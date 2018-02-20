Existing contract expires, new Nifty products by August, says Singapore Exchange

SGX launched single-stock futures for stocks listed in India on February 5, 2018. (Reuters)

Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Monday said in a statement that it would launch products that will succeed the SGX Nifty family of products before August 2018, when its existing contract with National Stock Exchange (NSE) expires. “This will provide market participants with the same ability to invest and maintain their risk exposure to the Indian capital markets. Market participants will be able to transition seamlessly to these products before the expiry of SGX’s licence agreement with the National Stock Exchange of India,” the bourse said in a statement. SGX added that the SGX Nifty family of products will continue to trade uninterrupted until August 2018.

“As a market operator, we have an obligation to our international clients to provide them with solutions to manage their risks. Our successor products will provide certainty and continuity for our clients. At the same time, we continue to work with NSE to create a larger pool of liquidity comprising international and home market participants,” said Michael Syn, head of derivatives, SGX.

The statement further said SGX would continue to work with NSE to develop a link that will allow international market participants to trade on NSE’s International Exchange (NSE IFSC) in Gujarat International Finance Tech (GIFT) city — International Financial Services Centre — while managing their clearing exposures through SGX. While NSE refused to confirm to FE whether an agreement has been reached on this arrangement, sources in the know confirmed that conversations between the two stock exchanges were on to thrash out a mutually agreeable solution. SGX said the details of the successor products and progress on the link would be communicated by March 2018.

SGX launched single-stock futures for stocks listed in India on February 5, 2018. Sources in NSE indicate that was a unilateral move and the Indian exchange had not been consulted on the subject. Following this, on February 9, NSE, BSE and Metropolitan Stocks Exchange (MSEI) terminated agreements that allowed their index derivatives to be traded abroad and data vendors from providing data to entities, which would use it to trade on overseas exchanges.

The global index provider MSCI last week termed the decision by Indian stock exchanges not to provide Indian indices or the data including the price of Indian securities to foreign exchanges as disruptive and harmful to international institutional investors in Indian equities and urged the exchanges to reconsider their decision. Following this, sources in NSE had clarified to FE that MSCI would not be affected by the move as data sharing was still allowed, but with a few restrictions.