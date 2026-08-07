What is the share price of Essen Speciality Films? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Essen Speciality Films is ₹126.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Essen Speciality Films? The Essen Speciality Films is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Essen Speciality Films? The market cap of Essen Speciality Films is ₹313.59 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Essen Speciality Films? Today’s highest and lowest price of Essen Speciality Films are ₹126.25 and ₹117.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Essen Speciality Films? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Essen Speciality Films stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Essen Speciality Films is ₹500.00 and 52-week low of Essen Speciality Films is ₹108.30 as on .

How has the Essen Speciality Films performed historically in terms of returns? The Essen Speciality Films has shown returns of 9.97% over the past day, 9.73% for the past month, -3.99% over 3 months, -71.87% over 1 year, 0.61% across 3 years, and 0.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Essen Speciality Films? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Essen Speciality Films are -57.52 and 2.14 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global