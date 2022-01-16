Ethereum co-founder asks about preferred crypto by 2035 other than ETH – Here’s what people want

ETH is currently the second-largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of nearly $400 billion after Bitcoin and is a dominant platform for non-fungible tokens, decentralised finance, etc.

Bitcoin competitor Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin in a Twitter poll asked Ethereum (ETH) community which crypto they would prefer for their transactions and savings in 2035 excluding ETH. Buterin asked people to choose between Bitcoin, USD Coin, Solana, and Cardano in the first tweet on Friday that received over 6 lakh votes. “Poll for Ethereum community. You wake up in 2035, and 80% of all transactions + savings in the world are in one currency that is not ETH. Which would you prefer it to be?” the tweet read. 42 per cent votes were in favour of Cardano while Bitcoin received 38 per cent votes. 13 per cent votes were for Solana and only 6.5 per cent for USD Coin.

Tron, Binance Coin, Chinese Yuan, and NEO were the options in the second question by Buterin that received over 3.58 lakh votes. Over 51 per cent preferred Tron followed by 22.8 per cent for Binance Coin, 21.8 per cent for NEO, and 4.1 per cent for CNY. However, none of the meme coins including popular ones like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Dogelon Mars, Samoyedcoin, etc., were an option in the poll. This perhaps led to a reaction by Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus who suggested Doge “of course” to be the preferred coin.

Poll for Ethereum community. You wake up in 2035, and 80% of all transactions + savings in the world are in one currency that is not ETH. Which would you prefer it to be? — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) January 13, 2022

ETH is currently the second-largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of nearly $400 billion after Bitcoin and is a dominant platform for non-fungible tokens, decentralised finance, etc. The significance of ETH in smart contracts is in fact overwhelming but there are other coins also, known as ‘Ethereum killers’, in competition to be cheaper and faster than ETH particularly for artists.

Cardano, BNB, Polkadot, Solana, Avalanche, are some of them that reportedly enable faster transactions at lower costs. With the average ETH gas fee — transaction fees to be paid by users to miners to have their transaction included in the block — at over $46 for ERC-20 transfers, Ethereum transactions are now more than 20X higher than most other popular blockchains, according to CoinMarketCap.