.2
|-2.07
|-4.04
|22.05
|6.43
|3.81
|Aequs
|-3.12
|1.21
|-8.88
|-8.88
|-8.88
|-3.05
|-1.84
|Balu Forge Industries
|2.5
|12.8
|-24.98
|-29.07
|6.42
|77.47
|18.07
|Kennametal India
|0.13
|10.81
|12.22
|11.02
|21.32
|6.64
|16.11
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-4.89
|1.46
|4.45
|-14.77
|-26.05
|1.35
|20.6
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|-6.81
|-1.19
|-16
|-30.03
|-20.23
|-14.11
|-4.43
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|4.59
|-10.65
|13.26
|85.48
|106.41
|47.51
|143.58
|Skipper
|-4.67
|-7.62
|-22.89
|-34.97
|-5.65
|50.69
|42.14
|Pitti Engineering
|0.44
|1.59
|8.76
|-2.76
|0.47
|43.98
|69.82
|Bondada Engineering
|-5.1
|-6.05
|-18.93
|-24.4
|-12.59
|115.79
|58.64
|Interarch Building Solutions
|-2.93
|-17.72
|-23.13
|-13.38
|33.6
|15.43
|8.99
Over the last one year, Expo Engineering and Projects has gained 40.12% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.18%), PTC Industries (75.32%), Craftsman Automation (71.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Expo Engineering and Projects has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.67%) and PTC Industries (103.81%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|58.71
|58.41
|10
|58.62
|58.58
|20
|58.66
|58.97
|50
|61.6
|62.01
|100
|69.23
|66.47
|200
|73.03
|67.46
In the latest quarter, Expo Engineering and Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 3.15%, FII holding unchanged at 3.41%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 16, 2026, 5:25 PM IST
|Expo Engg. & Proj. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 13, 2026, 11:35 PM IST
|Expo Engg. & Proj. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 13, 2026, 11:29 PM IST
|Expo Engg. & Proj. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 13, 2026, 7:06 PM IST
|Expo Engg. & Proj. - Statement Of Deviation And Variation For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2025
|Feb 13, 2026, 6:58 PM IST
|Expo Engg. & Proj. - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31.12.2025
Expo Engineering and Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/07/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40200MH1982PLC027837 and registration number is 027837. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 114.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Expo Engineering and Projects is ₹59.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Expo Engineering and Projects is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Expo Engineering and Projects is ₹136.55 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Expo Engineering and Projects are ₹60.00 and ₹50.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Expo Engineering and Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Expo Engineering and Projects is ₹111.00 and 52-week low of Expo Engineering and Projects is ₹39.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Expo Engineering and Projects has shown returns of 3.56% over the past day, 1.18% for the past month, -19.05% over 3 months, 33.11% over 1 year, 69.27% across 3 years, and 68.42% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Expo Engineering and Projects are 34.40 and 3.44 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.