What is the share price of Explicit Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Explicit Finance is ₹7.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Explicit Finance? The Explicit Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Explicit Finance? The market cap of Explicit Finance is ₹7.23 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Explicit Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Explicit Finance are ₹7.80 and ₹7.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Explicit Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Explicit Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Explicit Finance is ₹15.94 and 52-week low of Explicit Finance is ₹6.21 as on .

How has the Explicit Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Explicit Finance has shown returns of -1.76% over the past day, -7.14% for the past month, -22.0% over 3 months, 24.2% over 1 year, 32.54% across 3 years, and 19.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Explicit Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Explicit Finance are -866.67 and 0.92 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global