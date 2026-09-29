EverestIMS Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/04/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900KA2017PLC102256 and registration number is 102256. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.