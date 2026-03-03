Here's the live share price of Exim Routes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Exim Routes has gained 6.34% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 35.97%.
Exim Routes’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Exim Routes
|-4.67
|-25.05
|35.97
|35.97
|35.97
|10.79
|6.34
|Antony Waste Handling Cell
|-3.81
|-5.53
|7.76
|-17.14
|-6.74
|23.13
|9.90
|Namo eWaste Management
|-4.72
|-6.85
|-8.08
|0.60
|13.91
|-0.58
|-0.35
|Hi-Green Carbon
|-4.40
|-10.99
|-15.26
|-41.46
|-38.56
|16.29
|9.48
|Race Eco Chain
|-7.56
|6.40
|-27.15
|-54.32
|-57.76
|-23.52
|-14.86
|Urban Enviro Waste Management
|-10.31
|-7.63
|-15.03
|-17.76
|-30.78
|20.12
|11.63
Over the last one year, Exim Routes has gained 35.97% compared to peers like Antony Waste Handling Cell (-6.74%), Namo eWaste Management (13.91%), Hi-Green Carbon (-38.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Exim Routes has outperformed peers relative to Antony Waste Handling Cell (9.90%) and Namo eWaste Management (-0.35%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|165.86
|164.4
|10
|173.24
|170.72
|20
|189.05
|179.16
|50
|174.83
|0
|100
|87.42
|0
|200
|43.71
|0
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Exim Routes fact sheet for more information
Exim Routes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/04/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51909HR2019PLC115525 and registration number is 115525. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Waste Management. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Exim Routes is ₹157.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Exim Routes is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Exim Routes is ₹294.50 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Exim Routes are ₹157.05 and ₹157.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Exim Routes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Exim Routes is ₹281.90 and 52-week low of Exim Routes is ₹104.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Exim Routes has shown returns of -2.0% over the past day, -27.53% for the past month, 35.97% over 3 months, 35.97% over 1 year, 10.79% across 3 years, and 6.34% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Exim Routes are 0.00 and 11.74 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.