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Exhicon Events Media Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

EXHICON EVENTS MEDIA SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Exhicon Events Media Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹484.00 Closed
-2.60₹ -12.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Exhicon Events Media Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹472.50₹493.00
₹484.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹390.00₹595.00
₹484.00
Open Price
₹488.50
Prev. Close
₹496.90
Volume
21,750

Source: Dion Global

Exhicon Events Media Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Exhicon Events Media Solutions		-2.920.05-6.91-5.89-6.3814.0248.42
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Exhicon Events Media Solutions has declined 6.38% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Exhicon Events Media Solutions has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

Exhicon Events Media Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Exhicon Events Media Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5500.41495.23
10510.69501.08
20515.06501.58
50475.38491.72
100479.03489.02
200498.76480.82

Source: Dion Global

Exhicon Events Media Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Exhicon Events Media Solutions saw a drop in promoter holding to 49.32%, while DII stake decreased to 1.54%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Exhicon Events Media Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 12:57 AM IST ISTExhicon Events Media - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Aug 01, 2026, 04:30 AM IST ISTExhicon Events Media - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 01, 2026, 03:22 AM IST ISTExhicon Events Media - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
Jul 28, 2026, 01:53 AM IST ISTExhicon Events Media - Corrigendum To The Notice Of Extra Ordinary General Meeting To Be Held On Friday, July 31, 2026.
Jul 23, 2026, 02:57 AM IST ISTExhicon Events Media - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot

Source: Dion Global

About Exhicon Events Media Solutions

Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/09/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74990MH2010PLC208218 and registration number is 208218. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 85.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mohammad Quaim Syed
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Padma Mishra
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Nisha Quaim Syed
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Hussein Ahmad Sayed
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pechimuthu Udayakumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Raminder Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Exhicon Events Media Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Exhicon Events Media Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Exhicon Events Media Solutions is ₹484.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Exhicon Events Media Solutions?

The Exhicon Events Media Solutions is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Exhicon Events Media Solutions?

The market cap of Exhicon Events Media Solutions is ₹627.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Exhicon Events Media Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Exhicon Events Media Solutions are ₹493.00 and ₹472.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Exhicon Events Media Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Exhicon Events Media Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Exhicon Events Media Solutions is ₹595.00 and 52-week low of Exhicon Events Media Solutions is ₹390.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Exhicon Events Media Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Exhicon Events Media Solutions has shown returns of -2.6% over the past day, 0.05% for the past month, -6.91% over 3 months, -6.38% over 1 year, 14.02% across 3 years, and 48.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Exhicon Events Media Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Exhicon Events Media Solutions are 13.87 and 3.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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