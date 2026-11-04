Here's the live share price of Evonile Pharma along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Novartis India
|-6.90
|-12.55
|5.76
|68.30
|97.03
|38.13
|17.16
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|0.68
|-0.56
|-9.13
|-2.86
|3.79
|15.81
|17.59
|Divi's Laboratories
|5.82
|8.87
|20.51
|51.55
|47.38
|44.13
|14.28
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|0.64
|-2.53
|-7.65
|9.01
|27.75
|33.23
|27.01
|Laurus Labs
|8.42
|18.13
|28.11
|98.89
|137.91
|85.43
|36.22
|Zydus Lifesciences
|6.17
|8.83
|11.00
|37.41
|26.33
|28.45
|20.38
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|4.98
|13.41
|17.10
|6.37
|14.51
|9.20
|7.51
|Cipla
|3.13
|4.36
|-5.23
|4.30
|-7.90
|4.90
|8.81
|Mankind Pharma
|-0.94
|-0.11
|0.11
|9.58
|3.13
|11.74
|11.71
|Aurobindo Pharma
|4.04
|1.74
|6.79
|23.49
|46.71
|25.77
|19.86
|Lupin
|2.70
|0.10
|-15.32
|-14.42
|1.32
|19.28
|16.57
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|6.00
|5.41
|10.39
|0.52
|26.71
|47.71
|36.11
|Alkem Laboratories
|0.66
|0.37
|-8.67
|-3.08
|-7.77
|10.86
|7.29
|Biocon
|2.86
|-7.14
|-18.83
|-4.73
|-8.97
|15.21
|-0.29
|Abbott India
|1.12
|-2.04
|-7.50
|1.37
|-11.38
|4.21
|4.92
|Gland Pharma
|6.46
|8.24
|22.33
|73.49
|59.87
|27.77
|-3.14
|Ipca Laboratories
|-1.63
|-0.05
|13.18
|27.42
|48.89
|26.24
|12.89
|Anthem Biosciences
|2.34
|0.71
|3.31
|12.29
|22.11
|5.52
|3.27
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|3.36
|-5.92
|-3.19
|9.41
|-4.21
|22.27
|9.43
|Ajanta Pharma
|-1.00
|-4.97
|-5.69
|14.15
|30.55
|22.00
|17.82
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Novartis India has gained 97.03% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (3.79%), Divi's Laboratories (47.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (27.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Novartis India has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (17.59%) and Divi's Laboratories (14.28%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,818.01
|1,775.56
|10
|1,830.65
|1,814.45
|20
|1,912.5
|1,859.69
|50
|1,847.18
|1,830.12
|100
|1,680.95
|1,685.94
|200
|1,335.86
|1,461.44
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Evonile Pharma remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.50%, FII holding rose to 1.21%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|12,179
|0.04
|2.34
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Nov 04, 2026, 01:31 AM IST IST
|Evonile Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Nov 04, 2026, 01:14 AM IST IST
|Evonile Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Nov 04, 2026, 12:54 AM IST IST
|Evonile Pharma - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended As On September 30, 2026.
|Nov 04, 2026, 12:34 AM IST IST
|Evonile Pharma - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Of The Unaudited Financial Results Along With The Limited Review Report
|Nov 01, 2026, 07:55 PM IST IST
|Novartis - Disclosure Of The Receipt Of In-Principle Approval From The Stock Exchange I.E. BSE Limited In Relation To The Dra
Source: Dion Global
Novartis India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/1947 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24200MH1947PLC006104 and registration number is 006104. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of pharmaceutical and medical goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 354.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Evonile Pharma is ₹1,719.85 as on Nov 03, 2026.
The Evonile Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Evonile Pharma is ₹4,246.45 Cr as on Nov 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Evonile Pharma are ₹1,743.85 and ₹1,703.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Evonile Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Evonile Pharma is ₹2,588.00 and 52-week low of Evonile Pharma is ₹750.00 as on Nov 03, 2026.
The Evonile Pharma has shown returns of -0.13% over the past day, -12.74% for the past month, 5.52% over 3 months, 96.59% over 1 year, 38.03% across 3 years, and 17.11% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Evonile Pharma are 43.43 and 5.00 on Nov 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global