Espire Hospitality Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ESPIRE HOSPITALITY LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | BSE
₹17.33 Closed
00
As on Aug 24, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Espire Hospitality Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.33₹17.33
₹17.33
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.09₹17.45
₹17.33
Open Price
₹17.33
Prev. Close
₹17.33
Volume
0

Espire Hospitality Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R117.33
  • R217.33
  • R317.33
  • Pivot
    17.33
  • S117.33
  • S217.33
  • S317.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.5116.43
  • 107.7415.74
  • 207.1314.11
  • 507.811.96
  • 10014.0913.53
  • 2008.530

Espire Hospitality Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
004.979.89114.22172.91147.57
8.206.977.2434.7043.86294.11208.66
4.433.143.0414.26-18.1517.7665.69
14.9228.6924.9169.0769.17210.9060.80
7.402.0816.0248.7847.93161.61146.01
3.4012.0524.5848.6166.67241.2486.07
1.5411.7414.7837.1251.33285.8939.33
-1.6417.0030.5444.6549.68227.04137.82
0.1411.4418.6120.41-2.2959.05-1.58
0.840.2314.77-1.22-38.4219.3819.38
9.120.05-1.6915.9735.39304.33110.06
3.93-0.090.9226.9314.7595.9313.31
2.48-14.820.8722.7136.7064.5418.38
30.7027.7955.0075.5979.48253.271.94
25.6556.7842.6149.665.7410.27-80.46
5.63-3.92-10.920.61-1.75543.50102.95
6.72-14.14-4.4034.4837.38310.80107.72
8.342.0725.7223.9262.28173.8347.91
9.0712.9847.6668.73145.46355.64334.61
-0.28-2.272.1420.68-13.6558.0937.16

Espire Hospitality Ltd. Share Holdings

Espire Hospitality Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Espire Hospitality Ltd.

Espire Hospitality Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/10/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Uttarakhand/Uttaranchal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202UR1991PLC000604 and registration number is 000604. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Prithvi Raj Singh
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Amit Rai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gagan Oberoi
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Leela Bisht
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Saurabh Kedia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pramod Bhatnagar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dileep Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Kumar Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Espire Hospitality Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Espire Hospitality Ltd.?

The market cap of Espire Hospitality Ltd. is ₹23.40 Cr as on Aug 24, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Espire Hospitality Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Espire Hospitality Ltd. is 33.14 and PB ratio of Espire Hospitality Ltd. is 31.09 as on Aug 24, 2023.

What is the share price of Espire Hospitality Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Espire Hospitality Ltd. is ₹17.33 as on Aug 24, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Espire Hospitality Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Espire Hospitality Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Espire Hospitality Ltd. is ₹17.45 and 52-week low of Espire Hospitality Ltd. is ₹8.09 as on Aug 24, 2023.

