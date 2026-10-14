What would you do if a stock you bought at its IPO almost quadrupled in weeks, and then fell to its lowest point for six days in a row? Should you ride the wave or exit? That is the question hanging over ESDS Software Solution, a company most people had never heard of until its shares saw sharp spikes. Many have been enamoured by its pure-play AI fundamentals.

ESDS Software Solution’s artificial intelligence (AI) ambitions are now facing a key test – how quickly can its planned infrastructure translate into operating revenue and earnings? While the company has outlined a large opportunity in graphics processing unit (GPU) infrastructure, investors will need to track actual deployments, commissioning timelines and utilisation to assess whether these plans can support its valuation.

The company’s five-year, $1.25 billion agreement with Sharon AI in Australia is central to this opportunity. However, the project’s execution and the timing of revenue recognition remain important variables, particularly as ESDS navigates a sharp correction following its post-listing rally.

Why did ESDS shares lose momentum after the IPO rally?

ESDS went public last month through an initial public offering (IPO), which is simply the first time a company sells its shares to ordinary investors. On listing day, the shares jumped 76%.

ESDS Software Solution debuted on the stock exchanges at Rs 757 per share over its IPO price of Rs 429 on September 4.

Over the next few weeks they climbed sharply above the issue price. As of the latest, the current market capitalisation of the company stands over Rs 18,000 crore.

However, the momentum reversed after the stock peaked on September 24. The subsequent correction gathered pace after the company announced its first-quarter results for financial year 2026-27 (Q1FY27).

Sunny Agrawal, Head of Fundamental Research at SBI Securities, puts the rally and valuation into perspective. He said, “We had covered the IPO of ESDS Software Solutions, and since listing, the stock has appreciated nearly 4x from its upper IPO price band. While valuations appear elevated at current levels, the long-term opportunity remains attractive given the strong tailwinds from AI, cloud computing and data Centre infrastructure.”

The $1.25 billion question: Can ESDS turn AI demand into earnings?

The company’s next growth phase to watch out for is providing computing power for AI applications. Training and running AI models requires graphics processing units (GPUs), specialised chips that can be expensive to purchase and operate at scale.

ESDS five-year agreement with Sharon AI, valued at $1.25 billion, is one of the key factors to watch out for.

Agrawal cautions investors against treating the headline opportunity as proof of future revenue. “Management highlighted a GPU opportunity funnel of over 50,000 GPUs, suggesting strong demand visibility. However, investors should focus on actual GPU deployments rather than the pipeline itself, as revenue generation ultimately depends on commissioned and utilised capacity,” he noted.

India’s AI and data centre opportunity: Where do companies fit in?

While ESDS is looking to expand its presence in AI infrastructure, the broader growth in data centres is also creating opportunities for Indian companies that supply equipment and services to the sector. These businesses may benefit from rising investments in computing infrastructure even if they do not develop AI models themselves.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, “While India does not have a direct AI company, there are several AI proxy plays. These companies provide services, equipment or undertake activities related to the massive AI data centre capex boom happening globally as well as in India.”

He said, “A lot of data centres are being set up in India for two reasons. First, regulations require many technology companies to store their data within the country. Second, Indian companies are benefiting from the massive global capex cycle, as businesses invest in AI capabilities, servers, other equipment and data centres required for computing. This has created a huge domestic market as well as a significant export opportunity for some Indian players.”

There are companies operating across several sub-segments, including equipment, communications and battery storage. Some are involved in setting up data centres, while others own or manage these facilities. Several of these segments are doing well.

“Now, the next phase involves setting up and managing data centres. These facilities require huge GPU capacity and infrastructure, and they need to be established in locations where costs are manageable. Land availability, access to sufficient electricity and power, and cooling systems are all important considerations,” Khemka added.

Why Sharon AI project is the next major test

The $1.25 billion agreement is a significant part of ESDS’s AI infrastructure strategy, but the contract value alone does not indicate how much revenue or profit the company will generate in the near term.

The planned GPU cluster was initially expected to go live in September. However, the timeline was pushed back to November 2026. ESDS expects revenue recognition from the project to begin in the Q3FY27.

According to Agrawal, the company’s currently identified capacity is much smaller than its wider opportunity pipeline. Agrawal noted, “At present, the company’s visible capacity comprises the 8,200-GPU Sharon AI project in Australia and a planned 1,500-GPU India deployment, taking total identified capacity to nearly 9,700 GPUs.”

The difference matters because future earnings will depend on how much of the pipeline translates into functioning infrastructure and paying customers.

Agrawal says the project’s execution will be crucial in determining whether the opportunity translates into meaningful financial growth.

“The key near-term catalyst remains the Sharon AI Factory, which is not yet operational and is expected to go live around November 2026. Successful commissioning, customer onboarding and utilisation ramp-up over the next few quarters will be critical in determining whether ESDS can translate its AI infrastructure ambitions into meaningful earnings growth,” he added.

Can AI and data centres justify ESDS’s valuation?

ESDS’s post-listing performance has already raised expectations. The stock debuted at Rs 757 against its IPO price of Rs 429, a premium of around 76%. It subsequently climbed to more than four times its IPO price before facing a sharp correction, including six consecutive lower circuits following its September peak.

The company’s Q1FY27 financial performance has added to the questions around the pace of growth. Revenue declined 20% sequentially to Rs 133.65 crore in the first quarter of FY26-27 compared with Rs 167.5 crore , while net profit fell to Rs 29 crore from Rs 67.41 crore in the March quarter . The company also reported a one-off technical design fee of Rs 85 crore linked to Sharon AI’s Australian GPU cluster, making it important to distinguish between such income and recurring operating performance.

For investors, the key question is whether ESDS can convert its AI infrastructure plans into sustained revenue and earnings growth. For now experts advised that investors should focus on actual GPU deployments by the company instead of the pipeline. All eyes on the upcoming earnings.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.