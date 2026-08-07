Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Espire Hospitality Share Price

NSE
BSE

ESPIRE HOSPITALITY

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of Espire Hospitality along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹164.25 Closed
0.80₹ 1.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Espire Hospitality Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹158.10₹164.25
₹164.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹156.20₹620.00
₹164.25
Open Price
₹160.00
Prev. Close
₹162.95
Volume
564

Source: Dion Global

Espire Hospitality Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Espire Hospitality		0.43-7.07-26.67-45.20-69.63111.6387.70
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.20-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9.00-8.45-10.67-14.6213.5023.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.3022.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.0330.009.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.9316.0013.372.20-15.77-10.851.80
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.10-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.905.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.5017.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.403.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Espire Hospitality has declined 69.63% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Espire Hospitality has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

Espire Hospitality Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Espire Hospitality Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5164.11164.43
10164.91165.15
20168.22168.16
50182.32182.5
100214.62210.9
200267.4257.46

Source: Dion Global

Espire Hospitality Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Espire Hospitality remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 2.08%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Espire Hospitality Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 09:32 PM IST ISTEspire Hospitality - Notice Of EGM To Be Held On 07Th August,2026
Jul 14, 2026, 11:18 PM IST ISTEspire Hospitality - EGM On 7Th Aug,2026
Jul 14, 2026, 11:15 PM IST ISTEspire Hospitality - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 14, 2026, 11:13 PM IST ISTEspire Hospitality - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING
Jul 11, 2026, 06:11 AM IST ISTEspire Hospitality - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Espire Hospitality

Espire Hospitality Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/10/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Uttarakhand/Uttaranchal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202UR1991PLC000604 and registration number is 000604. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 134.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Akhil Arora
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Gagan Oberoi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Amit Rai
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Leela Bisht
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Pramod Bhatnagar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dileep Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Kumar Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Espire Hospitality Share Price

What is the share price of Espire Hospitality?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Espire Hospitality is ₹164.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Espire Hospitality?

The Espire Hospitality is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Espire Hospitality?

The market cap of Espire Hospitality is ₹245.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Espire Hospitality?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Espire Hospitality are ₹164.25 and ₹158.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Espire Hospitality?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Espire Hospitality stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Espire Hospitality is ₹620.00 and 52-week low of Espire Hospitality is ₹156.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Espire Hospitality performed historically in terms of returns?

The Espire Hospitality has shown returns of 0.8% over the past day, -7.07% for the past month, -26.67% over 3 months, -69.63% over 1 year, 111.63% across 3 years, and 87.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Espire Hospitality?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Espire Hospitality are 30.17 and 5.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Espire Hospitality News

More Espire Hospitality News
Market Pulse