EVERLON FINANCIALS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Processing/Texturising | Smallcap | BSE
₹60.40 Closed
-0.05-0.03
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Everlon Financials Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹60.00₹60.40
₹60.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.40₹76.99
₹60.40
Open Price
₹60.00
Prev. Close
₹60.43
Volume
371

Everlon Financials Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R160.53
  • R260.67
  • R360.93
  • Pivot
    60.27
  • S160.13
  • S259.87
  • S359.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 529.9662.22
  • 1029.5662.21
  • 2029.4860.44
  • 5028.8854.06
  • 10032.2647.84
  • 20036.2442.4

Everlon Financials Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.79-15.2365.3055.87117.66504.00422.94
1.4420.3164.27104.9539.95103.03-48.35
-9.55-7.31-22.05-49.23115.6821,978.9521,978.95
0.990.757.9120.5764.62298.31200.14
4.59-2.0021.7125.86-17.27177.0323.13
4.151.69-10.1915.92-20.70165.0481.70
8.731.11-3.46-10.91-31.41-71.60-84.95
14.9523.1744.7234.8927.081,721.673,282.79
-5.17-4.09-11.16-6.7218.27166.4755.19
-9.51-28.96-50.29-55.40-58.282,100.18450.78
-1.540.4441.6354.00104.42431.91241.06
2.66-4.594.97-14.55-7.48-42.17-53.62
6.95-0.837.4830.43-46.9118.0537.69
-2.75-5.507.303.60-10.02133.1747.27
3.988.8131.8918.46-15.52224.0767.53
0.452.896.198.7212.3271.59-21.84
-4.091.568.5021.4712.31-20.90-58.10
00.953.8620.0763.22507.99507.99
21.1828.0444.0318.71-2.7685.60-15.46
2.429.630.3913.46-24.08323.8944.51

Everlon Financials Ltd. Share Holdings

Everlon Financials Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Preferential issue
22 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Preferential issue
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Everlon Financials Ltd.

Everlon Synthetics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100MH1989PLC052747 and registration number is 052747. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Processing/Texturising. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jitendra K Vakharia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kiron Basty Shenoy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Sharma
    Director
  • Mrs. Varsha J Vakharia
    Director
  • Mr. Nitin I Parekh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Everlon Financials Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Everlon Financials Ltd.?

The market cap of Everlon Financials Ltd. is ₹33.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Everlon Financials Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Everlon Financials Ltd. is 14.93 and PB ratio of Everlon Financials Ltd. is 3.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Everlon Financials Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Everlon Financials Ltd. is ₹60.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Everlon Financials Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Everlon Financials Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Everlon Financials Ltd. is ₹76.99 and 52-week low of Everlon Financials Ltd. is ₹25.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

