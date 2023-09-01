Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|25.79
|38.00
|55.23
|33.01
|215.58
|39.00
|458.03
|1.17
|-5.06
|8.81
|29.55
|25.95
|354.25
|228.79
|5.64
|4.70
|3.84
|13.89
|-0.12
|122.53
|93.32
|1.74
|4.25
|9.51
|38.18
|87.44
|1,871.00
|624.21
|0.75
|4.01
|10.87
|-1.91
|-24.81
|13.73
|21.74
|-0.03
|10.83
|24.29
|26.04
|36.94
|86.03
|43.22
|4.44
|24.71
|40.84
|115.39
|143.97
|312.35
|227.63
|0.58
|1.30
|-2.51
|-14.71
|-8.34
|17.13
|37.85
|0.60
|-9.05
|-6.37
|-6.37
|-6.37
|-6.37
|-6.37
|4.36
|5.10
|29.85
|60.13
|57.25
|92.91
|-11.00
|8.91
|14.53
|147.71
|170.49
|225.12
|576.20
|192.10
|16.78
|27.32
|34.11
|23.50
|7.07
|98.64
|34.42
|-2.83
|-3.80
|61.83
|87.08
|70.37
|305.88
|159.09
|4.47
|74.42
|174.80
|173.54
|347.62
|347.62
|347.62
|-1.89
|-1.63
|-0.54
|61.15
|154.86
|833.84
|393.36
|0.21
|16.47
|19.37
|55.72
|69.21
|303.28
|146.73
|-0.10
|-5.16
|27.14
|15.33
|-18.81
|247.09
|203.62
|3.65
|-20.09
|41.86
|510.76
|639.37
|3,591.78
|2,350.00
|2.92
|15.11
|37.74
|51.30
|35.75
|521.66
|189.67
|35.29
|19.51
|36.24
|44.00
|123.15
|153.12
|153.12
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Final Dividend & A.G.M.
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|19 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
Evans Electric Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/12/1951 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1951PLC008715 and registration number is 008715. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Evans Electric Ltd. is ₹41.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Evans Electric Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Evans Electric Ltd. is 2.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Evans Electric Ltd. is ₹152.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Evans Electric Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Evans Electric Ltd. is ₹205.82 and 52-week low of Evans Electric Ltd. is ₹39.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.