What is the share price of Eureka Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eureka Industries is ₹5.78 as on .

What kind of stock is Eureka Industries? The Eureka Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Eureka Industries? The market cap of Eureka Industries is ₹5.06 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Eureka Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Eureka Industries are ₹5.78 and ₹5.78.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Eureka Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eureka Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eureka Industries is ₹14.79 and 52-week low of Eureka Industries is ₹3.41 as on .

How has the Eureka Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Eureka Industries has shown returns of -4.93% over the past day, -60.14% for the past month, 17.48% over 3 months, -32.79% over 1 year, 27.17% across 3 years, and 26.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Eureka Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Eureka Industries are 25.92 and -3.97 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global