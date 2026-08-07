Here's the live share price of Explicit Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Explicit Finance
|3.04
|-7.14
|-22.00
|-0.13
|24.20
|32.54
|19.06
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Explicit Finance has gained 24.20% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Explicit Finance has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.42
|7.55
|10
|7.68
|7.74
|20
|8.51
|8.19
|50
|9.29
|8.93
|100
|9.36
|9.47
|200
|10.31
|9.55
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Explicit Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 87.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:55 AM IST IST
|Explicit Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial Results, Annual General Meeting, Appointment Of Independent Directo
|Jul 16, 2026, 12:17 AM IST IST
|Explicit Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 16, 2026, 04:26 PM IST IST
|Explicit Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jun 12, 2026, 03:05 PM IST IST
|Explicit Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for 1) To Appoint An Independent Director;2) Any Other Item With Permissi
|May 29, 2026, 07:32 PM IST IST
|Explicit Finance - Disclosure Of Related Party Transaction For 31-03-2026
Source: Dion Global
Explicit Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1994PLC076788 and registration number is 076788. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Explicit Finance is ₹7.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Explicit Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Explicit Finance is ₹7.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Explicit Finance are ₹7.80 and ₹7.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Explicit Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Explicit Finance is ₹15.94 and 52-week low of Explicit Finance is ₹6.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Explicit Finance has shown returns of -1.76% over the past day, -7.14% for the past month, -22.0% over 3 months, 24.2% over 1 year, 32.54% across 3 years, and 19.06% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Explicit Finance are -866.67 and 0.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global