ESAF Small Fin net at Rs 27 cr

Kerala-based ESAF Small Finance Bank said on Thursday that it posted a net profit of Rs 27 crore for the financial year 2017-18. The bank in the first full year of operations earned a total income of Rs 699 crore.

Commenting on the performance of the bank, K Paul Thomas, managing director and CEO, said: “The bank plans to achieve Rs 7,000 crore deposits, Rs 8,000 crore loans and advances, Rs 15,000 crore total business, 200 new retail banking outlets and 125 new ATMs across the country before the end of the FY19. ESAF also plans to cover five more states in the northeast and central India region soon.”

With a client base of 2.3 million, the bank has crossed Rs 2,500 crore deposit base, Rs 4,100 crore loans and advances and total business of Rs 6,600 crore within one year of operations, he said and added that the micro banking assets crossed Rs 4,050 crore while the retail banking assets stood at Rs 50 crore.