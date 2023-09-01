Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|0.36
|17.18
|-18.93
|44.55
|100.71
|155.45
|-1.79
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.60
|-24.21
|768.98
|1,065.33
|5.22
|14.09
|45.67
|37.56
|4.37
|135.74
|35.81
|4.78
|-3.75
|270.22
|318.28
|595.59
|1,911.46
|1,861.49
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.33
|-11.02
|-2.26
|36.67
|57.64
|281.46
|128.15
|-2.54
|-5.84
|-0.75
|78.33
|123.76
|6,270.37
|10,017.65
|-11.08
|9.00
|52.75
|76.75
|176.08
|565.80
|196.39
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.39
|-52.08
|13.30
|708.02
|1,552.39
|5,239.55
|12,412.21
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.24
|53.50
|52.62
|44.83
|-25.04
|426.33
|493.45
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Quarterly Results
Euro Asia Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1981PLC012621 and registration number is 012621. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather articles in specialized stores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Euro Asia Exports Ltd. is ₹2.20 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.
P/E ratio of Euro Asia Exports Ltd. is 60.82 and PB ratio of Euro Asia Exports Ltd. is 4.78 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Euro Asia Exports Ltd. is ₹14.05 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Euro Asia Exports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Euro Asia Exports Ltd. is ₹19.99 and 52-week low of Euro Asia Exports Ltd. is ₹9.72 as on Aug 30, 2023.