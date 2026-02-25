By V Shunmugam & Nikhil Dohale

When gold and silver prices show contrasting trends, they make investors uncertain about which way the markets may move. But the key is not in analysing each metal individually but in understanding their relationship via the gold-silver ratio, explain V Shunmugam & Nikhil Dohale

What is the gold-silver ratio?

The Gold-Silver ratio indicates how many ounces of silver are required to purchase one ounce of gold. Its roots lie in historical monetary systems where governments set fixed exchange rates between gold and silver—usually around 15:1—to stabilise their currencies. Over time, this fixed ratio transitioned to a floating one influenced by supply, demand, and investor actions. Today, the ratio varies from 50 to 70, but it can deviate during periods of financial stress.

Variation in price trends

Gold mainly serves as a monetary asset, representing confidence in currencies, central banks, and financial systems, and retains its value even during downturns. Silver, on the other hand, has a dual purpose. Nearly half of its demand comes from industrial applications with the rest driven by investment interest.

This duality makes silver more responsive to economic optimism and financial uncertainty. Consequently, during volatile markets, gold stabilises, while silver tends to exaggerate the market movements in both directions downward.

How the ratio reflects market conditions

The Gold-Silver ratio signalls relative value rather than predicting prices outright. A high ratio—above 80 or 100—suggests gold is outperforming and silver might be undervalued.

Conversely, a low ratio—around 50 or even lower—indicates that silver has gained strength, sometimes excessively. Historical examples illustrate this pattern: during the 2008 financial crisis, the gold-silver ratio spiked as silver declined more than gold. In 2020, it hit record highs (125.54) amid the pandemic panic, then quickly reversed as markets stabilised.

Recently, the ratio again exceeded 100 before rapidly compressing as silver’s value adjusted.

How experienced investors utilise this ratio

Institutional and professional investors usually trade the gold-to-silver ratio instead of directly investing in metals. They often make relative-value trades: buying silver and selling gold when the ratio hits extreme highs, and reversing these positions as it falls. They expect the ratio to revert to its long-term average over time.

Gold recently reached new highs, then corrected slightly, and remains strong. Silver’s movements have been more volatile—rising quickly, falling just as fast, and now trying to stabilise. The quick narrowing—where silver prices rose sharply and the ratio dropped from high levels toward the mid-range—illustrates this strategic repositioning by knowledgeable market participants.

Why silver tends to overshoot during market cycles

Silver’s tendency to overshoot stems from its supply characteristics. Unlike gold, which has substantial above-ground stocks and a stable supply, silver is mainly produced as a by-product of mining metals like copper, lead, and zinc. This limits supply flexibility, since it can’t increase quickly even if prices surge, unless overall mining activity expands.

Consequently, demand surges—driven by industrial growth or investor interest—can cause rapid price jumps. When market sentiment shifts, corrections tend to be just as swift. Essentially, silver acts like a leveraged version of gold, magnifying both upward booms and downward corrections.

What is the ratio signalling now?

As the ratio approaches its mid-range again, the market seems to be in a temporary state of balance—neither driven by fear nor speculative bubbles. This implies that previous extreme disparities have mostly corrected. However, history indicates that such balance seldom persists. A rising ratio could signal increasing caution alongside a strengthening of gold compared to silver. Conversely, a sharp decline might suggest a comeback of speculative activity centred around silver.

Instead of relying on the ratio to forecast short-term price changes, one should view it as a tool for understanding market behaviour.

It reveals whether markets are influenced by uncertainty or optimism and indicates if positioning is becoming exaggerated in any direction. In this way, the gold–silver ratio provides more than just a prediction—it aids investors in deciphering the fundamental market dynamics.

Gold and silver might seem to move separately at times, but they are always influencing each other behind the scenes. The gold–silver ratio reflects this dynamic, showing changes in market sentiment, liquidity, and risk appetite. For investors in uncertain markets, grasping this relationship can be more valuable than focusing on a single metal.

Shunmugam is partner while Dohale is analyst at MCQube

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.