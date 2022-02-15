  • MORE MARKET STATS

Ethereum finally breaks 9-week spell of outflows; sees $21 million inflows last week

Overall, crypto assets and investment products saw inflows worth $75 million last week, with the last four week run of inflows totalling $209 million.

Written by Sandeep Soni
ethereum
Ethereum’s total assets under management (AuM) stood at $13 billion last week. (Image: pixabay)

Bitcoin’s biggest competitor Ethereum finally broke its nine-week spell of outflows with $21 million inflows last week, showed data from weekly crypto investment synopsis by digital asset management firm CoinShares. Ethereum saw minor outflows of $17 million during the second week of December — the first time following six weeks of inflows. However weekly outflows extended had till the first week of February. The nine-week outflows totalled $280 million. Ethereum’s total assets under management (AuM)stood at $13 billion last week.

“Ethereum has held up strong in spite of a large correction in the broader crypto market and is trading above $3,000 currently. The net inflow data is reassuring given that it means institutional investors see merit in the accumulation of the asset at these prices. While this is indeed a positive sign for the future, we advise caution that short term corrections are possible over the next few weeks as Bitcoin investors react to news from US Fed and Ukraine,” Vikram Subburaj, Co-Founder and CEO of Giottus Cryptocurrency Exchange told Financial Express Online. 

Giottus had last week launched Baskets, a thematic selection of crypto assets along with a SIP feature to automate and schedule regular buys of popular crypto assets. The investment option started from Rs 100. “We realized a need gap to ease decision making in the market. More than 80 per cent of the estimated 15 million crypto investors in India are new to the asset class (2021 onwards). Given that thousands of crypto assets exist, new investors are overwhelmed by the choices on offer and often take misinformed decisions,” Subburaj said. 

Overall, crypto assets and investment products saw inflows worth $75 million last week, with the last four week run of inflows totalling $209 million, said Coinshares’ investment strategist James Butterfill in the synopsis. This represented 0.4 per cent of total AuM. However, the inflows remained relatively minor in comparison to the inflows seen in Q4 2021 even as “there are some regional variances, with $5.5 million of outflows in the Americas and $80.7 million of inflows into European investment products,” said Butterfill. 

Also read: Uber will ‘absolutely’ going to look at accepting crypto payments, says CEO

Coin wise, Bitcoin inflows totalled $25 million last week to mark the four-week run of inflows. Multi-asset (coin) investment products also remained popular with $19 million inflows last week, while inflows in Solana and Ripple totalled $3.1 million and $2 million respectively. CoinShares said the recently created altcoin investment products, Terra, Tezos and Cosmos also saw inflows of $2.2 million, $0.9 million, and $0.6 million respectively. Blockchain equity investment products also witnessed the largest flows since mid-December with inflows totalling $69 million last week.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.