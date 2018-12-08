Equity fund inflows slow to 3-month low in November

Income schemes continued to witness outflows at Rs 6,518 crore and gilt funds saw marginal inflows of Rs 61 crore in November.

Inflows into equity funds in November stood at Rs 10,790 crore, the lowest levels in the last three months. The contribution of systematic Investment Plan (SIPs) remained stagnant at Rs 7,985 crore as in October.

Inflows into equity funds for the month of October and September were Rs 14,783 crore and 11,251 crore respectively, shows the data from Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

However, debt funds (which includes income, liquid and gilt) saw inflows of Rs 1.29 lakh crore, with liquid and money market getting inflows of Rs 1.36 lakh crore. Income schemes continued to witness outflows at Rs 6,518 crore and gilt funds saw marginal inflows of Rs 61 crore in November. In the month of September, debt funds had seen sharp outflows of Rs 2.44 lakh crore due to the financial crises at IL&FS.

Swarup Mohanty, chief executive officer of Mirae Asset Global Investments (India), said: “I was surprised to witness slowdown in the equity inflows because risks which were there in the markets two months ago like high oil prices have settled down. For long term equity investors this is the good time to continue their investments and buy more.” He also added that, institutional investors like insurance companies and big banks have started coming to liquid funds which is the reason for inflows into liquid funds.

Market participants also say that investments through lump-sums slowing down in the last few months and many of them have also started closing down their SIPs. Equity mutual funds includes, equity, ELSS and arbitrage funds. The average monthly inflows into equity schemes in first eight months fell to Rs 10,756 crore from Rs 14,200 crore in 2017-18. Overall mutual fund industry saw inflows of Rs 1.42 lakh crore in November, shows the data from Amfi.

SIPs is an investment plan offered by fund houses wherein investors can invest a fixed amount in a mutual fund scheme periodically at fixed intervals – say once a month instead of making a lump-sum investment. SIPs are similar to a recurring deposit where you deposit a small or fixed amount every month.

In the financial year, 2016-17 total SIP contribution in the industry was Rs 43,921 crore. While it increased to Rs 67,190 crore in financial year 2017-18, shows the data from Amfi.

In the current financial year, contribution of SIP as on November is Rs 60,457 crore. In the past one year, Nifty Midcap index and Nifty Smallcap index have given negative returns of 14% and 29.34% respectively.