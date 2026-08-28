ESDS Software Solution has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 28, 2026 and will close on Sep 1, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹408.00-429.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|-2.16
|-2.06
|-1.57
|-14.75
|-27.32
|-12.67
|-9.58
|Infosys
|-1.7
|2.93
|-4.23
|-14.56
|-25.95
|-7.77
|-8.25
|HCL Technologies
|-2.76
|-1.07
|10.02
|-7.71
|-11.57
|3.8
|1.97
|Wipro
|-2.54
|-1.19
|-12.49
|-12.22
|-29.62
|-4.73
|-11.09
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.45
|0.63
|8.89
|16.73
|5.98
|10.19
|1.86
|LTM
|-1.95
|6.52
|11.92
|0.04
|-12.86
|-4.53
|-3.13
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.93
|-1.27
|5.07
|20.4
|49.88
|14.44
|8.43
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|0.25
|6.91
|15.1
|71.02
|41.63
|43.62
|20
|Persistent Systems
|-0.35
|7.32
|10.9
|19.46
|6.41
|30.85
|28.29
|Coforge
|1.05
|24.43
|36.98
|60.38
|9.48
|22.51
|13.37
|Mphasis
|-0.67
|3.47
|8.09
|5.1
|-14.77
|1.17
|-3.57
|Hexaware Technologies
|2.28
|-1.13
|9.52
|17.55
|-28.25
|-9.96
|-6.1
|Tata Technologies
|-2.99
|12.06
|11.06
|36.54
|20.72
|-15.25
|-9.45
|Tata Elxsi
|-0.73
|2.22
|-16.12
|-19.49
|-31.94
|-21.02
|-5.69
|Pine Labs
|6.22
|13.92
|16.35
|-10.8
|-32.37
|-12.22
|-7.52
|TBO Tek
|-0.35
|11.68
|38.5
|38.41
|24.94
|6.46
|3.82
|KPIT Technologies
|-0.83
|0.48
|-23.81
|-23.75
|-50.35
|-20.06
|11.9
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|14.93
|39.06
|88.74
|377.7
|443.79
|157.84
|117.47
|Fractal Analytics
|-1.75
|3.82
|-17.92
|7.93
|-0.81
|-0.27
|-0.16
Source: Dion Global
ESDS Software Solution Ltd. is a Public Limited Unlisted company incorporated on 18/08/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72200MH2005PLC155433 and registration number is 155433. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 281.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.
Source: Dion Global