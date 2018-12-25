Equity mutual funds see inflows of Rs 1.24 lakh cr during January-November

Between January and November, the benchmark Sensex have given returns of 6.27%, while in the same period last year, it had yielded a return of 27.91%.

Equity mutual funds have seen inflows of Rs 1.24 lakh crore between January and November this year, the second highest inflows during the period in the last five years. Even as markets have remained volatile, investors have continued to invest in mutual funds through systematic investment plans (SIPs), say market participants. In the calendar year 2017, equity mutual funds had registered inflows of Rs 1.52 lakh crore, data from Value Research showed.

Total amount collected through SIPs between January and November stood at Rs 80,645 crore, according to data from Association of Mutual Funds in India. “In the last calendar year, broader markets were up by over 25% and equity funds had seen inflows of over Rs 1.5 lakh crore. However, despite equity markets giving returns in single digits, investors have continued to invest in equity mutual funds, which is positive sign,” said a senior executive from a leading fund house.

Between January and November, the benchmark Sensex have given returns of 6.27%, while in the same period last year, it had yielded a return of 27.91%. However, flows into equity schemes have slowed down in the last few months. In November, inflows into equity funds stood at Rs 10,790 crore, the lowest in the last three months. Even the contribution of SIPs in November stood at Rs 7,985 crore, nearly flat compared to October.