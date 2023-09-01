What is the Market Cap of ERP Soft Systems Ltd.? The market cap of ERP Soft Systems Ltd. is ₹28.02 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ERP Soft Systems Ltd.? P/E ratio of ERP Soft Systems Ltd. is 177.76 and PB ratio of ERP Soft Systems Ltd. is 3.88 as on .

What is the share price of ERP Soft Systems Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ERP Soft Systems Ltd. is ₹70.75 as on .