Here's the live share price of Espire Hospitality along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Espire Hospitality
|0.43
|-7.07
|-26.67
|-45.20
|-69.63
|111.63
|87.70
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Espire Hospitality has declined 69.63% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Espire Hospitality has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|164.11
|164.43
|10
|164.91
|165.15
|20
|168.22
|168.16
|50
|182.32
|182.5
|100
|214.62
|210.9
|200
|267.4
|257.46
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Espire Hospitality remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 2.08%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 09:32 PM IST IST
|Espire Hospitality - Notice Of EGM To Be Held On 07Th August,2026
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:18 PM IST IST
|Espire Hospitality - EGM On 7Th Aug,2026
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:15 PM IST IST
|Espire Hospitality - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:13 PM IST IST
|Espire Hospitality - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING
|Jul 11, 2026, 06:11 AM IST IST
|Espire Hospitality - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Espire Hospitality Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/10/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Uttarakhand/Uttaranchal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202UR1991PLC000604 and registration number is 000604. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 134.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Espire Hospitality is ₹164.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Espire Hospitality is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Espire Hospitality is ₹245.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Espire Hospitality are ₹164.25 and ₹158.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Espire Hospitality stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Espire Hospitality is ₹620.00 and 52-week low of Espire Hospitality is ₹156.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Espire Hospitality has shown returns of 0.8% over the past day, -7.07% for the past month, -26.67% over 3 months, -69.63% over 1 year, 111.63% across 3 years, and 87.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Espire Hospitality are 30.17 and 5.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global