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Evonile Pharma Share Price

NSE
BSE

EVONILE PHARMA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE 1000BSE HealthcareBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Evonile Pharma along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,719.85 Closed
0.09₹ 1.50
As on Nov 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Evonile Pharma Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,703.40₹1,743.85
₹1,719.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹750.00₹2,588.00
₹1,719.85
Open Price
₹1,743.25
Prev. Close
₹1,718.35
Volume
794

Source: Dion Global

Evonile Pharma Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Novartis India		-6.90-12.555.7668.3097.0338.1317.16
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		0.68-0.56-9.13-2.863.7915.8117.59
Divi's Laboratories		5.828.8720.5151.5547.3844.1314.28
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		0.64-2.53-7.659.0127.7533.2327.01
Laurus Labs		8.4218.1328.1198.89137.9185.4336.22
Zydus Lifesciences		6.178.8311.0037.4126.3328.4520.38
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		4.9813.4117.106.3714.519.207.51
Cipla		3.134.36-5.234.30-7.904.908.81
Mankind Pharma		-0.94-0.110.119.583.1311.7411.71
Aurobindo Pharma		4.041.746.7923.4946.7125.7719.86
Lupin		2.700.10-15.32-14.421.3219.2816.57
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		6.005.4110.390.5226.7147.7136.11
Alkem Laboratories		0.660.37-8.67-3.08-7.7710.867.29
Biocon		2.86-7.14-18.83-4.73-8.9715.21-0.29
Abbott India		1.12-2.04-7.501.37-11.384.214.92
Gland Pharma		6.468.2422.3373.4959.8727.77-3.14
Ipca Laboratories		-1.63-0.0513.1827.4248.8926.2412.89
Anthem Biosciences		2.340.713.3112.2922.115.523.27
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		3.36-5.92-3.199.41-4.2122.279.43
Ajanta Pharma		-1.00-4.97-5.6914.1530.5522.0017.82

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Novartis India has gained 97.03% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (3.79%), Divi's Laboratories (47.38%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (27.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Novartis India has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (17.59%) and Divi's Laboratories (14.28%).

Evonile Pharma Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Evonile Pharma Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,818.011,775.56
101,830.651,814.45
201,912.51,859.69
501,847.181,830.12
1001,680.951,685.94
2001,335.861,461.44

Source: Dion Global

Evonile Pharma Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Evonile Pharma remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.50%, FII holding rose to 1.21%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Evonile Pharma Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
12,1790.042.34

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Evonile Pharma Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Nov 04, 2026, 01:31 AM IST ISTEvonile Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Nov 04, 2026, 01:14 AM IST ISTEvonile Pharma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Nov 04, 2026, 12:54 AM IST ISTEvonile Pharma - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended As On September 30, 2026.
Nov 04, 2026, 12:34 AM IST ISTEvonile Pharma - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Of The Unaudited Financial Results Along With The Limited Review Report
Nov 01, 2026, 07:55 PM IST ISTNovartis - Disclosure Of The Receipt Of In-Principle Approval From The Stock Exchange I.E. BSE Limited In Relation To The Dra

Source: Dion Global

About Evonile Pharma

Novartis India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/1947 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24200MH1947PLC006104 and registration number is 006104. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of pharmaceutical and medical goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 354.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh Ramadurai
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Dr. Vikas Gupta
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Shashank Sinha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Suchita Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Bhatia
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Kshitij Sheth
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Dr. Jagriti Gupta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Evonile Pharma Share Price

What is the share price of Evonile Pharma?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Evonile Pharma is ₹1,719.85 as on Nov 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Evonile Pharma?

The Evonile Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Evonile Pharma?

The market cap of Evonile Pharma is ₹4,246.45 Cr as on Nov 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Evonile Pharma?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Evonile Pharma are ₹1,743.85 and ₹1,703.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Evonile Pharma?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Evonile Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Evonile Pharma is ₹2,588.00 and 52-week low of Evonile Pharma is ₹750.00 as on Nov 03, 2026.

How has the Evonile Pharma performed historically in terms of returns?

The Evonile Pharma has shown returns of -0.13% over the past day, -12.74% for the past month, 5.52% over 3 months, 96.59% over 1 year, 38.03% across 3 years, and 17.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Evonile Pharma?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Evonile Pharma are 43.43 and 5.00 on Nov 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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