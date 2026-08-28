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ESDS Software Solution Share Price

Sector
Information Technology

ESDS Software Solution has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 28, 2026 and will close on Sep 1, 2026. The price band has been set at 408.00-429.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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ESDS Software Solution Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
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Source: Dion Global

ESDS Software Solution Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tata Consultancy Services		-2.16-2.06-1.57-14.75-27.32-12.67-9.58
Infosys		-1.72.93-4.23-14.56-25.95-7.77-8.25
HCL Technologies		-2.76-1.0710.02-7.71-11.573.81.97
Wipro		-2.54-1.19-12.49-12.22-29.62-4.73-11.09
Tech Mahindra		-0.450.638.8916.735.9810.191.86
LTM		-1.956.5211.920.04-12.86-4.53-3.13
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.93-1.275.0720.449.8814.448.43
Oracle Financial Services Software		0.256.9115.171.0241.6343.6220
Persistent Systems		-0.357.3210.919.466.4130.8528.29
Coforge		1.0524.4336.9860.389.4822.5113.37
Mphasis		-0.673.478.095.1-14.771.17-3.57
Hexaware Technologies		2.28-1.139.5217.55-28.25-9.96-6.1
Tata Technologies		-2.9912.0611.0636.5420.72-15.25-9.45
Tata Elxsi		-0.732.22-16.12-19.49-31.94-21.02-5.69
Pine Labs		6.2213.9216.35-10.8-32.37-12.22-7.52
TBO Tek		-0.3511.6838.538.4124.946.463.82
KPIT Technologies		-0.830.48-23.81-23.75-50.35-20.0611.9
Sigma Advanced Systems		14.9339.0688.74377.7443.79157.84117.47
Fractal Analytics		-1.753.82-17.927.93-0.81-0.27-0.16

Source: Dion Global

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About ESDS Software Solution

ESDS Software Solution Ltd. is a Public Limited Unlisted company incorporated on 18/08/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72200MH2005PLC155433 and registration number is 155433. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 281.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Piyush Prakashchandra Somani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Komal Piyush Somani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sameer Suresh Redij
    Additional & Executive Director
  • Mr. Thandankorai Ganapathy Dhandapani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pamela Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Venkatesh Natarajan
    Independent Director

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