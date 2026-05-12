India’s love affair with gold is getting a digital upgrade. With the National Stock Exchange launching Electronic Gold Receipts, investors can now buy, hold & trade gold much like shares. The move aims to formalise the fragmented gold market, improve transparency and reduce the hassles of storing physical bullion — though questions remain around liquidity, taxation and retail adoption. FE explains

What exactly are Electronic Gold Receipts?

Electronic Gold Receipts or EGRs are dematerialised securities that represent ownership of physical gold stored in Sebi-accredited vaults. Think of them as “demat gold”. Instead of buying coins or bars and storing them yourself, you can hold digital receipts for that gold in your demat accounts.

Each EGR corresponds to a specific quantity and purity of gold and can be traded on stock exchanges like equities. The system is designed to combine the safety of physical gold with the convenience and transparency of financial markets.

Investors can also convert EGRs into physical gold, subject to prescribed procedures and minimum quantities.

Why has NSE launched these now?

India is among the world’s largest consumers of gold, but much of the trade still happens via fragmented and largely unorganised channels. NSE’s EGR platform is aimed at formalising this ecosystem by bringing gold trading into a regulated exchange frame-work.

It believes EGRs can improve price discovery, standardisation and transparency while widening participation among retail and institutional investors. The launch also comes amid rising preference for digital and paper-based gold products over physical jewellery and coins. NSE recently demonstrated the model by dematerialising a 1-kg gold bar into an EGR.

How are EGRs different from Gold ETFs or digital gold?

Electronic Gold Receipts sit somewhere between physical gold and financial gold products. Unlike Gold ETFs, which are fund products managed by asset management companies, EGRs directly represent ownership of vaulted physical gold. Unlike unregulated digital gold platforms, EGRs operate within a Sebi-regulated exchange ecosystem.

They can also be converted into physical gold. Gold ETFs, meanwhile, cannot usually be redeemed into gold by small investors. EGRs are expected to offer transparent nationwide pricing and standardised purity. However, ETFs may continue to enjoy better liquidity initially because they already have an established investor base and institutional participation.

How the trading and settlement process works

The process follows three stages — creation, trading and redemption. Physical gold deposited with vault managers is converted into EGRs and credited electronically to a demat account. These EGRs can then be traded on exchanges through brokers.

Buyers and sellers transact electronically, while clearing corporations ensure settlement guarantees. Investors who accumulate the prescribed quantity can redeem EGRs for physical gold from authorised vaults. NSE says the platform offers a nationwide, screen-based trading system with online surveillance and transparent price discovery.

What are the main benefits for retail investors?

The biggest attraction is convenience. Investors get exposure to physical gold without worrying about storage, theft or purity concerns. Since the gold is held in regulated vaults, quality assurance becomes standardised. EGRs may also reduce the price disparities seen across cities and jewellers by enabling exchange-based pricing.

Liquidity is another potential advantage because investors can trade gold electronically instead of physically selling jewellery or coins. EGRs could also appeal to younger investors who are comfortable holding financial assets digitally. Over time, the product may help shift gold ownership from informal channels to the formal financial system.

Concerns and limitations around EGRs

The concept is still new and its success will depend heavily on liquidity and market participation. Gold ETFs took years to gain scale and EGRs may face a similar challenge initially. Retail investors also remain emotionally attached to physical jewellery and coins, especially for weddings and festivals.

Another issue is costs — vaulting charges, brokerage and taxes could affect returns. While conversion between physical gold and EGRs currently does not attract capital gains tax, taxation applies when gains are booked on sale or redemption. Market experts also point out that investor awareness around the product remains limited at present.