EURO ASIA EXPORTS LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹14.05 Closed
00
As on Aug 30, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Euro Asia Exports Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.05₹14.05
₹14.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.72₹19.99
₹14.05
Open Price
₹14.05
Prev. Close
₹14.05
Volume
0

Euro Asia Exports Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R114.05
  • R214.05
  • R314.05
  • Pivot
    14.05
  • S114.05
  • S214.05
  • S314.05

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.8414.28
  • 108.0514.23
  • 207.1814.08
  • 506.4213.02
  • 1006.1711.15
  • 2006.59.28

Euro Asia Exports Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
00.3617.18-18.9344.55100.71155.45
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Euro Asia Exports Ltd. Share Holdings

Euro Asia Exports Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingAudited & Quarterly Results

About Euro Asia Exports Ltd.

Euro Asia Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1981PLC012621 and registration number is 012621. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather articles in specialized stores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rakesh Kumar Singal
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Shweta Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukund Murari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Navneet Kaur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gagan Goyal
    Executive Director

FAQs on Euro Asia Exports Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Euro Asia Exports Ltd.?

The market cap of Euro Asia Exports Ltd. is ₹2.20 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Euro Asia Exports Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Euro Asia Exports Ltd. is 60.82 and PB ratio of Euro Asia Exports Ltd. is 4.78 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the share price of Euro Asia Exports Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Euro Asia Exports Ltd. is ₹14.05 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Euro Asia Exports Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Euro Asia Exports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Euro Asia Exports Ltd. is ₹19.99 and 52-week low of Euro Asia Exports Ltd. is ₹9.72 as on Aug 30, 2023.

