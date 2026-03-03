Here's the live share price of Euphoria Infotech (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Euphoria Infotech (India) has declined 27.15% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -18.24%.
Euphoria Infotech (India)’s current P/E of 7.25x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Euphoria Infotech (India)
|15.65
|0.35
|-15.33
|-30.13
|-4.64
|-41.02
|-27.15
|Tata Consultancy Services
|1.50
|-18.94
|-17.82
|-15.65
|-25.26
|-7.88
|-3.10
|Infosys
|0.91
|-22.16
|-18.38
|-12.92
|-24.59
|-4.52
|-0.84
|HCL Technologies
|2.34
|-19.07
|-16.40
|-6.51
|-12.85
|6.99
|7.28
|Wipro
|-2.07
|-19.16
|-23.02
|-21.47
|-30.89
|0.13
|-2.08
|Tech Mahindra
|0
|-21.51
|-12.66
|-10.76
|-9.82
|7.45
|6.65
|LTIMindtree
|-2.17
|-27.13
|-28.53
|-15.16
|-8.88
|-2.22
|2.38
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.17
|-6.88
|4.10
|23.00
|23.00
|7.14
|4.23
|Persistent Systems
|0.39
|-25.40
|-26.00
|-12.70
|-11.49
|24.42
|40.85
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6.04
|-12.56
|-15.26
|-18.65
|-12.68
|29.46
|16.22
|MphasiS
|1.62
|-19.85
|-20.97
|-21.87
|-0.21
|2.83
|5.86
|Coforge
|-3.66
|-32.00
|-39.17
|-32.79
|-20.93
|10.94
|16.86
|Hexaware Technologies
|-2.02
|-35.58
|-38.24
|-37.57
|-42.12
|-15.07
|-9.33
|Tata Elxsi
|-1.04
|-19.18
|-14.03
|-18.01
|-18.41
|-10.36
|11.66
|Tata Technologies
|1.37
|-12.06
|-13.55
|-15.29
|-12.86
|-23.86
|-15.09
|Pine Labs
|-10.75
|-18.93
|-26.76
|-27.84
|-27.84
|-10.30
|-6.32
|KPIT Technologies
|-0.82
|-23.76
|-40.02
|-37.96
|-37.35
|-3.42
|39.82
|Zensar Technologies
|5.80
|-15.45
|-22.90
|-26.99
|-19.07
|28.33
|13.54
|Fractal Analytics
|-9.54
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-3.90
|-2.36
|TBO Tek
|-10.03
|-19.60
|-30.31
|-26.02
|-1.94
|-5.73
|-3.48
Over the last one year, Euphoria Infotech (India) has declined 4.64% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Euphoria Infotech (India) has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|33.44
|34.18
|10
|33.99
|34.33
|20
|35.39
|35.26
|50
|38.29
|38.18
|100
|44.16
|41.83
|200
|45.94
|47.39
In the latest quarter, Euphoria Infotech (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 04, 2026, 11:48 PM IST
|Euphoria Infotech (I - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jan 28, 2026, 7:21 PM IST
|Euphoria Infotech (I - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jan 14, 2026, 12:13 AM IST
|Euphoria Infotech (I - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jan 05, 2026, 11:38 PM IST
|Euphoria Infotech (I - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jan 02, 2026, 10:02 PM IST
|Euphoria Infotech (I - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Euphoria Infotech (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/05/2001 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92200WB2001PLC093236 and registration number is 093236. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Euphoria Infotech (India) is ₹37.24 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Euphoria Infotech (India) is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Euphoria Infotech (India) is ₹10.81 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Euphoria Infotech (India) are ₹37.24 and ₹31.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Euphoria Infotech (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Euphoria Infotech (India) is ₹64.94 and 52-week low of Euphoria Infotech (India) is ₹30.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Euphoria Infotech (India) has shown returns of 6.4% over the past day, -6.88% for the past month, -9.15% over 3 months, -18.24% over 1 year, -41.02% across 3 years, and -27.15% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Euphoria Infotech (India) are 7.25 and 0.63 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.