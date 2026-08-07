Here's the live share price of ERP Soft Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ERP Soft Systems
|0
|9.97
|11.76
|5.41
|-34.67
|-2.43
|13.84
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, ERP Soft Systems has declined 34.67% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, ERP Soft Systems has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|65.56
|66.78
|10
|64.17
|65.14
|20
|62.08
|62.65
|50
|54.98
|61.04
|100
|67.52
|68.3
|200
|91.96
|81.98
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, ERP Soft Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 44.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 09, 2026, 09:42 PM IST IST
|ERP Soft Systems - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 29, 2026, 10:21 PM IST IST
|ERP Soft Systems - Intimation Regarding Technical Failure Of The Company''s Structured Digital Database (SDD) Compliance Soft
|May 15, 2026, 06:51 PM IST IST
|ERP Soft Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 15, 2026, 06:39 PM IST IST
|ERP Soft Systems - Audited Financial Statements For Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 06, 2026, 10:33 PM IST IST
|ERP Soft Systems - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On 15.05.2026.
Source: Dion Global
ERP Soft Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120TN1994PLC029563 and registration number is 029563. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Software installation. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ERP Soft Systems is ₹68.73 as on Aug 04, 2026.
The ERP Soft Systems is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of ERP Soft Systems is ₹27.22 Cr as on Aug 04, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of ERP Soft Systems are ₹68.73 and ₹68.73.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ERP Soft Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ERP Soft Systems is ₹117.50 and 52-week low of ERP Soft Systems is ₹42.94 as on Aug 04, 2026.
The ERP Soft Systems has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 9.97% for the past month, 11.76% over 3 months, -34.67% over 1 year, -2.43% across 3 years, and 13.84% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ERP Soft Systems are 165.22 and 1.45 on Aug 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global