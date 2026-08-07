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Essen Speciality Films Share Price

NSE
BSE

ESSEN SPECIALITY FILMS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Essen Speciality Films along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹126.25 Closed
9.97₹ 11.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:56 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Essen Speciality Films Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹117.00₹126.25
₹126.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹108.30₹500.00
₹126.25
Open Price
₹117.00
Prev. Close
₹114.80
Volume
39,960

Source: Dion Global

Essen Speciality Films Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Essen Speciality Films		2.399.73-3.99-6.55-71.870.610.60
Jai Corp		2.07-7.11-14.72-14.10-5.11-17.06-6.22
Premier Polyfilm		2.6914.2726.7929.8256.9448.9831.65
Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India)		5.265.670.881.82-10.8817.0918.31
Rajshree Polypack		22.2118.8351.2048.332.540.93-4.21

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Essen Speciality Films has declined 71.87% compared to peers like Jai Corp (-5.11%), Premier Polyfilm (56.94%), Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) (-10.88%). From a 5 year perspective, Essen Speciality Films has underperformed peers relative to Jai Corp (-6.22%) and Premier Polyfilm (31.65%).

Essen Speciality Films Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Essen Speciality Films Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5122.7117.4
10125.19119.59
20119.32119.82
50119.8121.18
100126.5131.63
200154.29172.42

Source: Dion Global

Essen Speciality Films Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Essen Speciality Films remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Essen Speciality Films Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Essen Speciality Films fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Essen Speciality Films

Essen Speciality Films Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/08/2002 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24224GJ2002PLC041119 and registration number is 041119. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Plastic products, non-metallic mineral products, rubber products, fabricated metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 163.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pallav Kishorbhai Doshi
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Ms. Karishma Rajesh Doshi
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Kruti Rajeshbhai Doshi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Utkarsh R Doshi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kirit Ratanashi Vachhani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pratik Rajendrabhai Kothari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shital Bharatkumar Badshah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Clayton R Thompson
    Independent Director

FAQs on Essen Speciality Films Share Price

What is the share price of Essen Speciality Films?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Essen Speciality Films is ₹126.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Essen Speciality Films?

The Essen Speciality Films is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Essen Speciality Films?

The market cap of Essen Speciality Films is ₹313.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Essen Speciality Films?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Essen Speciality Films are ₹126.25 and ₹117.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Essen Speciality Films?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Essen Speciality Films stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Essen Speciality Films is ₹500.00 and 52-week low of Essen Speciality Films is ₹108.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Essen Speciality Films performed historically in terms of returns?

The Essen Speciality Films has shown returns of 9.97% over the past day, 9.73% for the past month, -3.99% over 3 months, -71.87% over 1 year, 0.61% across 3 years, and 0.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Essen Speciality Films?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Essen Speciality Films are -57.52 and 2.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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