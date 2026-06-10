Amid heightened global uncertainty and an extended period of muted market returns, equity Mutual Fund inflows fell sharply in May, registering their steepest month-on-month decline in three years.

Net inflows into equity schemes dropped 40.4 % to ₹22,908 crore in May from ₹38,440 crore in April. The decline follows a 5% fall in April, marking the second consecutive month of moderation in inflows.

Vaibhav Chugh, Chief Executive Officer of Abakkus Mutual Fund, said the moderation in inflows reflected geopolitical uncertainty and investor caution, describing it as a phase of healthy consolidation rather than a reversal in sentiment.

The decline was broad-based across equity categories, with inflows falling between 27% and 67%. Despite the slowdown, flexi-cap funds remained the most preferred category, attracting net inflows of ₹5,176 crore during the month.

SIPS remain resilient

Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) contributions, meanwhile, remained resilient. Monthly SIP inflows slipped just 0.52% to ₹30,954 crore in May, highlighting continued retail participation despite market volatility.

A Balasubramanian, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, said sustained SIP contributions reflect growing investor maturity and reinforce the importance of disciplined investing irrespective of short-term market fluctuations.

Suranjana Borthakur, Head of Distribution at Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, said strong SIP numbers indicate that India’s structural growth story remains intact and that retail investors continue to stay invested.

Gaurav Goyal, Chief Business Officer at Canara Robeco Asset Management, echoed the sentiment, saying steady SIP contributions demonstrate investors’ long-term commitment. Both attributed the decline in equity inflows primarily to moderation in lump-sum investments amid geopolitical uncertainty and market volatility.

Overall, the mutual fund industry’s assets under management stood at ₹81.58 lakh crore at the end of May, down 0.42% from the previous month.

Among other asset classes, hybrid funds witnessed a 49% decline in net inflows during May, largely due to lower inflows into arbitrage funds and multi-asset allocation funds.

In the passive segment, gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded net outflows of ₹725 crore, while silver ETFs saw net outflows of ₹2,733 crore.

Nehal Meshram, Senior Analyst at Morningstar Investment Research India, said the outflows from gold ETFs were driven by profit-booking following the recent rally in gold prices and a shift in investor risk appetite away from safe-haven assets. She added that relatively attractive fixed-income yields may have increased the opportunity cost of holding gold, contributing to the pullback.

“The trend suggests that investors are becoming more tactical and price-sensitive in their allocation to gold,” she said.

Debt mutual funds recorded net outflows of ₹96,948 crore in May after witnessing strong inflows in April.

Chugh said the outflows from liquid, overnight and money market funds were largely driven by liquidity management and corporate treasury requirements rather than any weakening in investor demand for fixed-income products.

Looking ahead, Chugh said he remains cautiously optimistic on the industry’s prospects, noting that while near-term uncertainties persist, the underlying fundamentals of investor participation and confidence in mutual funds remain strong.

Balasubramanian added that as India’s investment landscape evolves, investors are increasingly focused on remaining invested through market cycles and maintaining a long-term perspective.