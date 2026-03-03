Here's the live share price of Esprit Stones along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Esprit Stones has declined 6.74% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -32.19%.
Esprit Stones’s current P/E of 22.59x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Esprit Stones
|-0.72
|-7.07
|15.00
|-22.82
|-28.65
|-10.98
|-6.74
|Midwest
|-6.65
|-10.57
|-14.95
|7.09
|7.09
|2.31
|1.38
|Pokarna
|-4.58
|2.16
|2.51
|8.81
|-19.54
|43.56
|31.45
|Global Surfaces
|-12.68
|-11.55
|-33.58
|-28.39
|-26.34
|-22.73
|-14.34
|Oriental Trimex
|-10.40
|-17.33
|-26.37
|-33.69
|-34.67
|5.28
|2.54
|Aro Granite Industries
|-4.74
|-11.54
|-17.70
|-35.56
|-25.71
|-15.80
|-12.37
|Madhav Marbles & Granites
|-8.71
|-8.12
|-19.81
|-28.24
|-12.56
|-3.47
|-10.46
Over the last one year, Esprit Stones has declined 28.65% compared to peers like Midwest (7.09%), Pokarna (-19.54%), Global Surfaces (-26.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Esprit Stones has underperformed peers relative to Midwest (1.38%) and Pokarna (31.45%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|72.01
|71.14
|10
|75.52
|73.7
|20
|78.94
|75.27
|50
|71.16
|73.65
|100
|70.34
|75.25
|200
|86.71
|82.61
In the latest quarter, Esprit Stones saw a rise in promoter holding to 73.64%, while DII stake decreased to 2.27%, FII holding fell to 0.40%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Esprit Stones fact sheet for more information
Esprit Stones Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999RJ2016PLC056284 and registration number is 056284. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other Mining & Quarrying Activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 192.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Esprit Stones is ₹69.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Esprit Stones is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Esprit Stones is ₹151.42 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Esprit Stones are ₹71.50 and ₹69.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Esprit Stones stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Esprit Stones is ₹126.95 and 52-week low of Esprit Stones is ₹52.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Esprit Stones has shown returns of -0.72% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 14.05% over 3 months, -32.19% over 1 year, -10.98% across 3 years, and -6.74% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Esprit Stones are 22.59 and 1.15 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.