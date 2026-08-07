What is the share price of Exhicon Events Media Solutions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Exhicon Events Media Solutions is ₹484.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Exhicon Events Media Solutions? The Exhicon Events Media Solutions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Exhicon Events Media Solutions? The market cap of Exhicon Events Media Solutions is ₹627.38 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Exhicon Events Media Solutions? Today’s highest and lowest price of Exhicon Events Media Solutions are ₹493.00 and ₹472.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Exhicon Events Media Solutions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Exhicon Events Media Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Exhicon Events Media Solutions is ₹595.00 and 52-week low of Exhicon Events Media Solutions is ₹390.00 as on .

How has the Exhicon Events Media Solutions performed historically in terms of returns? The Exhicon Events Media Solutions has shown returns of -2.6% over the past day, 0.05% for the past month, -6.91% over 3 months, -6.38% over 1 year, 14.02% across 3 years, and 48.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Exhicon Events Media Solutions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Exhicon Events Media Solutions are 13.87 and 3.17 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global