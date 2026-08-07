What is the share price of ERP Soft Systems? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ERP Soft Systems is ₹68.73 as on .

What kind of stock is ERP Soft Systems? The ERP Soft Systems is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ERP Soft Systems? The market cap of ERP Soft Systems is ₹27.22 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of ERP Soft Systems? Today’s highest and lowest price of ERP Soft Systems are ₹68.73 and ₹68.73.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ERP Soft Systems? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ERP Soft Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ERP Soft Systems is ₹117.50 and 52-week low of ERP Soft Systems is ₹42.94 as on .

How has the ERP Soft Systems performed historically in terms of returns? The ERP Soft Systems has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 9.97% for the past month, 11.76% over 3 months, -34.67% over 1 year, -2.43% across 3 years, and 13.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ERP Soft Systems? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ERP Soft Systems are 165.22 and 1.45 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global