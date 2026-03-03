Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Esconet Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

ESCONET TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Esconet Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹115.50 Closed
-1.74₹ -2.05
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:41 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Esconet Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹111.70₹120.00
₹115.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹100.10₹280.00
₹115.50
Open Price
₹112.05
Prev. Close
₹117.55
Volume
53,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Esconet Technologies has declined 15.96% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -39.02%.

Esconet Technologies’s current P/E of 23.13x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Esconet Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Esconet Technologies		-11.80-8.26-31.13-36.31-35.82-25.16-15.96
Aditya Infotech		18.1816.9913.6628.3460.9517.199.99
E2E Networks		0.65-5.5414.68-7.0530.96146.72124.85
MosChip Technologies		-9.04-11.32-13.29-6.0528.13-3.06-1.85
Rashi Peripherals		3.54-2.188.4825.1838.913.552.12
D-Link (India)		-0.53-1.96-8.15-17.3610.1118.3229.27
Control Print		-1.55-0.90-14.15-16.879.719.4222.96
TVS Electronics		-1.87-10.69-31.11-11.3531.893.5816.25
HCL Infosystems		-4.52-2.20-11.13-22.57-3.94-3.374.80
DC Infotech and Communication		-6.782.75-1.20-4.87-7.1728.7060.45
EPW India		3.2224.9511.5011.5011.503.692.20
Ducon Infratechnologies		-4.72-6.38-18.23-40.84-41.27-25.20-10.38
Slone Infosystems		2.85-19.59-37.27-36.58-23.4216.259.46
Marushika Technology		-2.36-10.96-10.96-10.96-10.96-3.80-2.30
Newjaisa Technologies		-4.65-3.53-47.35-58.38-73.93-38.59-25.36
Cerebra Integrated Technologies		-3.51-20.58-30.30-35.76-6.97-23.30-38.15
Compuage Infocom		-4.29-0.74-25.56-38.25-35.89-56.34-41.19

Over the last one year, Esconet Technologies has declined 35.82% compared to peers like Aditya Infotech (60.95%), E2E Networks (30.96%), MosChip Technologies (28.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Esconet Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Aditya Infotech (9.99%) and E2E Networks (124.85%).

Esconet Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Esconet Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5131.3122.75
10123.25123.2
20120.95122.61
50126.27131.47
100163.49150.93
200181.94177.51

Esconet Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Esconet Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.41%, FII holding unchanged at 0.12%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.37% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Esconet Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Esconet Technologies fact sheet for more information

About Esconet Technologies

Esconet Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L62099DL2012PLC233739 and registration number is 233739. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Networking Equipments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 225.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Santosh Kumar Agrawal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Agrawal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vineet Agrawal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Chand Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manoj Chugh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Ashi Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Esconet Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Esconet Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Esconet Technologies is ₹115.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Esconet Technologies?

The Esconet Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Esconet Technologies?

The market cap of Esconet Technologies is ₹151.24 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Esconet Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Esconet Technologies are ₹120.00 and ₹111.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Esconet Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Esconet Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Esconet Technologies is ₹280.00 and 52-week low of Esconet Technologies is ₹100.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Esconet Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Esconet Technologies has shown returns of -1.74% over the past day, -2.12% for the past month, -32.22% over 3 months, -39.02% over 1 year, -25.16% across 3 years, and -15.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Esconet Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Esconet Technologies are 23.13 and 2.06 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Esconet Technologies News

More Esconet Technologies News
icon
Market Pulse