At Rs 10,796 cr in Feb, inflows into equity schemes highest since March 2019

Debt-oriented schemes in February saw outflows of Rs27,939.56 crore, led by liquid funds.

Equity-oriented schemes saw net inflows of Rs 10,795.81 crore in February – highest since March 2019 – even as the benchmark index was down by 6% last month. Systematic investment plans (SIPs) continued to remain robust as inflows in February stood at Rs8,512.93 crore, only marginally lower than January’s inflows of Rs8,532 crore.

Data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) show that categories such as multi-cap, large cap, mid-cap and small-cap funds saw net inflows of over Rs1,000 crore in February. The equity markets, however, turned negative in the last week of February as concerns spread over the Covid-19 outbreak and its impact on global growth.

Mirae Asset Global Investments (India) CEO Swarup Mohanty said: “Despite equity markets witnessing correction last month, equity funds have seen higher net flows compared with January. It’s heartening to see investors buying at dips and continuing even when equity markets were giving negative returns.”

In the last few months, net flows into equity funds had slowed down due to the volatility in the markets, but SIPs have continued to provide some relief to the industry. In the current financial year, inflows through SIPs stood at Rs91,443 crore, while net inflows into equity funds is over Rs72,000 crore.

However, industry participants are wary that in March, inflows into equity would remain volatile due to the fall in the markets. Amfi CEO NS Venkatesh said, “We expect continued buoyancy in SIP flows in March too, though a few institutional investors may reassess their investment strategy, given the deep correction in markets. Equity-linked saving schemes (ELSS) continue to find favour with individual investors, with positive net flows at Rs871 crore during the month despite the Budget for 2020-21 proposing an alternate simplified tax structure.”

Debt-oriented schemes in February saw outflows of Rs27,939.56 crore, led by liquid funds. Liquid funds saw net outflows of Rs43,825.43 crore and even overnight funds saw outflows of Rs1,473.71 crore in February. Market participants say several of the high net worth individual (HNIs) and ultra HNIs may have moved out from the liquid funds to participate in the initial public offering of (IPO) of SBI Cards. However, corporate bond fund and banking and PSU fund continued to see inflows of Rs2,840.96 crore and Rs3,205.19 crore, respectively. Apart from equity funds, even other exchange traded funds (ETFs) and gold ETFs saw inflows while assets under management (AUM) of the industry as on February stood at Rs27.22 lakh crore.