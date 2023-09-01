What is the Market Cap of Evans Electric Ltd.? The market cap of Evans Electric Ltd. is ₹41.96 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Evans Electric Ltd.? P/E ratio of Evans Electric Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Evans Electric Ltd. is 2.93 as on .

What is the share price of Evans Electric Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Evans Electric Ltd. is ₹152.90 as on .