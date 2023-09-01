What is the Market Cap of Essen Speciality Films Ltd.? The market cap of Essen Speciality Films Ltd. is ₹298.07 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Essen Speciality Films Ltd.? P/E ratio of Essen Speciality Films Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Essen Speciality Films Ltd. is 3.3 as on .

What is the share price of Essen Speciality Films Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Essen Speciality Films Ltd. is ₹144.00 as on .