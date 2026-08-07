What is the share price of Evans Electric? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Evans Electric is ₹71.39 as on .

What kind of stock is Evans Electric? The Evans Electric is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Evans Electric? The market cap of Evans Electric is ₹39.18 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Evans Electric? Today’s highest and lowest price of Evans Electric are ₹72.87 and ₹69.99.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Evans Electric? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Evans Electric stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Evans Electric is ₹175.00 and 52-week low of Evans Electric is ₹60.00 as on .

How has the Evans Electric performed historically in terms of returns? The Evans Electric has shown returns of 2.1% over the past day, 8.99% for the past month, -19.38% over 3 months, -58.73% over 1 year, 7.05% across 3 years, and 25.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Evans Electric? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Evans Electric are -91.06 and 1.57 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global