Equity fund inflows slow on negative returns, upfront commission ban

In December, slowing down of inflows in equity funds was also largely due to outflows from arbitrage funds, which were at Rs 2,164 crore.

Flows into equity funds slowed in the past few months, even as monthly contribution of systematic investment plans (SIPs) continued to remain strong. According to market participants, the slowdown of inflows into mutual funds were due to weak returns from equity funds and banning of upfront commission by the markets regulator.

Equity mutual funds witnessed inflows of Rs 4,442 crore in December, the lowest in the past 27 months. Equity funds includes equity funds, arbitrage funds and equity linked saving schemes (ELSS).

However, ELSS and pure equity funds saw inflows of Rs 841 crore and Rs 5,765 crore, respectively, in the month. The average monthly inflows into equity schemes in the period of April-December slowed down to Rs 10,054 crore from Rs 14,200 crore in 2017-18.

“Investments through lump sums have reduced in the last few months due to uncertainty in the markets. Also many distributors are not encouraged to sell mutual funds because of ban on upfront commission. Many of them have started to promote unit linked insurance plans (ULIPs) as compared to equity linked saving schemes (ELSS),” said the CEO of a top fund house on condition of anonymity.

The slowing down of flows was also because of weak returns from equity funds. In the last one year, equity large-cap funds on an average gave returns of (-)0.82%, while it was lower for mid-cap schemes at (-)14.64% and small-cap funds at (-)21.55%, show the data from Value Research.

The Sebi in a circular in October said, “MFs/AMCs shall adopt full trail model of commission in all schemes, without payment of any upfront commission or upfronting of any trail commission, directly or indirectly, in cash or kind, through sponsorships, or any other route.”

However, upfronting of trail commission will be allowed only in case of inflows through SIPs.

Despite flows slowing down in equity funds, contribution of SIPs stood at over Rs 8,000 crore in December, against Rs 7,985 crore in November. Market participants said investments through lump sums slowed down in the last few months due to uncertainty in the markets.

In the period from April to December, total contribution of SIPs stood at Rs 68,459 crore. In the last financial year, the contribution of SIPs was Rs 67,190 crore, while in 2016-17, it was Rs 43,921 crore.