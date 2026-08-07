What is the share price of Espire Hospitality? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Espire Hospitality is ₹164.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Espire Hospitality? The Espire Hospitality is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Espire Hospitality? The market cap of Espire Hospitality is ₹245.10 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Espire Hospitality? Today’s highest and lowest price of Espire Hospitality are ₹164.25 and ₹158.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Espire Hospitality? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Espire Hospitality stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Espire Hospitality is ₹620.00 and 52-week low of Espire Hospitality is ₹156.20 as on .

How has the Espire Hospitality performed historically in terms of returns? The Espire Hospitality has shown returns of 0.8% over the past day, -7.07% for the past month, -26.67% over 3 months, -69.63% over 1 year, 111.63% across 3 years, and 87.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Espire Hospitality? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Espire Hospitality are 30.17 and 5.17 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global