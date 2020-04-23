Equity schemes see Rs 1L-crore inflow in April

Data from Association of Mutual Fund in India (Amfi) showed that in March, the industry had seen outflows of Rs 2.12 lakh crore — the biggest decline since September 2018.

Despite witnessing redemptions of Rs 1.94 lakh from debt-oriented schemes in March, the mutual fund (MF) industry is estimated to have witnessed inflows of Rs 1 lakh crore in April so far.

Data from Association of Mutual Fund in India (Amfi) showed that in March, the industry had seen outflows of Rs 2.12 lakh crore — the biggest decline since September 2018.

Market participants say typically redemptions from the debt schemes occur at the end of every quarter as institutions such as banks and corporates redeem their investments to pay for quarterly advance taxes. However, this time the outflows were much sharper compared with the previous few quarters due to the overall concern about the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“There was a concern that institutional money may not come in a big way in April, but there has been inflows into liquid funds, overnight funds and money market funds in April to the tune of around `1 lakh crore,” the CEO of a leading fund house said.

Market participants say in the categories like liquid funds, overnight funds and money market funds, 70% of the investors are institutions such as banks and corporates, around 20% are high networth individuals (HNIs) and remaining 10% are retail investors. In March, among the open-ended debt-oriented schemes, liquid funds saw the highest outflows at Rs 1.10 lakh crore followed by ultra short duration funds and money market funds which saw outflows of Rs 29,052.98 crore and Rs 27,402.30 crore, respectively.

“Banks are flush with liquidity and they have continued to invest in debt mutual funds in April, even some corporates have parked their money in liquid and money market schemes in April,” a fund manager said on condition of anonymity.

Apart from debt schemes, the MF industry also believes that there may be some slowdown in equity flows as many investors have either stopped their systematic investment plans (SIPs) or have paused their investments into equity funds. In March, equity schemes had seen net inflows of Rs 11,722.74 crore — highest in the current financial year. Even inflows through SIPs stood at Rs 8,641 crore in March 2020.

Despite flows continuing through equity funds, in March around 8.49 lakh SIPs were registered in the mutual fund industry-lowest in the last fiscal. At the same time, approximately 6.02 lakh SIPs were discontinued or its tenure got completed. Market participants say that even in April some investors have discontinued their investments in equity funds due to the volatility in the markets. “In April we might see slowing down of inflows through SIPs as many investors have stopped their investments. Even lump-sum investments have completely dried up and we might see lesser flows in equity this month,” said the CEO of a mid-size fund house.