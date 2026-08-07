Here's the live share price of Everlon Financials along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Everlon Financials
|3.75
|-16.8
|-8.1
|6.01
|-22.79
|21.84
|53.55
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.1
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.9
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.7
|IIFL Finance
|1.7
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.7
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.1
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.3
|22.6
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.1
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Everlon Financials has declined 22.79% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Everlon Financials has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|106.54
|106.4
|10
|107.43
|107.69
|20
|113.05
|109.65
|50
|110.23
|110
|100
|106.41
|109.03
|200
|108.87
|110.66
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Everlon Financials remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:26 PM IST IST
|Everlon Financials - 37Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company Will Be Held On Wednesday, 16Th September, 2026 Through Video
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:24 PM IST IST
|Everlon Financials - The Register Of Members And Share Transfer Register Of The Company Will Remain Closed From 10Th Septembe
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:17 PM IST IST
|Everlon Financials - Intimation Of Re-Constitution Of Various Committees
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:13 PM IST IST
|Everlon Financials - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:09 PM IST IST
|Everlon Financials - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Source: Dion Global
Everlon Financials Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100MH1989PLC052747 and registration number is 052747. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Everlon Financials is ₹105.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Everlon Financials is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Everlon Financials is ₹65.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Everlon Financials are ₹109.90 and ₹105.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Everlon Financials stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Everlon Financials is ₹143.00 and 52-week low of Everlon Financials is ₹77.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Everlon Financials has shown returns of -2.05% over the past day, -16.8% for the past month, -8.1% over 3 months, -22.79% over 1 year, 21.84% across 3 years, and 53.55% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Everlon Financials are -18.95 and 3.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global