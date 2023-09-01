Follow Us

EXHICON EVENTS MEDIA SOLUTIONS LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | BSE
₹303.00 Closed
-3.6-11.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹298.65₹315.00
₹303.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹64.00₹350.90
₹303.00
Open Price
₹315.00
Prev. Close
₹314.30
Volume
46,000

Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1312.45
  • R2321.9
  • R3328.8
  • Pivot
    305.55
  • S1296.1
  • S2289.2
  • S3279.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 527.55311.61
  • 1013.78312.3
  • 206.89305.22
  • 502.76266.49
  • 1001.380
  • 2000.690

Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.420.35128.51350.89350.89350.89350.89
-1.1710.7136.6431.747.2930.10-47.52
2.7116.3637.0041.2223.8233.19-20.45
3.0413.6025.6615.87-4.1026.5332.62
-1.21-5.3812.145.49-17.96103.08515.59
3.3521.8333.4753.2314.6055.965.03
2.57-4.9224.5918.69-5.45687.02552.89
2.6119.286.2917.52-5.4786.0128.67
0.794.77-1.901.3324.382.2580.89
7.425.8620.4244.3813.45-3.70-3.70
2.9514.2060.52123.26112.441,666.754,116.56
-3.720.8328.1518.7426.3672.08-74.55
1.875.2221.4510.51-5.94-48.93-7.74
0.183.4335.9148.8633.411,146.1557.94
-2.26-20.52-9.1715.6018.79123.207.34
3.7751.7971.1867.2487.40337.12333.40
1.964.6534.6243.9917.13-42.44-15.20
2.7414.4742.4334.82-11.5367.3792.62
-2.40-5.87-10.587.91-56.06523.88492.98
6.387.2816.156.20-21.82-3.71-50.80

Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd. Share Holdings

Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jun, 2023Board MeetingOthers
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others

About Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd.

Entertainment & Media

Management

  • Ms. Padma Mishra
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Nisha Quaim Syed
    Director
  • Mr. Pechimuthu Udayakumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raminder Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hussein Ahmad Sayed
    Independent Director

FAQs on Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd.?

The market cap of Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd. is ₹359.83 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd. is 30.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd. is ₹303.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd. is ₹350.90 and 52-week low of Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd. is ₹64.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

