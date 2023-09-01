Follow Us

EVERGREEN TEXTILES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹24.15 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Evergreen Textiles Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.15₹26.50
₹24.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.39₹27.00
₹24.15
Open Price
₹26.50
Prev. Close
₹24.15
Volume
0

Evergreen Textiles Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R125.72
  • R227.28
  • R328.07
  • Pivot
    24.93
  • S123.37
  • S222.58
  • S321.02

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 512.4724.89
  • 1010.8325.01
  • 209.4723.94
  • 509.930
  • 10011.410
  • 20017.630

Evergreen Textiles Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-0.700.6259.9367.8267.82103.80
6.090.6947.5957.634.27564.73313.50
9.5111.3122.7912.69-17.32175.40101.74
3.118.5626.6027.87-8.87905.991,003.12
04.974.97-5.244.3837.8924.76
5.825.0615.1731.19-12.30128.8523.05
7.809.340.7722.8640.92366.52314.23
-5.57-42.56-61.6114.7366.97545.95298.80
-0.04-13.146.2410.35-6.50242.93184.97
9.652.3120.690.6714.82780.724,045.56
11.108.5613.8517.832.68186.49160.65
6.0022.3616.39-0.19-23.95364.93102.45
1.834.3222.109.01-12.7392.91-8.33
4.99-1.121.82-1.08-5.44249.133.59
0.18-3.90-4.234.81-15.14121.19102.71
-2.070.146.233.283.02248.58220.15
4.58-13.6516.6712.902.94252.8210.06
3.393.849.36-2.88-27.971,605.92591.47
0.26-3.76-3.58-10.54-8.81581.01168.20
10.838.8816.0811.150173.4541.87

Evergreen Textiles Ltd. Share Holdings

Evergreen Textiles Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Evergreen Textiles Ltd.

Evergreen Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/10/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1985PLC037652 and registration number is 037652. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manjunath D Shanbhag
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajendra M Bolya
    Director
  • Mr. Sitaram Verma
    Director
  • Mrs. Sanskruti Avinash Haryan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Evergreen Textiles Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Evergreen Textiles Ltd.?

The market cap of Evergreen Textiles Ltd. is ₹11.59 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Evergreen Textiles Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Evergreen Textiles Ltd. is 112.33 and PB ratio of Evergreen Textiles Ltd. is -1.61 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Evergreen Textiles Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Evergreen Textiles Ltd. is ₹24.15 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Evergreen Textiles Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Evergreen Textiles Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Evergreen Textiles Ltd. is ₹27.00 and 52-week low of Evergreen Textiles Ltd. is ₹14.39 as on Aug 28, 2023.

