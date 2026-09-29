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EverestIMS Technologies Share Price

Sector
Information Technology

EverestIMS Technologies has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 29, 2026 and will close on Oct 5, 2026. The price band has been set at 80.00-85.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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EverestIMS Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

EverestIMS Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tata Consultancy Services		-1.63-8.78-1.3-13.35-28.57-16.73-11.61
Infosys		-4.58-10.43-3.23-20.99-30.76-11.77-10.23
HCL Technologies		0.26-3.5313.62-8.19-10.23-0.23-0.67
Wipro		-3.16-8.9-7.93-15.68-31.47-7.85-13.15
Tech Mahindra		0.33-1.837.5610.829.556.341.04
LTM		-4.3-8.2611-2.6-19.38-8.63-7.31
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-4.36-6.55-9.6213.0139.6411.776.91
Oracle Financial Services Software		-9.21-8.47-0.6955.4626.8337.7418.69
Persistent Systems		-1.62-4.6923.968.757.6222.0724.19
Coforge		-3.69-5.6918.8854.8915.2419.5110.36
Mphasis		-2.73-6.771.355.69-15.32-2.87-7.01
Hexaware Technologies		-6.73-11.84-5.810.44-26.33-13.75-8.49
Tata Technologies		-2.13-10.89-1.1131.095.96-18.64-11.64
Pine Labs		-9.93.689.157.22-31.04-11.65-7.16
Tata Elxsi		-2.32-12.58-19.83-23.31-39.83-24.14-11.02
ESDS Software Solution		6.984.1184.1184.1184.1122.5612.98
TBO Tek		-3.26-3.0314.9249.810.715.573.31
Sigma Advanced Systems		7.4227.9359.23499.18490.43168.81120.62
KPIT Technologies		-4.32-13.73-28.53-22.88-58.03-22.347.75

Source: Dion Global

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About EverestIMS Technologies

EverestIMS Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/04/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900KA2017PLC102256 and registration number is 102256. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Satish Kumar Vijayaragavan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sudhakar Aruchamy
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Arun Prasath Ramadoss
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Pratap Tiwari
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Deepak Kumar Shenbagarajan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ganesh Kumar Nagaiah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Deepak Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Srikanth Audina
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Yamini Chandra Roy Yandamuri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashish Garg
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Payal Jain P
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sonal Kashyap
    Independent Director

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