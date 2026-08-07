Here's the live share price of Eureka Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Eureka Industries
|-22.31
|-60.14
|17.48
|12.23
|-32.79
|27.17
|26.87
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-6.56
|9.64
|9.26
|5.42
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-5.85
|1.64
|19.76
|52.29
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|-2.93
|-6.12
|-11.25
|-10.33
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|-0.23
|46.44
|38.52
|76.20
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.84
|17.23
|63.41
|72.84
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-4.65
|25.33
|1.60
|4.97
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-4.06
|-3.95
|2.16
|21.79
|7.00
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|8.24
|14.76
|36.63
|29.64
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|1.21
|0.72
|-4.31
|-9.68
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.40
|-3.46
|-11.71
|-5.40
|-23.42
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-5.46
|-11.83
|-54.40
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.40
|-0.85
|11.46
|-12.72
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|17.48
|8.23
|1.11
|-25.28
|11.65
|-0.60
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|37.41
|35.26
|77.80
|34.67
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-42.45
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-3.96
|-5.07
|-1.65
|-31.05
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|3.05
|18.87
|-8.97
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-3.31
|-10.31
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.10
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|20.45
|2.32
|-0.66
|-9.21
|5.10
|-4.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Eureka Industries has declined 32.79% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Eureka Industries has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.85
|7.13
|10
|8.99
|8.13
|20
|11.12
|9.5
|50
|11.21
|9.99
|100
|7.92
|9.12
|200
|8.18
|8.54
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Eureka Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 08, 2026, 07:45 PM IST IST
|Eureka Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 24, 2026, 11:38 PM IST IST
|Eureka Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in RTA
|May 30, 2026, 08:03 PM IST IST
|Eureka Industries - Non Applicability Of Disclosures Of Related Party Transactions For The Half Year Ended On 31St March, 202
|May 28, 2026, 10:59 PM IST IST
|Eureka Industries - Appointment Of Internal Auditor For The Financial Year 2026-27.
|May 28, 2026, 10:02 PM IST IST
|Eureka Industries - Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31.03.2026
Source: Dion Global
Eureka Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/11/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L91110GJ1992PLC018524 and registration number is 018524. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 125.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eureka Industries is ₹5.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Eureka Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Eureka Industries is ₹5.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Eureka Industries are ₹5.78 and ₹5.78.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eureka Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eureka Industries is ₹14.79 and 52-week low of Eureka Industries is ₹3.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Eureka Industries has shown returns of -4.93% over the past day, -60.14% for the past month, 17.48% over 3 months, -32.79% over 1 year, 27.17% across 3 years, and 26.87% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Eureka Industries are 25.92 and -3.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global