Here's the live share price of Excellent Wires & Packaging along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Excellent Wires & Packaging has gained 2.08% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 68.74%.
Excellent Wires & Packaging’s current P/E of 33.25x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Excellent Wires & Packaging
|-3.19
|49.10
|127.38
|96.22
|70.00
|3.49
|2.08
|Bharat Wire Ropes
|-0.79
|1.84
|1.26
|-3.32
|36.14
|18.92
|32.34
|Bedmutha Industries
|-3.71
|3.43
|21.57
|-1.71
|-14.77
|33.90
|41.39
|Geekay Wires
|-7.62
|-17.75
|-28.42
|-36.22
|-40.25
|24.81
|24.25
|Kataria Industries
|-0.86
|1.46
|9.79
|0.24
|-4.36
|-18.35
|-11.45
|D P Wires
|-6.33
|-10.66
|-29.05
|-45.05
|-36.68
|-23.40
|6.27
|Kritika Wires
|-6.71
|-13.24
|-24.60
|-39.49
|-27.20
|24.32
|17.67
|Sarthak Metals
|-6.06
|-9.01
|-30.44
|-36.56
|-50.15
|-28.35
|-8.33
Over the last one year, Excellent Wires & Packaging has gained 70.00% compared to peers like Bharat Wire Ropes (36.14%), Bedmutha Industries (-14.77%), Geekay Wires (-40.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Excellent Wires & Packaging has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Wire Ropes (32.34%) and Bedmutha Industries (41.39%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|91.36
|90.58
|10
|86.69
|87.31
|20
|77
|80.04
|50
|59.03
|66.7
|100
|53.08
|60
|200
|56.54
|58.46
In the latest quarter, Excellent Wires & Packaging remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 34.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Excellent Wires & Packaging fact sheet for more information
Excellent Wires & Packaging Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/03/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U28990MH2021PLC357089 and registration number is 357089. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Wires. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Excellent Wires & Packaging is ₹90.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Excellent Wires & Packaging is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Excellent Wires & Packaging is ₹40.65 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Excellent Wires & Packaging are ₹90.95 and ₹84.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Excellent Wires & Packaging stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Excellent Wires & Packaging is ₹98.45 and 52-week low of Excellent Wires & Packaging is ₹36.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Excellent Wires & Packaging has shown returns of 2.25% over the past day, 50.95% for the past month, 136.23% over 3 months, 68.74% over 1 year, 3.49% across 3 years, and 2.08% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Excellent Wires & Packaging are 33.25 and 2.08 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.