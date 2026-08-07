Here's the live share price of Escorp Asset Management along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Escorp Asset Management
|-1.86
|0.05
|-10.36
|-8.40
|5.18
|15.99
|59.75
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Escorp Asset Management has gained 5.18% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Escorp Asset Management has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|102.8
|101.78
|10
|102.95
|102.2
|20
|102.61
|102.42
|50
|102.36
|103.39
|100
|105.27
|106.95
|200
|124.19
|108.88
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Escorp Asset Management remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:03 PM IST IST
|Escorp Asset Mgt. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter En
|Jul 20, 2026, 09:23 PM IST IST
|Escorp Asset Mgt. - Reconstitution Of The Committees Of The Board
|Jul 20, 2026, 06:29 AM IST IST
|Escorp Asset Mgt. - Revised Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 18, 2026
|Jul 18, 2026, 06:30 PM IST IST
|Escorp Asset Mgt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 18, 2026, 06:24 AM IST IST
|Escorp Asset Mgt. - Intimation Of Appointment And Resignation Of Non-Executive Independent Director.
Source: Dion Global
Escorp Asset Management Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/02/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17121MH2011PLC213451 and registration number is 213451. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Escorp Asset Management is ₹103.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Escorp Asset Management is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Escorp Asset Management is ₹114.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Escorp Asset Management are ₹104.35 and ₹99.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Escorp Asset Management stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Escorp Asset Management is ₹212.95 and 52-week low of Escorp Asset Management is ₹87.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Escorp Asset Management has shown returns of 3.0% over the past day, 0.05% for the past month, -10.36% over 3 months, 5.18% over 1 year, 15.99% across 3 years, and 59.75% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Escorp Asset Management are 38.42 and 1.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global