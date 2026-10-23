Friday was a rough day on Dalal Street. Both benchmark indices slipped, but the real pain showed up in the smaller companies.

The BSE Smallcap index lost over 1,000 points in the intraday trade. The Nifty Midcap 100 dropped more than 3%, or over 1,700 points, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 fell over 3.7% in the intraday trading session. Even the broader Nifty 500 was down more than 2%.

The benchmark Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading lower, while the Nifty 500 was down over 2%. Yet, some stocks remained in the green, supported by company-specific developments and quarterly earnings.

Let’s take a look at the stocks that bucked the broader market trend.

1. Cyient: Shares rise nearly 9% after revenue growth

Cyient shares advanced nearly 9% in the intraday trade after the engineering and technology services company reported higher revenue for the Q2FY27.

Consolidated revenue increased 25% year-on-year to Rs 2,235 crore in the second quarter, compared with Rs 1,781 crore in the corresponding period last year. However, the company’s net profit declined around 8% to Rs 132 crore from Rs 143 crore a year earlier.

In its earnings release, Cyient said its quarterly performance was supported by higher order intake, improved operating performance and cash generation. The company also announced an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share for FY26-27, on a face value of Rs 5 per share.

2. International Gemmological Institute: Profit jumps 43%

Share price of International Gemmological Institute (IGI) gained nearly 4% in the intraday trading session.

The company reported strong growth in its Q2FY27 earnings.

Its consolidated profit after tax rose 43% year-on-year to Rs 185.8 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year, compared with Rs 129.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations increased 31% to Rs 398 crore from Rs 303.7 crore a year earlier.

3. Eternal: Zomato and Blinkit parent rises nearly 3%

Eternal, the parent company of Zomato and Blinkit, was trading nearly 3% higher.

The company’s latest quarterly results showed growth in revenue and profit.

Eternal reported a 92% year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 125 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with Rs 65 crore in the same period last year.

Consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 197% year-on-year and 20% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 666 crore.

Revenue from operations increased 78% to Rs 24,138 crore from Rs 13,590 crore a year earlier. Revenue was also higher than the Rs 20,211 crore reported in the previous quarter.

4. Shree Cement: Stock gains despite lower profit

Shree Cement shares rose more than 1% during intraday trade, even though the company reported a decline in quarterly net profit.

Net profit fell 15.13% year-on-year to Rs 261.82 crore in the second quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 308.51 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue, however, increased 23.85% to Rs 5,896.51 crore from Rs 4,761.07 crore. On a sequential basis, performance was weaker: net profit fell 50.52% and revenue declined 5.4% compared with the previous quarter.

5. Indraprastha Gas: Shares surged 1%

Indraprastha Gas shares gained around 1% in intraday trade.

The stock’s recent performance has been weaker. It has fallen 14.32% over the past six months and around 34% over one year. So far in 2026, the share price has declined 26%.

Indraprastha Gas has a 52-week high of Rs 219.10 and a 52-week low of Rs 137.32.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.