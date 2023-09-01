Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|0
|4.97
|9.89
|114.22
|172.91
|147.57
|8.20
|6.97
|7.24
|34.70
|43.86
|294.11
|208.66
|4.43
|3.14
|3.04
|14.26
|-18.15
|17.76
|65.69
|14.92
|28.69
|24.91
|69.07
|69.17
|210.90
|60.80
|7.40
|2.08
|16.02
|48.78
|47.93
|161.61
|146.01
|3.40
|12.05
|24.58
|48.61
|66.67
|241.24
|86.07
|1.54
|11.74
|14.78
|37.12
|51.33
|285.89
|39.33
|-1.64
|17.00
|30.54
|44.65
|49.68
|227.04
|137.82
|0.14
|11.44
|18.61
|20.41
|-2.29
|59.05
|-1.58
|0.84
|0.23
|14.77
|-1.22
|-38.42
|19.38
|19.38
|9.12
|0.05
|-1.69
|15.97
|35.39
|304.33
|110.06
|3.93
|-0.09
|0.92
|26.93
|14.75
|95.93
|13.31
|2.48
|-14.82
|0.87
|22.71
|36.70
|64.54
|18.38
|30.70
|27.79
|55.00
|75.59
|79.48
|253.27
|1.94
|25.65
|56.78
|42.61
|49.66
|5.74
|10.27
|-80.46
|5.63
|-3.92
|-10.92
|0.61
|-1.75
|543.50
|102.95
|6.72
|-14.14
|-4.40
|34.48
|37.38
|310.80
|107.72
|8.34
|2.07
|25.72
|23.92
|62.28
|173.83
|47.91
|9.07
|12.98
|47.66
|68.73
|145.46
|355.64
|334.61
|-0.28
|-2.27
|2.14
|20.68
|-13.65
|58.09
|37.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Espire Hospitality Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/10/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Uttarakhand/Uttaranchal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202UR1991PLC000604 and registration number is 000604. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Espire Hospitality Ltd. is ₹23.40 Cr as on Aug 24, 2023.
P/E ratio of Espire Hospitality Ltd. is 33.14 and PB ratio of Espire Hospitality Ltd. is 31.09 as on Aug 24, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Espire Hospitality Ltd. is ₹17.33 as on Aug 24, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Espire Hospitality Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Espire Hospitality Ltd. is ₹17.45 and 52-week low of Espire Hospitality Ltd. is ₹8.09 as on Aug 24, 2023.