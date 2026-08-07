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Escorp Asset Management Share Price

NSE
BSE

ESCORP ASSET MANAGEMENT

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Escorp Asset Management along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹103.00 Closed
3.00₹ 3.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Escorp Asset Management Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹99.90₹104.35
₹103.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹87.52₹212.95
₹103.00
Open Price
₹100.05
Prev. Close
₹100.00
Volume
765

Source: Dion Global

Escorp Asset Management Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Escorp Asset Management		-1.860.05-10.36-8.405.1815.9959.75
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Escorp Asset Management has gained 5.18% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Escorp Asset Management has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Escorp Asset Management Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Escorp Asset Management Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5102.8101.78
10102.95102.2
20102.61102.42
50102.36103.39
100105.27106.95
200124.19108.88

Source: Dion Global

Escorp Asset Management Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Escorp Asset Management remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Escorp Asset Management Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 05:03 PM IST ISTEscorp Asset Mgt. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter En
Jul 20, 2026, 09:23 PM IST ISTEscorp Asset Mgt. - Reconstitution Of The Committees Of The Board
Jul 20, 2026, 06:29 AM IST ISTEscorp Asset Mgt. - Revised Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 18, 2026
Jul 18, 2026, 06:30 PM IST ISTEscorp Asset Mgt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 18, 2026, 06:24 AM IST ISTEscorp Asset Mgt. - Intimation Of Appointment And Resignation Of Non-Executive Independent Director.

Source: Dion Global

About Escorp Asset Management

Escorp Asset Management Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/02/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17121MH2011PLC213451 and registration number is 213451. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shripal Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Shreyas Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Darshit Parikh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Supriya Tatkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Haresh Sanghvi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Escorp Asset Management Share Price

What is the share price of Escorp Asset Management?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Escorp Asset Management is ₹103.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Escorp Asset Management?

The Escorp Asset Management is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Escorp Asset Management?

The market cap of Escorp Asset Management is ₹114.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Escorp Asset Management?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Escorp Asset Management are ₹104.35 and ₹99.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Escorp Asset Management?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Escorp Asset Management stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Escorp Asset Management is ₹212.95 and 52-week low of Escorp Asset Management is ₹87.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Escorp Asset Management performed historically in terms of returns?

The Escorp Asset Management has shown returns of 3.0% over the past day, 0.05% for the past month, -10.36% over 3 months, 5.18% over 1 year, 15.99% across 3 years, and 59.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Escorp Asset Management?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Escorp Asset Management are 38.42 and 1.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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