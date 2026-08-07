What is the share price of Escorp Asset Management? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Escorp Asset Management is ₹103.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Escorp Asset Management? The Escorp Asset Management is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Escorp Asset Management? The market cap of Escorp Asset Management is ₹114.50 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Escorp Asset Management? Today’s highest and lowest price of Escorp Asset Management are ₹104.35 and ₹99.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Escorp Asset Management? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Escorp Asset Management stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Escorp Asset Management is ₹212.95 and 52-week low of Escorp Asset Management is ₹87.52 as on .

How has the Escorp Asset Management performed historically in terms of returns? The Escorp Asset Management has shown returns of 3.0% over the past day, 0.05% for the past month, -10.36% over 3 months, 5.18% over 1 year, 15.99% across 3 years, and 59.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Escorp Asset Management? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Escorp Asset Management are 38.42 and 1.65 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global