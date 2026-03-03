Here's the live share price of Esconet Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Esconet Technologies has declined 15.96% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -39.02%.
Esconet Technologies’s current P/E of 23.13x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Esconet Technologies
|-11.80
|-8.26
|-31.13
|-36.31
|-35.82
|-25.16
|-15.96
|Aditya Infotech
|18.18
|16.99
|13.66
|28.34
|60.95
|17.19
|9.99
|E2E Networks
|0.65
|-5.54
|14.68
|-7.05
|30.96
|146.72
|124.85
|MosChip Technologies
|-9.04
|-11.32
|-13.29
|-6.05
|28.13
|-3.06
|-1.85
|Rashi Peripherals
|3.54
|-2.18
|8.48
|25.18
|38.91
|3.55
|2.12
|D-Link (India)
|-0.53
|-1.96
|-8.15
|-17.36
|10.11
|18.32
|29.27
|Control Print
|-1.55
|-0.90
|-14.15
|-16.87
|9.71
|9.42
|22.96
|TVS Electronics
|-1.87
|-10.69
|-31.11
|-11.35
|31.89
|3.58
|16.25
|HCL Infosystems
|-4.52
|-2.20
|-11.13
|-22.57
|-3.94
|-3.37
|4.80
|DC Infotech and Communication
|-6.78
|2.75
|-1.20
|-4.87
|-7.17
|28.70
|60.45
|EPW India
|3.22
|24.95
|11.50
|11.50
|11.50
|3.69
|2.20
|Ducon Infratechnologies
|-4.72
|-6.38
|-18.23
|-40.84
|-41.27
|-25.20
|-10.38
|Slone Infosystems
|2.85
|-19.59
|-37.27
|-36.58
|-23.42
|16.25
|9.46
|Marushika Technology
|-2.36
|-10.96
|-10.96
|-10.96
|-10.96
|-3.80
|-2.30
|Newjaisa Technologies
|-4.65
|-3.53
|-47.35
|-58.38
|-73.93
|-38.59
|-25.36
|Cerebra Integrated Technologies
|-3.51
|-20.58
|-30.30
|-35.76
|-6.97
|-23.30
|-38.15
|Compuage Infocom
|-4.29
|-0.74
|-25.56
|-38.25
|-35.89
|-56.34
|-41.19
Over the last one year, Esconet Technologies has declined 35.82% compared to peers like Aditya Infotech (60.95%), E2E Networks (30.96%), MosChip Technologies (28.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Esconet Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Infotech (9.99%) and E2E Networks (124.85%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|131.3
|122.75
|10
|123.25
|123.2
|20
|120.95
|122.61
|50
|126.27
|131.47
|100
|163.49
|150.93
|200
|181.94
|177.51
In the latest quarter, Esconet Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.41%, FII holding unchanged at 0.12%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Esconet Technologies fact sheet for more information
Esconet Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L62099DL2012PLC233739 and registration number is 233739. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Networking Equipments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 225.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Esconet Technologies is ₹115.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Esconet Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Esconet Technologies is ₹151.24 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Esconet Technologies are ₹120.00 and ₹111.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Esconet Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Esconet Technologies is ₹280.00 and 52-week low of Esconet Technologies is ₹100.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Esconet Technologies has shown returns of -1.74% over the past day, -2.12% for the past month, -32.22% over 3 months, -39.02% over 1 year, -25.16% across 3 years, and -15.96% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Esconet Technologies are 23.13 and 2.06 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.