Essen Speciality Films Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ESSEN SPECIALITY FILMS LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Sheets/Films | Smallcap | NSE
₹144.00 Closed
0.030.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Essen Speciality Films Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹142.55₹145.20
₹144.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹126.00₹160.00
₹144.00
Open Price
₹145.00
Prev. Close
₹143.95
Volume
51,600

Essen Speciality Films Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1144.95
  • R2146.4
  • R3147.6
  • Pivot
    143.75
  • S1142.3
  • S2141.1
  • S3139.65

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 529.4145.01
  • 1014.7145.44
  • 207.35145.13
  • 502.940
  • 1001.470
  • 2000.730

Essen Speciality Films Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.47-1.33-1.70-1.70-1.70-1.70-1.70
-3.101.5820.8524.0813.98287.41297.27
2.150.32-6.57-1.97-26.4977.1634.69
3.449.2718.8926.3535.02169.3440.68

Essen Speciality Films Ltd. Share Holdings

About Essen Speciality Films Ltd.

Plastics - Sheets/Films

Management

  • Ms. Kruti Rajeshbhai Doshi
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Karishma Rajesh Doshi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Shital Bharatkumar Badshah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kirit Ratanashi Vachhani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pratik Rajendrabhai Kothari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Essen Speciality Films Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Essen Speciality Films Ltd.?

The market cap of Essen Speciality Films Ltd. is ₹298.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Essen Speciality Films Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Essen Speciality Films Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Essen Speciality Films Ltd. is 3.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Essen Speciality Films Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Essen Speciality Films Ltd. is ₹144.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Essen Speciality Films Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Essen Speciality Films Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Essen Speciality Films Ltd. is ₹160.00 and 52-week low of Essen Speciality Films Ltd. is ₹126.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

