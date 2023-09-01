Follow Us

Essar Securities Ltd. Share Price

ESSAR SECURITIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹10.21 Closed
-1.92-0.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:34 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Essar Securities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.21₹10.21
₹10.21
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.00₹10.44
₹10.21
Open Price
₹10.21
Prev. Close
₹10.41
Volume
10,549

Essar Securities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R110.21
  • R210.21
  • R310.21
  • Pivot
    10.21
  • S110.21
  • S210.21
  • S310.21

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.5510.03
  • 104.539.6
  • 204.579.01
  • 504.887.82
  • 1005.886.66
  • 2005.845.83

Essar Securities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.0257.8182.00159.1493.01231.49316.73
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Essar Securities Ltd. Share Holdings

Essar Securities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Essar Securities Ltd.

Essar Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/12/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990TN2005PLC071791 and registration number is 071791. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Srikar Gopalrao
    Director
  • Mr. Srikanth R Venkatadriagaram
    Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Oka
    Director

FAQs on Essar Securities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Essar Securities Ltd.?

The market cap of Essar Securities Ltd. is ₹14.59 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Essar Securities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Essar Securities Ltd. is -99.13 and PB ratio of Essar Securities Ltd. is 18.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Essar Securities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Essar Securities Ltd. is ₹10.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Essar Securities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Essar Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Essar Securities Ltd. is ₹10.44 and 52-week low of Essar Securities Ltd. is ₹3.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

