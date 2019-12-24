Equity funds generate up to 17% returns in 5-year term

The data from Value Research shows that S&P BSE Sensex Total Return Index (TRI) have given returns of 10.33% in the last five years and around 78 equity schemes have given returns in excess of 10% in the same time frame.

Investors who have continued to stay invested in equity mutual funds for a longer duration have seen their funds giving positive returns. Of a total 331 equity schemes, nearly 128 schemes have given negative returns in the last two years.

But equity funds giving negative returns comes down to 10 schemes in three-year period and only eight schemes in the five-year period, shows the data from Value Research.

Market participants say that investing in mutual fund should be for a longer duration and they should not exit when markets are down.

In the last five years funds such as Motilal Oswal NASDAQ 100 Exchange Traded Fund, Mirae Asset Bluechip Fund, SBI Small Cap Fund and Aditya Birla Sun Life Banking & Financial Services Fund have given returns in the range of 14-17%.

G Pradeepkumar, CEO, Union Asset Management Company, said: “It is always better for investors to stay invested for longer duration. If investors are not looking to invest for more than three years they should not look at equity funds, but opt for hybrid funds.” He also added that, if investors are coming for 10 years horizon they should continue to hold on with their investments for a decade and not redeem when markets are down.

The data from Value Research shows that S&P BSE Sensex Total Return Index (TRI) have given returns of 10.33% in the last five years and around 78 equity schemes have given returns in excess of 10% in the same time frame. Even if we look at the mid- and small-cap funds, which have given negative returns in the last two years, they also have given positive returns in the five-year period. Out of the universe of 36 mid- and small-cap schemes, only three schemes managed to give positive returns in the past two years. But if we look at the five-year period, 34 equity schemes have given positive returns, while category average returns has been 8.68% and 7.58% for mid-cap funds and small-cap funds respectively. The returns were as on December 18, 2019.

“Investors should understand that returns are not positive every year-there will be years when the returns will be negative. Staying invested for longer duration will increase the probability of getting positive returns on their investments,” said another top official from the leading fund house.