EverestIMS Technologies has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 29, 2026 and will close on Oct 5, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹80.00-85.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|-1.63
|-8.78
|-1.3
|-13.35
|-28.57
|-16.73
|-11.61
|Infosys
|-4.58
|-10.43
|-3.23
|-20.99
|-30.76
|-11.77
|-10.23
|HCL Technologies
|0.26
|-3.53
|13.62
|-8.19
|-10.23
|-0.23
|-0.67
|Wipro
|-3.16
|-8.9
|-7.93
|-15.68
|-31.47
|-7.85
|-13.15
|Tech Mahindra
|0.33
|-1.83
|7.56
|10.82
|9.55
|6.34
|1.04
|LTM
|-4.3
|-8.26
|11
|-2.6
|-19.38
|-8.63
|-7.31
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-4.36
|-6.55
|-9.62
|13.01
|39.64
|11.77
|6.91
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|-9.21
|-8.47
|-0.69
|55.46
|26.83
|37.74
|18.69
|Persistent Systems
|-1.62
|-4.69
|23.96
|8.75
|7.62
|22.07
|24.19
|Coforge
|-3.69
|-5.69
|18.88
|54.89
|15.24
|19.51
|10.36
|Mphasis
|-2.73
|-6.77
|1.35
|5.69
|-15.32
|-2.87
|-7.01
|Hexaware Technologies
|-6.73
|-11.84
|-5.8
|10.44
|-26.33
|-13.75
|-8.49
|Tata Technologies
|-2.13
|-10.89
|-1.11
|31.09
|5.96
|-18.64
|-11.64
|Pine Labs
|-9.9
|3.68
|9.15
|7.22
|-31.04
|-11.65
|-7.16
|Tata Elxsi
|-2.32
|-12.58
|-19.83
|-23.31
|-39.83
|-24.14
|-11.02
|ESDS Software Solution
|6.9
|84.11
|84.11
|84.11
|84.11
|22.56
|12.98
|TBO Tek
|-3.26
|-3.03
|14.92
|49.8
|10.71
|5.57
|3.31
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|7.42
|27.93
|59.23
|499.18
|490.43
|168.81
|120.62
|KPIT Technologies
|-4.32
|-13.73
|-28.53
|-22.88
|-58.03
|-22.34
|7.75
Source: Dion Global
EverestIMS Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/04/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900KA2017PLC102256 and registration number is 102256. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.
Source: Dion Global