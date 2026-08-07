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Explicit Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

EXPLICIT FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Explicit Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.80 Closed
-1.76₹ -0.14
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Explicit Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.80₹7.80
₹7.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.21₹15.94
₹7.80
Open Price
₹7.80
Prev. Close
₹7.94
Volume
127

Source: Dion Global

Explicit Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Explicit Finance		3.04-7.14-22.00-0.1324.2032.5419.06
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Explicit Finance has gained 24.20% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Explicit Finance has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Explicit Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Explicit Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.427.55
107.687.74
208.518.19
509.298.93
1009.369.47
20010.319.55

Source: Dion Global

Explicit Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Explicit Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 87.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Explicit Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:55 AM IST ISTExplicit Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial Results, Annual General Meeting, Appointment Of Independent Directo
Jul 16, 2026, 12:17 AM IST ISTExplicit Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 16, 2026, 04:26 PM IST ISTExplicit Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jun 12, 2026, 03:05 PM IST ISTExplicit Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for 1) To Appoint An Independent Director;2) Any Other Item With Permissi
May 29, 2026, 07:32 PM IST ISTExplicit Finance - Disclosure Of Related Party Transaction For 31-03-2026

Source: Dion Global

About Explicit Finance

Explicit Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1994PLC076788 and registration number is 076788. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Nanda
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Avinash Mainkar
    Director
  • Mr. Gopal Dave
    Director
  • Mr. Nirmal Singh Raju
    Director
  • Mr. Pushparaj Mayekar
    Director
  • Ms. Hetal Bhanushali
    Director

FAQs on Explicit Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Explicit Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Explicit Finance is ₹7.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Explicit Finance?

The Explicit Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Explicit Finance?

The market cap of Explicit Finance is ₹7.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Explicit Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Explicit Finance are ₹7.80 and ₹7.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Explicit Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Explicit Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Explicit Finance is ₹15.94 and 52-week low of Explicit Finance is ₹6.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Explicit Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Explicit Finance has shown returns of -1.76% over the past day, -7.14% for the past month, -22.0% over 3 months, 24.2% over 1 year, 32.54% across 3 years, and 19.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Explicit Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Explicit Finance are -866.67 and 0.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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