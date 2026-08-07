Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Everest Organics Share Price

NSE
BSE

EVEREST ORGANICS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Everest Organics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹298.05 Closed
-2.96₹ -9.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Everest Organics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹297.05₹319.00
₹298.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹197.00₹536.40
₹298.05
Open Price
₹319.00
Prev. Close
₹307.15
Volume
155

Source: Dion Global

Everest Organics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Everest Organics		-0.684.7114.68-25.69-6.0833.97-0.92
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Everest Organics has declined 6.08% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Everest Organics has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Everest Organics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Everest Organics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5299.63300.77
10297.36300.43
20305.38297.51
50277.55287.31
100269.06294.37
200345.4313.82

Source: Dion Global

Everest Organics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Everest Organics saw a rise in promoter holding to 59.60%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Everest Organics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:02 PM IST ISTEverest Organics - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Friday, August 14, 2026
Jul 11, 2026, 06:29 AM IST ISTEverest Organics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Jun 22, 2026, 04:57 PM IST ISTEverest Organics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
May 30, 2026, 02:44 AM IST ISTEverest Organics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
May 30, 2026, 02:38 AM IST ISTEverest Organics - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today I.E. May 29, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Everest Organics

Everest Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230TG1993PLC015426 and registration number is 015426. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 159.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Prasad Venkata Satya Sundara Srikakolapu
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Dr. Sri Kakarlapudi Sirisha
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Srikakarlapudi Harikrishna
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kirankumar Rampally
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Venkata Satyanarayana Murthy Vadali
    Independent Director

FAQs on Everest Organics Share Price

What is the share price of Everest Organics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Everest Organics is ₹298.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Everest Organics?

The Everest Organics is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Everest Organics?

The market cap of Everest Organics is ₹289.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Everest Organics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Everest Organics are ₹319.00 and ₹297.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Everest Organics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Everest Organics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Everest Organics is ₹536.40 and 52-week low of Everest Organics is ₹197.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Everest Organics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Everest Organics has shown returns of -2.96% over the past day, 4.71% for the past month, 14.68% over 3 months, -6.08% over 1 year, 33.97% across 3 years, and -0.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Everest Organics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Everest Organics are 52.18 and 3.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Everest Organics News

More Everest Organics News
Market Pulse