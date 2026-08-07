Here's the live share price of Essen Speciality Films along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Essen Speciality Films
|2.39
|9.73
|-3.99
|-6.55
|-71.87
|0.61
|0.60
|Jai Corp
|2.07
|-7.11
|-14.72
|-14.10
|-5.11
|-17.06
|-6.22
|Premier Polyfilm
|2.69
|14.27
|26.79
|29.82
|56.94
|48.98
|31.65
|Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India)
|5.26
|5.67
|0.88
|1.82
|-10.88
|17.09
|18.31
|Rajshree Polypack
|22.21
|18.83
|51.20
|48.33
|2.54
|0.93
|-4.21
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Essen Speciality Films has declined 71.87% compared to peers like Jai Corp (-5.11%), Premier Polyfilm (56.94%), Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) (-10.88%). From a 5 year perspective, Essen Speciality Films has underperformed peers relative to Jai Corp (-6.22%) and Premier Polyfilm (31.65%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|122.7
|117.4
|10
|125.19
|119.59
|20
|119.32
|119.82
|50
|119.8
|121.18
|100
|126.5
|131.63
|200
|154.29
|172.42
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Essen Speciality Films remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Essen Speciality Films fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Essen Speciality Films Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/08/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24224GJ2002PLC041119 and registration number is 041119. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Plastic products, non-metallic mineral products, rubber products, fabricated metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 163.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Essen Speciality Films is ₹126.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Essen Speciality Films is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Essen Speciality Films is ₹313.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Essen Speciality Films are ₹126.25 and ₹117.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Essen Speciality Films stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Essen Speciality Films is ₹500.00 and 52-week low of Essen Speciality Films is ₹108.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Essen Speciality Films has shown returns of 9.97% over the past day, 9.73% for the past month, -3.99% over 3 months, -71.87% over 1 year, 0.61% across 3 years, and 0.6% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Essen Speciality Films are -57.52 and 2.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global