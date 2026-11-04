What is the share price of Evonile Pharma? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Evonile Pharma is ₹1,719.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Evonile Pharma? The Evonile Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Evonile Pharma? The market cap of Evonile Pharma is ₹4,246.45 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Evonile Pharma? Today’s highest and lowest price of Evonile Pharma are ₹1,743.85 and ₹1,703.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Evonile Pharma? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Evonile Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Evonile Pharma is ₹2,588.00 and 52-week low of Evonile Pharma is ₹750.00 as on .

How has the Evonile Pharma performed historically in terms of returns? The Evonile Pharma has shown returns of -0.13% over the past day, -12.74% for the past month, 5.52% over 3 months, 96.59% over 1 year, 38.03% across 3 years, and 17.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Evonile Pharma? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Evonile Pharma are 43.43 and 5.00 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global