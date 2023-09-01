Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-7.79
|-15.23
|65.30
|55.87
|117.66
|504.00
|422.94
|1.44
|20.31
|64.27
|104.95
|39.95
|103.03
|-48.35
|-9.55
|-7.31
|-22.05
|-49.23
|115.68
|21,978.95
|21,978.95
|0.99
|0.75
|7.91
|20.57
|64.62
|298.31
|200.14
|4.59
|-2.00
|21.71
|25.86
|-17.27
|177.03
|23.13
|4.15
|1.69
|-10.19
|15.92
|-20.70
|165.04
|81.70
|8.73
|1.11
|-3.46
|-10.91
|-31.41
|-71.60
|-84.95
|14.95
|23.17
|44.72
|34.89
|27.08
|1,721.67
|3,282.79
|-5.17
|-4.09
|-11.16
|-6.72
|18.27
|166.47
|55.19
|-9.51
|-28.96
|-50.29
|-55.40
|-58.28
|2,100.18
|450.78
|-1.54
|0.44
|41.63
|54.00
|104.42
|431.91
|241.06
|2.66
|-4.59
|4.97
|-14.55
|-7.48
|-42.17
|-53.62
|6.95
|-0.83
|7.48
|30.43
|-46.91
|18.05
|37.69
|-2.75
|-5.50
|7.30
|3.60
|-10.02
|133.17
|47.27
|3.98
|8.81
|31.89
|18.46
|-15.52
|224.07
|67.53
|0.45
|2.89
|6.19
|8.72
|12.32
|71.59
|-21.84
|-4.09
|1.56
|8.50
|21.47
|12.31
|-20.90
|-58.10
|0
|0.95
|3.86
|20.07
|63.22
|507.99
|507.99
|21.18
|28.04
|44.03
|18.71
|-2.76
|85.60
|-15.46
|2.42
|9.63
|0.39
|13.46
|-24.08
|323.89
|44.51
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Preferential issue
|22 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Preferential issue
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Everlon Synthetics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100MH1989PLC052747 and registration number is 052747. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Processing/Texturising. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Everlon Financials Ltd. is ₹33.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Everlon Financials Ltd. is 14.93 and PB ratio of Everlon Financials Ltd. is 3.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Everlon Financials Ltd. is ₹60.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Everlon Financials Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Everlon Financials Ltd. is ₹76.99 and 52-week low of Everlon Financials Ltd. is ₹25.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.