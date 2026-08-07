Here's the live share price of Exhicon Events Media Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Exhicon Events Media Solutions
|-2.92
|0.05
|-6.91
|-5.89
|-6.38
|14.02
|48.42
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Exhicon Events Media Solutions has declined 6.38% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Exhicon Events Media Solutions has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|500.41
|495.23
|10
|510.69
|501.08
|20
|515.06
|501.58
|50
|475.38
|491.72
|100
|479.03
|489.02
|200
|498.76
|480.82
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Exhicon Events Media Solutions saw a drop in promoter holding to 49.32%, while DII stake decreased to 1.54%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:57 AM IST IST
|Exhicon Events Media - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Aug 01, 2026, 04:30 AM IST IST
|Exhicon Events Media - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 01, 2026, 03:22 AM IST IST
|Exhicon Events Media - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
|Jul 28, 2026, 01:53 AM IST IST
|Exhicon Events Media - Corrigendum To The Notice Of Extra Ordinary General Meeting To Be Held On Friday, July 31, 2026.
|Jul 23, 2026, 02:57 AM IST IST
|Exhicon Events Media - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Source: Dion Global
Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/09/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74990MH2010PLC208218 and registration number is 208218. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 85.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Exhicon Events Media Solutions is ₹484.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Exhicon Events Media Solutions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Exhicon Events Media Solutions is ₹627.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Exhicon Events Media Solutions are ₹493.00 and ₹472.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Exhicon Events Media Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Exhicon Events Media Solutions is ₹595.00 and 52-week low of Exhicon Events Media Solutions is ₹390.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Exhicon Events Media Solutions has shown returns of -2.6% over the past day, 0.05% for the past month, -6.91% over 3 months, -6.38% over 1 year, 14.02% across 3 years, and 48.42% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Exhicon Events Media Solutions are 13.87 and 3.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global