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Evans Electric Share Price

NSE
BSE

EVANS ELECTRIC

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electric Equipment

Here's the live share price of Evans Electric along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹71.39 Closed
2.10₹ 1.47
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Evans Electric Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹69.99₹72.87
₹71.39
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹60.00₹175.00
₹71.39
Open Price
₹69.99
Prev. Close
₹69.92
Volume
4,000

Source: Dion Global

Evans Electric Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Evans Electric		12.348.99-19.38-34.44-58.737.0525.69
ABB India		4.318.925.7130.7448.5418.8535.79
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		2.18-3.082.6427.8129.4329.6560.86
Siemens Energy India		12.968.3216.2435.3414.7110.045.91
Waaree Energies		0.95-4.85-16.21-13.39-14.514.982.96
Premier Energies		2.552.022.7629.565.417.604.49
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-0.53-9.660.2375.5336.9468.1460.05
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		0.38-2.7020.4257.3645.6513.357.81
Fujiyama Power Systems		2.4716.1536.2484.1087.2823.2613.37
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-0.47-10.07-13.66-0.94-11.5949.6994.91
Genus Power Infrastructures		-1.45-0.56-6.9615.32-19.9419.3337.87
Saatvik Green Energy		-2.37-0.25-11.530.32-3.79-1.28-0.77
Kernex Microsystems (India)		7.8912.8063.02108.92138.8292.35101.46
Websol Energy Systems		-0.18-5.13-15.9634.88-22.39107.3071.86
Spectrum Electrical Industries		2.7724.84107.6986.8364.365.783.43
Ravindra Energy		-1.84-9.6120.4312.7416.8854.0026.25
Rishabh Instruments		4.731.6127.0243.60121.4913.057.64
Modern Insulators		9.691.6436.54106.97423.9398.9153.38
Insolation Energy Ltd		-1.08-1.56-20.43-17.70-50.5266.5469.08
MV Electrosystems		-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-0.61-0.37

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Evans Electric has declined 58.73% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Evans Electric has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).

Evans Electric Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Evans Electric Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
565.1367.59
1066.1467.03
2066.3467.13
5070.0671.24
10079.282.58
200112.74102.51

Source: Dion Global

Evans Electric Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Evans Electric remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Evans Electric Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:38 PM IST ISTEvans Electric - Revised Intimation Of Book Closure Dates Under Regulation 42 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Req
Aug 05, 2026, 08:58 PM IST ISTEvans Electric - Intimation Of Record Date Under SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Aug 05, 2026, 08:53 PM IST ISTEvans Electric - Intimation Of Book Closure Dates Under Regulation 42 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirement
Aug 05, 2026, 08:48 PM IST ISTEvans Electric - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 05, 2026, 07:20 PM IST ISTEvans Electric - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 05, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Evans Electric

Evans Electric Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/12/1951 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1951PLC008715 and registration number is 008715. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Repair of electrical equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ivor Anthony Desouza
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Wilson Desouza
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kalyan Vijay Sivalenka
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Christopher Joseph Rodricks
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Lancelot Gerard Dcunha
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Olga Noela Lume Pereira
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Evans Electric Share Price

What is the share price of Evans Electric?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Evans Electric is ₹71.39 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Evans Electric?

The Evans Electric is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Evans Electric?

The market cap of Evans Electric is ₹39.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Evans Electric?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Evans Electric are ₹72.87 and ₹69.99.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Evans Electric?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Evans Electric stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Evans Electric is ₹175.00 and 52-week low of Evans Electric is ₹60.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Evans Electric performed historically in terms of returns?

The Evans Electric has shown returns of 2.1% over the past day, 8.99% for the past month, -19.38% over 3 months, -58.73% over 1 year, 7.05% across 3 years, and 25.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Evans Electric?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Evans Electric are -91.06 and 1.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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