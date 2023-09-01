Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Eureka Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/11/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L91110GJ1992PLC018524 and registration number is 018524. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Eureka Industries Ltd. is ₹3.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Eureka Industries Ltd. is -4.99 and PB ratio of Eureka Industries Ltd. is 3.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eureka Industries Ltd. is ₹3.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eureka Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eureka Industries Ltd. is ₹37.20 and 52-week low of Eureka Industries Ltd. is ₹3.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.