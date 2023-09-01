Follow Us

EXPLICIT FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.95 Closed
00
As on Aug 30, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Explicit Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.95₹2.95
₹2.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.65₹5.14
₹2.95
Open Price
₹2.95
Prev. Close
₹2.95
Volume
0

Explicit Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.95
  • R22.95
  • R32.95
  • Pivot
    2.95
  • S12.95
  • S22.95
  • S32.95

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.543
  • 103.773.11
  • 203.873.35
  • 503.313.8
  • 1003.313.94
  • 2003.423.86

Explicit Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-15.23-39.43-37.237.2771.5118.47
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Explicit Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Explicit Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Explicit Finance Ltd.

Explicit Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1994PLC076788 and registration number is 076788. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Avinash Bhargavram Mainkar
    Director
  • Mr. Gopal Bhagwatilal Dave
    Director
  • Mr. Pushparaj Vilas Mayekar
    Director
  • Mrs. Swati Gopal Dave
    Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Pyarelal Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Bhanushali
    Director

FAQs on Explicit Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Explicit Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Explicit Finance Ltd. is ₹2.73 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Explicit Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Explicit Finance Ltd. is 11.26 and PB ratio of Explicit Finance Ltd. is 0.35 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the share price of Explicit Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Explicit Finance Ltd. is ₹2.95 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Explicit Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Explicit Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Explicit Finance Ltd. is ₹5.14 and 52-week low of Explicit Finance Ltd. is ₹2.65 as on Aug 30, 2023.

