What is the Market Cap of Essar Securities Ltd.? The market cap of Essar Securities Ltd. is ₹14.59 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Essar Securities Ltd.? P/E ratio of Essar Securities Ltd. is -99.13 and PB ratio of Essar Securities Ltd. is 18.98 as on .

What is the share price of Essar Securities Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Essar Securities Ltd. is ₹10.21 as on .