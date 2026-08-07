Here's the live share price of Evans Electric along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Evans Electric
|12.34
|8.99
|-19.38
|-34.44
|-58.73
|7.05
|25.69
|ABB India
|4.31
|8.92
|5.71
|30.74
|48.54
|18.85
|35.79
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|2.18
|-3.08
|2.64
|27.81
|29.43
|29.65
|60.86
|Siemens Energy India
|12.96
|8.32
|16.24
|35.34
|14.71
|10.04
|5.91
|Waaree Energies
|0.95
|-4.85
|-16.21
|-13.39
|-14.51
|4.98
|2.96
|Premier Energies
|2.55
|2.02
|2.76
|29.56
|5.41
|7.60
|4.49
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-0.53
|-9.66
|0.23
|75.53
|36.94
|68.14
|60.05
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|0.38
|-2.70
|20.42
|57.36
|45.65
|13.35
|7.81
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|2.47
|16.15
|36.24
|84.10
|87.28
|23.26
|13.37
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-0.47
|-10.07
|-13.66
|-0.94
|-11.59
|49.69
|94.91
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-1.45
|-0.56
|-6.96
|15.32
|-19.94
|19.33
|37.87
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-2.37
|-0.25
|-11.53
|0.32
|-3.79
|-1.28
|-0.77
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|7.89
|12.80
|63.02
|108.92
|138.82
|92.35
|101.46
|Websol Energy Systems
|-0.18
|-5.13
|-15.96
|34.88
|-22.39
|107.30
|71.86
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|2.77
|24.84
|107.69
|86.83
|64.36
|5.78
|3.43
|Ravindra Energy
|-1.84
|-9.61
|20.43
|12.74
|16.88
|54.00
|26.25
|Rishabh Instruments
|4.73
|1.61
|27.02
|43.60
|121.49
|13.05
|7.64
|Modern Insulators
|9.69
|1.64
|36.54
|106.97
|423.93
|98.91
|53.38
|Insolation Energy Ltd
|-1.08
|-1.56
|-20.43
|-17.70
|-50.52
|66.54
|69.08
|MV Electrosystems
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-0.61
|-0.37
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Evans Electric has declined 58.73% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Evans Electric has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|65.13
|67.59
|10
|66.14
|67.03
|20
|66.34
|67.13
|50
|70.06
|71.24
|100
|79.2
|82.58
|200
|112.74
|102.51
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Evans Electric remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:38 PM IST IST
|Evans Electric - Revised Intimation Of Book Closure Dates Under Regulation 42 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Req
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:58 PM IST IST
|Evans Electric - Intimation Of Record Date Under SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:53 PM IST IST
|Evans Electric - Intimation Of Book Closure Dates Under Regulation 42 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirement
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:48 PM IST IST
|Evans Electric - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:20 PM IST IST
|Evans Electric - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 05, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Evans Electric Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/12/1951 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1951PLC008715 and registration number is 008715. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Repair of electrical equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Evans Electric is ₹71.39 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Evans Electric is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Evans Electric is ₹39.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Evans Electric are ₹72.87 and ₹69.99.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Evans Electric stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Evans Electric is ₹175.00 and 52-week low of Evans Electric is ₹60.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Evans Electric has shown returns of 2.1% over the past day, 8.99% for the past month, -19.38% over 3 months, -58.73% over 1 year, 7.05% across 3 years, and 25.69% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Evans Electric are -91.06 and 1.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global