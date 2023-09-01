Follow Us

Evans Electric Ltd. Share Price

EVANS ELECTRIC LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹152.90 Closed
-2.86-4.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Evans Electric Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹152.15₹159.90
₹152.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹39.50₹205.82
₹152.90
Open Price
₹157.40
Prev. Close
₹157.40
Volume
6,000

Evans Electric Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1157.82
  • R2162.73
  • R3165.57
  • Pivot
    154.98
  • S1150.07
  • S2147.23
  • S3142.32

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 589142.34
  • 1090.06132.86
  • 2092.54124.75
  • 5086.6118.23
  • 10089.29117.5
  • 20090.71111.17

Evans Electric Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
25.7938.0055.2333.01215.5839.00458.03
1.17-5.068.8129.5525.95354.25228.79
5.644.703.8413.89-0.12122.5393.32
1.744.259.5138.1887.441,871.00624.21
0.754.0110.87-1.91-24.8113.7321.74
-0.0310.8324.2926.0436.9486.0343.22
4.4424.7140.84115.39143.97312.35227.63
0.581.30-2.51-14.71-8.3417.1337.85
0.60-9.05-6.37-6.37-6.37-6.37-6.37
4.365.1029.8560.1357.2592.91-11.00
8.9114.53147.71170.49225.12576.20192.10
16.7827.3234.1123.507.0798.6434.42
-2.83-3.8061.8387.0870.37305.88159.09
4.4774.42174.80173.54347.62347.62347.62
-1.89-1.63-0.5461.15154.86833.84393.36
0.2116.4719.3755.7269.21303.28146.73
-0.10-5.1627.1415.33-18.81247.09203.62
3.65-20.0941.86510.76639.373,591.782,350.00
2.9215.1137.7451.3035.75521.66189.67
35.2919.5136.2444.00123.15153.12153.12

Evans Electric Ltd. Share Holdings

Evans Electric Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingFinal Dividend & A.G.M.
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
19 Aug, 2022Board MeetingA.G.M.

About Evans Electric Ltd.

Evans Electric Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/12/1951 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1951PLC008715 and registration number is 008715. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ivor Anthony Desouza
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Nelson Lionel Fernandes
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Iyleen Matilda Fernandes
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Christopher Joseph Rodricks
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishna Pal Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajkumar Mohan Keswani
    Alternate Director

FAQs on Evans Electric Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Evans Electric Ltd.?

The market cap of Evans Electric Ltd. is ₹41.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Evans Electric Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Evans Electric Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Evans Electric Ltd. is 2.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Evans Electric Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Evans Electric Ltd. is ₹152.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Evans Electric Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Evans Electric Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Evans Electric Ltd. is ₹205.82 and 52-week low of Evans Electric Ltd. is ₹39.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

