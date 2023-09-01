Follow Us

ERP SOFT SYSTEMS LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹70.75 Closed
1.070.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

ERP Soft Systems Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹69.00₹71.00
₹70.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹66.00₹129.60
₹70.75
Open Price
₹69.00
Prev. Close
₹70.00
Volume
16

ERP Soft Systems Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R171.5
  • R272.25
  • R373.5
  • Pivot
    70.25
  • S169.5
  • S268.25
  • S367.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5114.6972.02
  • 10113.4772.55
  • 20113.0872.26
  • 50121.973.69
  • 100125.5280.58
  • 200107.0287.73

ERP Soft Systems Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.74-0.48-1.74-17.97-37.80-5.98-3.02
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.98-19.0124.4146.1534.00343.832,282.02
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

ERP Soft Systems Ltd. Share Holdings

ERP Soft Systems Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About ERP Soft Systems Ltd.

ERP Soft Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120TN1994PLC029563 and registration number is 029563. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Software installation. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. K Parvathi Reddy
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. D Sarojanamma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. R Kamala Mohan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rathnakara Reddy Avileli
    Independent Director

FAQs on ERP Soft Systems Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of ERP Soft Systems Ltd.?

The market cap of ERP Soft Systems Ltd. is ₹28.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ERP Soft Systems Ltd.?

P/E ratio of ERP Soft Systems Ltd. is 177.76 and PB ratio of ERP Soft Systems Ltd. is 3.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of ERP Soft Systems Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ERP Soft Systems Ltd. is ₹70.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ERP Soft Systems Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ERP Soft Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ERP Soft Systems Ltd. is ₹129.60 and 52-week low of ERP Soft Systems Ltd. is ₹66.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

