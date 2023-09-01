Follow Us

EVEREST ORGANICS LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹113.70 Closed
0.40.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Everest Organics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹106.20₹115.40
₹113.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹95.00₹165.00
₹113.70
Open Price
₹113.95
Prev. Close
₹113.25
Volume
2,460

Everest Organics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1117.33
  • R2120.97
  • R3126.53
  • Pivot
    111.77
  • S1108.13
  • S2102.57
  • S398.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5127.65114.39
  • 10127.27115.72
  • 20130.2117.5
  • 50133.77116.57
  • 100137.07114.03
  • 200174.14119.7

Everest Organics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.92-8.1212.0513.52-11.28-52.822.29
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Everest Organics Ltd. Share Holdings

Everest Organics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Everest Organics Ltd.

Everest Organics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24230TG1993PLC015426 and registration number is 015426. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 200.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ramakrishnam Raju Kounparaju
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Srikakarlapudi Harikrishna
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kakarlapudi Sitarama Raju
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Venkatasatyanarayana Murthy Chayaly
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sreeramakrishna Grandhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Akella Parvathisem
    Director - Technical

FAQs on Everest Organics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Everest Organics Ltd.?

The market cap of Everest Organics Ltd. is ₹90.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Everest Organics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Everest Organics Ltd. is 34.9 and PB ratio of Everest Organics Ltd. is 1.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Everest Organics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Everest Organics Ltd. is ₹113.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Everest Organics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Everest Organics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Everest Organics Ltd. is ₹165.00 and 52-week low of Everest Organics Ltd. is ₹95.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

