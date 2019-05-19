Exit polls, election verdict to set market trend: Analysts

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 19, 2019 11:28:19 AM

Exit poll trends would start coming in on May 19 after the close of voting.

Rahul Gandhi, narendra modi, Congress, india news, modi market outlook, lok sabha, stocks, exit polls(IE: File)

Exit poll trends will set the tone for the equity markets in the initial part of the week, while the final outcome of the general elections on May 23 would build the road ahead for stocks, analysts said.

Investors should also brace for bouts of volatility in view of the high-octane election related events, they added.

Exit poll trends would start coming in on May 19 after the close of voting.

Experts are of the opinion that bourses may be indecisive till the final election outcome is known.

“This week there is an event that is able to produce long-term trends in the market and is the factor that sets the tone for wealth creation. The political events like election results usually produce trends that last for years. Hence, it becomes very important for the economy and investors,” said Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research.

There can be sharp movement in the markets but the exit polls bring some decisiveness on the table as well, he added.

“This week is going to be the most happening of the year wherein all eyes would be glued to not ‘stock quotes’ but ‘vote quotes’,” said Jimeet Modi, Founder and CEO, SAMCO Securities & StockNote.

Quarterly earnings would also impact trading as some major companies are scheduled to announce their financial report card this week, including Tata Motors, Canara Bank and Cipla.

Besides, the US-China trade related issues, crude oil prices, rupee movement and foreign funds trend would influence trading sentiment, they added.
During the last week, the BSE Sensex gained 467.78 points or 1.24 per cent.

On Friday, the 30-share benchmark closed 537.29 points, or 1.44 per cent, higher at 37,930.77. Similarly, the broader Nifty rose 150.05 points, or 1.33 per cent, to settle at 11,407.15.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Exit polls, election verdict to set market trend: Analysts
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition