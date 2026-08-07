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Eureka Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

EUREKA INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Eureka Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.78 Closed
-4.93₹ -0.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Eureka Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.78₹5.78
₹5.78
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.41₹14.79
₹5.78
Open Price
₹5.78
Prev. Close
₹6.08
Volume
23,882

Source: Dion Global

Eureka Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Eureka Industries		-22.31-60.1417.4812.23-32.7927.1726.87
KPR Mill		2.11-6.569.649.265.4218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-5.851.6419.7652.2921.5210.34
Trident		1.82-2.93-6.12-11.25-10.33-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.11-0.2346.4438.5276.2026.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.8417.2363.4172.8432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-4.6525.331.604.9715.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-4.06-3.952.1621.797.004.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.218.2414.7636.6329.647.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.341.210.72-4.31-9.681.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.40-3.46-11.71-5.40-23.420.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-5.46-11.83-54.40-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.40-0.8511.46-12.7215.685.57
Ashima		0.3317.488.231.11-25.2811.65-0.60
Super Sales India		0.6137.4135.2677.8034.67-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-42.45-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-3.96-5.07-1.65-31.056.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.843.0518.87-8.973.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-3.31-10.31-21.47-8.73-18.1031.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9420.452.32-0.66-9.215.10-4.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Eureka Industries has declined 32.79% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Eureka Industries has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

Eureka Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Eureka Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.857.13
108.998.13
2011.129.5
5011.219.99
1007.929.12
2008.188.54

Source: Dion Global

Eureka Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Eureka Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Eureka Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 08, 2026, 07:45 PM IST ISTEureka Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 24, 2026, 11:38 PM IST ISTEureka Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in RTA
May 30, 2026, 08:03 PM IST ISTEureka Industries - Non Applicability Of Disclosures Of Related Party Transactions For The Half Year Ended On 31St March, 202
May 28, 2026, 10:59 PM IST ISTEureka Industries - Appointment Of Internal Auditor For The Financial Year 2026-27.
May 28, 2026, 10:02 PM IST ISTEureka Industries - Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31.03.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Eureka Industries

Eureka Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/11/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L91110GJ1992PLC018524 and registration number is 018524. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 125.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Mamta Prahlad Nishad
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Darshak Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Altaf Husain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Amitkumar Pradipbhai Sur
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Madhu Devi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinay Nishad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Eureka Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Eureka Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Eureka Industries is ₹5.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Eureka Industries?

The Eureka Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Eureka Industries?

The market cap of Eureka Industries is ₹5.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Eureka Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Eureka Industries are ₹5.78 and ₹5.78.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Eureka Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Eureka Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Eureka Industries is ₹14.79 and 52-week low of Eureka Industries is ₹3.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Eureka Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Eureka Industries has shown returns of -4.93% over the past day, -60.14% for the past month, 17.48% over 3 months, -32.79% over 1 year, 27.17% across 3 years, and 26.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Eureka Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Eureka Industries are 25.92 and -3.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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