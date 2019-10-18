Exim Bank raises $50 million via socially responsible bond

Exim Bank said it has been rated as ‘BBB-’ by Standard and Poor’s and ‘Baa2’ by Moody’s.

Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) said on Thursday that it has raised $50 million through ‘Socially Responsible Mekong Region Development Bond’, which it said has been exclusively placed with Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company. The 3-year bonds were issued at a fixed coupon of 2.385% per annum.

The funds raised will be allocated to infrastructure projects in the Mekong Region including Cambodia, Myanmar and Vietnam. Exim Bank said it has been rated as ‘BBB-’ by Standard and Poor’s and ‘Baa2’ by Moody’s.

Socially responsible investing, also known as ethical and green investing, refers to avoiding industries that negatively affect the environment and people, and supporting projects that directly aim to help address a specific social issue to achieve positive outcome.