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ERP Soft Systems Share Price

NSE
BSE

ERP SOFT SYSTEMS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of ERP Soft Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹68.73 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 04, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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ERP Soft Systems Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹68.73₹68.73
₹68.73
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹42.94₹117.50
₹68.73
Open Price
₹68.73
Prev. Close
₹68.73
Volume
30

Source: Dion Global

ERP Soft Systems Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ERP Soft Systems		09.9711.765.41-34.67-2.4313.84
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, ERP Soft Systems has declined 34.67% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, ERP Soft Systems has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

ERP Soft Systems Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

ERP Soft Systems Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
565.5666.78
1064.1765.14
2062.0862.65
5054.9861.04
10067.5268.3
20091.9681.98

Source: Dion Global

ERP Soft Systems Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, ERP Soft Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 44.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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ERP Soft Systems Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 09, 2026, 09:42 PM IST ISTERP Soft Systems - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 29, 2026, 10:21 PM IST ISTERP Soft Systems - Intimation Regarding Technical Failure Of The Company''s Structured Digital Database (SDD) Compliance Soft
May 15, 2026, 06:51 PM IST ISTERP Soft Systems - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 15, 2026, 06:39 PM IST ISTERP Soft Systems - Audited Financial Statements For Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 06, 2026, 10:33 PM IST ISTERP Soft Systems - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On 15.05.2026.

Source: Dion Global

About ERP Soft Systems

ERP Soft Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120TN1994PLC029563 and registration number is 029563. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Software installation. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. K Parvathi Reddy
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. D Sarojanamma
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Savitha Pottekula
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rathnakara Reddy Avileli
    Independent Director

FAQs on ERP Soft Systems Share Price

What is the share price of ERP Soft Systems?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ERP Soft Systems is ₹68.73 as on Aug 04, 2026.

What kind of stock is ERP Soft Systems?

The ERP Soft Systems is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ERP Soft Systems?

The market cap of ERP Soft Systems is ₹27.22 Cr as on Aug 04, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of ERP Soft Systems?

Today’s highest and lowest price of ERP Soft Systems are ₹68.73 and ₹68.73.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ERP Soft Systems?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ERP Soft Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ERP Soft Systems is ₹117.50 and 52-week low of ERP Soft Systems is ₹42.94 as on Aug 04, 2026.

How has the ERP Soft Systems performed historically in terms of returns?

The ERP Soft Systems has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 9.97% for the past month, 11.76% over 3 months, -34.67% over 1 year, -2.43% across 3 years, and 13.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ERP Soft Systems?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ERP Soft Systems are 165.22 and 1.45 on Aug 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

ERP Soft Systems News

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