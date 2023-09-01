Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-5.91
|43.18
|43.18
|43.18
|275.00
|707.69
|710.19
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.41
|-4.66
|-7.72
|11.77
|-9.50
|4.29
|22.99
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|30 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M. & Others
|10 Jun, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Bonus issue
|27 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Escorp Asset Management Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/02/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17121MH2011PLC213451 and registration number is 213451. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Escorp Asset Management Ltd. is ₹87.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Escorp Asset Management Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Escorp Asset Management Ltd. is 2.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Escorp Asset Management Ltd. is ₹78.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Escorp Asset Management Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Escorp Asset Management Ltd. is ₹87.50 and 52-week low of Escorp Asset Management Ltd. is ₹21.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.