Here's the live share price of Everest Organics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Everest Organics
|-0.68
|4.71
|14.68
|-25.69
|-6.08
|33.97
|-0.92
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Everest Organics has declined 6.08% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Everest Organics has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|299.63
|300.77
|10
|297.36
|300.43
|20
|305.38
|297.51
|50
|277.55
|287.31
|100
|269.06
|294.37
|200
|345.4
|313.82
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Everest Organics saw a rise in promoter holding to 59.60%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:02 PM IST IST
|Everest Organics - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Friday, August 14, 2026
|Jul 11, 2026, 06:29 AM IST IST
|Everest Organics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Jun 22, 2026, 04:57 PM IST IST
|Everest Organics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|May 30, 2026, 02:44 AM IST IST
|Everest Organics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|May 30, 2026, 02:38 AM IST IST
|Everest Organics - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today I.E. May 29, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Everest Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230TG1993PLC015426 and registration number is 015426. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 159.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Everest Organics is ₹298.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Everest Organics is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Everest Organics is ₹289.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Everest Organics are ₹319.00 and ₹297.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Everest Organics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Everest Organics is ₹536.40 and 52-week low of Everest Organics is ₹197.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Everest Organics has shown returns of -2.96% over the past day, 4.71% for the past month, 14.68% over 3 months, -6.08% over 1 year, 33.97% across 3 years, and -0.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Everest Organics are 52.18 and 3.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global