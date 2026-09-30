Eventions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/12/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U92190HR2020PLC091592 and registration number is 091592. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 99.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.