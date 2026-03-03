Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Euphoria Infotech (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

EUPHORIA INFOTECH (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Euphoria Infotech (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹37.24 Closed
6.40₹ 2.24
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Euphoria Infotech (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹31.50₹37.24
₹37.24
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.85₹64.94
₹37.24
Open Price
₹33.31
Prev. Close
₹35.00
Volume
7,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Euphoria Infotech (India) has declined 27.15% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -18.24%.

Euphoria Infotech (India)’s current P/E of 7.25x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Euphoria Infotech (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Euphoria Infotech (India)		15.650.35-15.33-30.13-4.64-41.02-27.15
Tata Consultancy Services		1.50-18.94-17.82-15.65-25.26-7.88-3.10
Infosys		0.91-22.16-18.38-12.92-24.59-4.52-0.84
HCL Technologies		2.34-19.07-16.40-6.51-12.856.997.28
Wipro		-2.07-19.16-23.02-21.47-30.890.13-2.08
Tech Mahindra		0-21.51-12.66-10.76-9.827.456.65
LTIMindtree		-2.17-27.13-28.53-15.16-8.88-2.222.38
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.17-6.884.1023.0023.007.144.23
Persistent Systems		0.39-25.40-26.00-12.70-11.4924.4240.85
Oracle Financial Services Software		6.04-12.56-15.26-18.65-12.6829.4616.22
MphasiS		1.62-19.85-20.97-21.87-0.212.835.86
Coforge		-3.66-32.00-39.17-32.79-20.9310.9416.86
Hexaware Technologies		-2.02-35.58-38.24-37.57-42.12-15.07-9.33
Tata Elxsi		-1.04-19.18-14.03-18.01-18.41-10.3611.66
Tata Technologies		1.37-12.06-13.55-15.29-12.86-23.86-15.09
Pine Labs		-10.75-18.93-26.76-27.84-27.84-10.30-6.32
KPIT Technologies		-0.82-23.76-40.02-37.96-37.35-3.4239.82
Zensar Technologies		5.80-15.45-22.90-26.99-19.0728.3313.54
Fractal Analytics		-9.54-11.26-11.26-11.26-11.26-3.90-2.36
TBO Tek		-10.03-19.60-30.31-26.02-1.94-5.73-3.48

Over the last one year, Euphoria Infotech (India) has declined 4.64% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Euphoria Infotech (India) has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).

Euphoria Infotech (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Euphoria Infotech (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
533.4434.18
1033.9934.33
2035.3935.26
5038.2938.18
10044.1641.83
20045.9447.39

Euphoria Infotech (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Euphoria Infotech (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Euphoria Infotech (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 04, 2026, 11:48 PM ISTEuphoria Infotech (I - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jan 28, 2026, 7:21 PM ISTEuphoria Infotech (I - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jan 14, 2026, 12:13 AM ISTEuphoria Infotech (I - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jan 05, 2026, 11:38 PM ISTEuphoria Infotech (I - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jan 02, 2026, 10:02 PM ISTEuphoria Infotech (I - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

About Euphoria Infotech (India)

Euphoria Infotech (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/05/2001 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92200WB2001PLC093236 and registration number is 093236. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Shamba Bhanja
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Priyabrata Seal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Soma Das
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Avijit Mallick
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sriyans Lunia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Euphoria Infotech (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Euphoria Infotech (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Euphoria Infotech (India) is ₹37.24 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Euphoria Infotech (India)?

The Euphoria Infotech (India) is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Euphoria Infotech (India)?

The market cap of Euphoria Infotech (India) is ₹10.81 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Euphoria Infotech (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Euphoria Infotech (India) are ₹37.24 and ₹31.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Euphoria Infotech (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Euphoria Infotech (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Euphoria Infotech (India) is ₹64.94 and 52-week low of Euphoria Infotech (India) is ₹30.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Euphoria Infotech (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Euphoria Infotech (India) has shown returns of 6.4% over the past day, -6.88% for the past month, -9.15% over 3 months, -18.24% over 1 year, -41.02% across 3 years, and -27.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Euphoria Infotech (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Euphoria Infotech (India) are 7.25 and 0.63 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Euphoria Infotech (India) News

More Euphoria Infotech (India) News
icon
Market Pulse