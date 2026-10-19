Investors may be opening fewer systematic investment plan (SIP) accounts and showing less enthusiasm for new fund offers (NFOs), but their appetite for equity mutual funds remains undiminished.

Despite prolonged market volatility and corrections, net inflows into actively managed equity schemes rose 5% in the first half of FY27 from the year-ago period, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India.

The growth is striking given the sharp slowdown in two key drivers of mutual fund industry expansion — new SIP account additions and NFO collections.

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The industry added just 3.4 million contributing SIP accounts across asset classes during April-September 2026, less than a third of the 11.4 million added in the corresponding period last year. Mobilisation through NFOs of active equity schemes plunged 67%, from Rs 15,658 crore in H1FY26 to Rs 5,201 crore in H1FY27.

Industry executives say existing investors are doing much of the heavy lifting. Rather than fleeing volatile markets, they are increasing their investments, buying during corrections and showing greater patience with their holdings.

One indication of this trend is the rise in average assets per contributing SIP account. The figure climbed 14%, from Rs 1.55 lakh in March 2026 to Rs 1.77 lakh in September.

Madhu Nair, CEO of Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, said the rise in equity inflows despite slower SIP account growth reflects greater commitment from existing investors. They are increasing their SIP contributions and deploying additional money during market corrections.

A moderation in lumpsum redemptions has also helped sustain inflows, suggesting that investors are becoming more willing to ride out market volatility rather than exit at the first sign of trouble.

Akhil Chaturvedi, executive director and chief business officer at Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, said strong investments in mid- and small-cap funds through both SIPs and lumpsum contributions supported equity inflows during the first half. The relatively lower preference for passive schemes in these segments also worked in favour of actively managed funds.

Aditya Agarwal, co-founder of Wealthy.in, attributed the resilience to higher monthly SIP contributions, buying on dips and increased allocations to diversified categories such as flexi-cap and multi-cap funds.

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He said mutual fund distributors and financial advisers also played an important role in persuading retail investors to stay invested during turbulent market conditions, helping contain redemptions.

The sharp decline in NFO collections, however, tells a different story. Investors appear to be favouring established schemes over new launches, particularly when markets are uncertain.

Agarwal pointed out that fewer launches in a difficult market also contributed to lower collections and affected the addition of new SIP accounts.

However, the resilience in inflows masks a longer-term challenge for the industry — attracting fresh investors.

While monthly SIP contributions have been touching record highs, much of the growth is being driven by existing investors rather than a rapid expansion in the number of contributing accounts.

Agarwal cautioned that a prolonged slowdown in SIP account additions could leave the industry increasingly dependent on existing investors, limiting its ability to broaden its reach.

There is, however, a silver lining. The SIP stoppage ratio — the number of SIP accounts discontinued as a percentage of new SIP registrations — declined from 95% in May 2026 to 79% in September.

The improvement suggests that while the pace of new account additions has slowed, fewer investors are discontinuing their SIPs relative to fresh registrations.

For now, the message from mutual fund investors is clear: fewer new accounts do not necessarily mean less money. Existing investors are investing more and staying the course, helping equity funds weather a difficult market.