Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-0.70
|0.62
|59.93
|67.82
|67.82
|103.80
|6.09
|0.69
|47.59
|57.63
|4.27
|564.73
|313.50
|9.51
|11.31
|22.79
|12.69
|-17.32
|175.40
|101.74
|3.11
|8.56
|26.60
|27.87
|-8.87
|905.99
|1,003.12
|0
|4.97
|4.97
|-5.24
|4.38
|37.89
|24.76
|5.82
|5.06
|15.17
|31.19
|-12.30
|128.85
|23.05
|7.80
|9.34
|0.77
|22.86
|40.92
|366.52
|314.23
|-5.57
|-42.56
|-61.61
|14.73
|66.97
|545.95
|298.80
|-0.04
|-13.14
|6.24
|10.35
|-6.50
|242.93
|184.97
|9.65
|2.31
|20.69
|0.67
|14.82
|780.72
|4,045.56
|11.10
|8.56
|13.85
|17.83
|2.68
|186.49
|160.65
|6.00
|22.36
|16.39
|-0.19
|-23.95
|364.93
|102.45
|1.83
|4.32
|22.10
|9.01
|-12.73
|92.91
|-8.33
|4.99
|-1.12
|1.82
|-1.08
|-5.44
|249.13
|3.59
|0.18
|-3.90
|-4.23
|4.81
|-15.14
|121.19
|102.71
|-2.07
|0.14
|6.23
|3.28
|3.02
|248.58
|220.15
|4.58
|-13.65
|16.67
|12.90
|2.94
|252.82
|10.06
|3.39
|3.84
|9.36
|-2.88
|-27.97
|1,605.92
|591.47
|0.26
|-3.76
|-3.58
|-10.54
|-8.81
|581.01
|168.20
|10.83
|8.88
|16.08
|11.15
|0
|173.45
|41.87
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Evergreen Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/10/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1985PLC037652 and registration number is 037652. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Evergreen Textiles Ltd. is ₹11.59 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Evergreen Textiles Ltd. is 112.33 and PB ratio of Evergreen Textiles Ltd. is -1.61 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Evergreen Textiles Ltd. is ₹24.15 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Evergreen Textiles Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Evergreen Textiles Ltd. is ₹27.00 and 52-week low of Evergreen Textiles Ltd. is ₹14.39 as on Aug 28, 2023.