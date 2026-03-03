Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Exim Routes Share Price

NSE
BSE

EXIM ROUTES

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Exim Routes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹157.05 Closed
-2.00₹ -3.20
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:15 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Exim Routes Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹157.05₹157.05
₹157.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹104.50₹281.90
₹157.05
Open Price
₹157.05
Prev. Close
₹160.25
Volume
4,800

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Exim Routes has gained 6.34% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 35.97%.

Exim Routes’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Exim Routes Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Exim Routes		-4.67-25.0535.9735.9735.9710.796.34
Antony Waste Handling Cell		-3.81-5.537.76-17.14-6.7423.139.90
Namo eWaste Management		-4.72-6.85-8.080.6013.91-0.58-0.35
Hi-Green Carbon		-4.40-10.99-15.26-41.46-38.5616.299.48
Race Eco Chain		-7.566.40-27.15-54.32-57.76-23.52-14.86
Urban Enviro Waste Management		-10.31-7.63-15.03-17.76-30.7820.1211.63

Over the last one year, Exim Routes has gained 35.97% compared to peers like Antony Waste Handling Cell (-6.74%), Namo eWaste Management (13.91%), Hi-Green Carbon (-38.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Exim Routes has outperformed peers relative to Antony Waste Handling Cell (9.90%) and Namo eWaste Management (-0.35%).

Exim Routes Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Exim Routes Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5165.86164.4
10173.24170.72
20189.05179.16
50174.830
10087.420
20043.710

Exim Routes Share Holding Pattern

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Exim Routes Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Exim Routes fact sheet for more information

About Exim Routes

Exim Routes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/04/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51909HR2019PLC115525 and registration number is 115525. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Waste Management. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Manish Goyal
    Director & CEO
  • Mr. Govind Rai Garg
    Director
  • Mr. Vivinprasath Devaraj
    Director
  • Mr. Pallav Singal
    Director
  • Ms. Charu Jora
    Director
  • Ms. Komal Goel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mohit Garg
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahender Singh Tanwar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Exim Routes Share Price

What is the share price of Exim Routes?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Exim Routes is ₹157.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Exim Routes?

The Exim Routes is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Exim Routes?

The market cap of Exim Routes is ₹294.50 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Exim Routes?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Exim Routes are ₹157.05 and ₹157.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Exim Routes?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Exim Routes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Exim Routes is ₹281.90 and 52-week low of Exim Routes is ₹104.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Exim Routes performed historically in terms of returns?

The Exim Routes has shown returns of -2.0% over the past day, -27.53% for the past month, 35.97% over 3 months, 35.97% over 1 year, 10.79% across 3 years, and 6.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Exim Routes?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Exim Routes are 0.00 and 11.74 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Exim Routes News

More Exim Routes News
icon
Market Pulse