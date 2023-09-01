Follow Us

Escorp Asset Management Ltd. Share Price

ESCORP ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹78.75 Closed
-10-8.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Escorp Asset Management Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹78.75₹78.75
₹78.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.00₹87.50
₹78.75
Open Price
₹78.75
Prev. Close
₹87.50
Volume
9,975

Escorp Asset Management Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R178.75
  • R278.75
  • R378.75
  • Pivot
    78.75
  • S178.75
  • S278.75
  • S378.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 515.279.44
  • 1014.0569.82
  • 2012.0255.86
  • 5010.5235.87
  • 1009.8924.54
  • 2005.40

Escorp Asset Management Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.9143.1843.1843.18275.00707.69710.19
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Escorp Asset Management Ltd. Share Holdings

Escorp Asset Management Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
30 Jul, 2022Board MeetingA.G.M. & Others
10 Jun, 2022Board MeetingBonus issue
27 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Escorp Asset Management Ltd.

Escorp Asset Management Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/02/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17121MH2011PLC213451 and registration number is 213451. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shripal Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Shreyas Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Darshit Parikh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Supriya Tatkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Haresh Sanghvi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Escorp Asset Management Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Escorp Asset Management Ltd.?

The market cap of Escorp Asset Management Ltd. is ₹87.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Escorp Asset Management Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Escorp Asset Management Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Escorp Asset Management Ltd. is 2.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Escorp Asset Management Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Escorp Asset Management Ltd. is ₹78.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Escorp Asset Management Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Escorp Asset Management Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Escorp Asset Management Ltd. is ₹87.50 and 52-week low of Escorp Asset Management Ltd. is ₹21.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

