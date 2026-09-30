Eventions has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 30, 2026 and will close on Oct 5, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹112.00-118.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Crisil
|-2.1
|-7.42
|9.51
|18.69
|-2.56
|4.39
|10.47
|Central Depository Services (India)
|-6.39
|-10.02
|-2.77
|12.73
|-14.45
|22.89
|14.27
|Urban Company
|-6.03
|-2.03
|24.29
|37.73
|-3.64
|-0.63
|-0.38
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|1.81
|-7.71
|-12.57
|38.34
|38.34
|11.42
|6.71
|Indegene
|2.2
|-1.06
|17.08
|39.24
|5.61
|1.96
|1.17
|International Gemological Institute
|-0.81
|-4.88
|-7.42
|2
|-5.59
|-11.71
|-7.2
|WeWork India Management
|-0.6
|-2.56
|2.84
|46.51
|6.12
|2
|1.2
|LEAP India
|-7.41
|-18.1
|-5.17
|-5.17
|-5.17
|-1.75
|-1.06
|SIS
|-1.27
|-2.33
|-3.95
|49.36
|21.33
|-0.91
|-3.5
|Quess Corp
|-5.09
|-10.39
|37.98
|101.57
|32.08
|-6.47
|-17.71
|PDS
|-3.46
|-5.2
|-0.33
|33.37
|11.43
|-8.18
|7.34
|CMS Info Systems
|-2.32
|-5.92
|-22.12
|-13.72
|-38.86
|-13.17
|-0.77
|Bluspring Enterprises
|14.06
|13.22
|29.08
|180.99
|80.69
|19.18
|11.1
|TeamLease Services
|-4.36
|-10.51
|-20.63
|1.78
|-35.29
|-23.82
|-23.78
|Kapston Services
|-2.6
|-5.3
|54.25
|97.83
|238.7
|110.47
|81.2
|Updater Services
|4.87
|-7.54
|12.21
|63.01
|-16.48
|-9.88
|-6.05
|Vision Infra Equipment Solutions
|-2.24
|0.16
|14.91
|55.78
|68.85
|19.4
|11.23
|Krystal Integrated Services
|-2.98
|-1.12
|3.25
|22.2
|-0.02
|-4.56
|-2.76
|Innovision
|-0.29
|-7.49
|-10.24
|-21.43
|-32.2
|-12.15
|-7.48
Source: Dion Global
Eventions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/12/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U92190HR2020PLC091592 and registration number is 091592. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 99.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global