Expect Rs 3,000 crore recovery from Bhushan Power in Q4: PNB MD

Punjab Nation Bank (PNB) is expecting an overall recovery of Rs 10,000 crore from two big NCLT accounts in Q4FY19. Of this, the lender expects to get `3,000 crore from the Bhushan Power and Steel, said Sunil Mehta, MD and CEO.
The lender also expects to recover over `2,000 crore from Essar Steel in the quarter ending March 2019, said Mehta. The lender’s current exposure to NCLT accounts stands at `36,367 crore, of which, it has made a provision for 75%, said the company in a statement.
In Q3FY19, the lender had reported a 5.7% sequential decrease in the stressed assets at `84,732 crore. Fresh slippages also fell by 25.7% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) to `3,324 crore during the quarter.
On the `14,356.84-crore fraud at PNB’s Brady House Branch in Mumbai, Mehta said, “bank has realised that the lapse has happened due to a few people at one particular branch. Therefore, we have rolled out centralised loan processing centres to mitigate such one-off incidents.”
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had given dispensation to the bank to make provisions against the Brady House Mumbai branch fraud at 25% without debiting other reserves in the quarter ended March 2018, and to provide remaining amount during the first three quarters of the ensuing financial year, the lender had said in a statement.
Following the RBI dispensation, PNB had made a provision of `2,014.04 crore under the gems and jewellery sector in Q3FY19, thereby making full provision for the fraud at Brady House branch. The bank has already recovered `16,600 crore from the bad loan accounts in the first three quarters of FY19, it said in a statement.
While talking on the sidelines of an Indian Banks Association event, Mehta said, “We have decided to disinvest 4% stake in PNB MetLife; however, this is just for a price discovery and we will continue to hold 26% controlling stake in the company.” The state-run lender is also looking forward to sell it’s stake in PNB Housing Finance. “We have received the bids and negotiations are in process, a decision will be taken on the stake sale by the end of this quarter,” Mehta told the reporters at the IBA conference.
