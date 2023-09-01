Follow Us

Eureka Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

EUREKA INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.65 Closed
-1.08-0.04
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Eureka Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.51₹3.69
₹3.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.26₹37.20
₹3.65
Open Price
₹3.62
Prev. Close
₹3.69
Volume
17,814

Eureka Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.72
  • R23.8
  • R33.9
  • Pivot
    3.62
  • S13.54
  • S23.44
  • S33.36

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 518.843.71
  • 1016.973.75
  • 2013.783.82
  • 508.224.08
  • 1005.464.97
  • 2004.167.87

Eureka Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.95-8.75-21.34-42.34-33.2748.9828.07
8.4920.5132.1430.2126.30600.55457.97
8.1122.5723.2227.057.44511.90485.22
4.598.3719.0726.0019.74140.1379.78
0.4913.7729.2585.3551.34240.93210.40
11.8530.4625.3749.5540.07701.15231.94
3.604.3614.5745.957.79895.11633.92
10.243.8812.1111.26-8.90144.5527.75
5.42-3.4110.0627.29-9.4929.60-13.02
4.189.552.0915.90-28.91311.27425.34
-0.94-3.27-15.99-9.13-45.5779.4650.21
0.08-0.75-16.64-50.44-17.33791.531,170.53
7.997.3050.2056.6734.94346.30110.30
4.4019.4211.3531.83-11.60562.64236.40
18.5813.0718.8922.90-6.98389.39111.96
-4.23-1.45-8.13-11.83-15.92114.83-34.73
5.830.0728.5823.10-25.13123.0131.63
8.080.8727.7235.20-2.1170.97-49.77
-0.465.901.6512.39-23.58244.80157.31
-1.81-4.0510.171.81-35.211,301.11154.36

Eureka Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Eureka Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Eureka Industries Ltd.

Eureka Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/11/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L91110GJ1992PLC018524 and registration number is 018524. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Deepak Kumar Soni
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Bhupendra Suthar
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Aarefa Kutub Kapasi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aashish Kumar Modi
    Director

FAQs on Eureka Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Eureka Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Eureka Industries Ltd. is ₹3.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Eureka Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Eureka Industries Ltd. is -4.99 and PB ratio of Eureka Industries Ltd. is 3.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Eureka Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eureka Industries Ltd. is ₹3.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Eureka Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eureka Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eureka Industries Ltd. is ₹37.20 and 52-week low of Eureka Industries Ltd. is ₹3.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

