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Everlon Financials Share Price

NSE
BSE

EVERLON FINANCIALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Everlon Financials along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹105.00 Closed
-2.05₹ -2.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Everlon Financials Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹105.00₹109.90
₹105.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹77.50₹143.00
₹105.00
Open Price
₹106.70
Prev. Close
₹107.20
Volume
406

Source: Dion Global

Everlon Financials Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Everlon Financials		3.75-16.8-8.16.01-22.7921.8453.55
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.134.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.982.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.7
IIFL Finance		1.718.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.7
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.1-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.322.65.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.1
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Everlon Financials has declined 22.79% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Everlon Financials has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Everlon Financials Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Everlon Financials Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5106.54106.4
10107.43107.69
20113.05109.65
50110.23110
100106.41109.03
200108.87110.66

Source: Dion Global

Everlon Financials Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Everlon Financials remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Everlon Financials Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 09:26 PM IST ISTEverlon Financials - 37Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company Will Be Held On Wednesday, 16Th September, 2026 Through Video
Jul 28, 2026, 09:24 PM IST ISTEverlon Financials - The Register Of Members And Share Transfer Register Of The Company Will Remain Closed From 10Th Septembe
Jul 28, 2026, 09:17 PM IST ISTEverlon Financials - Intimation Of Re-Constitution Of Various Committees
Jul 28, 2026, 09:13 PM IST ISTEverlon Financials - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 28, 2026, 09:09 PM IST ISTEverlon Financials - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s

Source: Dion Global

About Everlon Financials

Everlon Financials Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100MH1989PLC052747 and registration number is 052747. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jitendra K Vakharia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Sharma
    Director
  • Mrs. Varsha J Vakharia
    Director
  • Mr. Nitin I Parekh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kiron Basty Shenoy
    Independent Director

FAQs on Everlon Financials Share Price

What is the share price of Everlon Financials?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Everlon Financials is ₹105.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Everlon Financials?

The Everlon Financials is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Everlon Financials?

The market cap of Everlon Financials is ₹65.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Everlon Financials?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Everlon Financials are ₹109.90 and ₹105.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Everlon Financials?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Everlon Financials stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Everlon Financials is ₹143.00 and 52-week low of Everlon Financials is ₹77.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Everlon Financials performed historically in terms of returns?

The Everlon Financials has shown returns of -2.05% over the past day, -16.8% for the past month, -8.1% over 3 months, -22.79% over 1 year, 21.84% across 3 years, and 53.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Everlon Financials?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Everlon Financials are -18.95 and 3.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Everlon Financials News

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