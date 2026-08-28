ESDS Software Solution Ltd. is a Public Limited Unlisted company incorporated on 18/08/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72200MH2005PLC155433 and registration number is 155433. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 281.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.