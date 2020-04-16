Equity benchmarks slip on weak global sentiments

The broader markets, which include Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap, have fallen sharply since the start of the equity market rout when compared to the benchmark indices.

Indian equities declined on Wednesday for the second consecutive day led by banking and automobile stocks. The Nifty closed at 8,925.30, down by 68.55 points, or 0.76%. The 30-share Sensex declined 310.21 points, or 1.01%, to close at 30,379.81. The broader markets, however, ended the day in the green with the Nifty Midcap Index and the Nifty Smallcap Index, gaining 1.28% and 1.26%, respectively.

The markets started the early hour of trade on a positive note with where the Nifty50 touched a high of 9,261.2, but gave up its gains after the European markets started their day lower. It started the day making gains as sentiments were upbeat on the announcement of partial opening of the economy from April 20. Siddhartha Khemka, head-retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said: “The sentiment was dampened in the second half, tracking weak global sentiments which got impacted due to bleak IMF projections.” The IMF on Tuesday predicted that the world is set for its steepest downturn since the 1929 Great Depression. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net buyers pumping $177.7 million, whereas the domestic institutional investors sold equities worth $143.6 million. So far, in April, FPIs have pulled out $108.12 million from the Indian equity market. The rupee ended the day at an all-time low of 76.44 against the dollar.

The broader markets, which include Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap, have fallen sharply since the start of the equity market rout when compared to the benchmark indices. The Nifty Midcap index has corrected by 27.81% since the start of the year whereas, Nifty Smallcap has seen a 35.29% correction. At the same time, Nifty has corrected by 26.17% so far this year. Most of the selling in the Nifty is due to institutional investors selling the banking and financial services stocks which have the highest weightage in the 50-stock index. On the other hand, the midcap and smallcap stocks are said to be dominated by high net-worth individuals and professional investors. According to Anil Sarin, chief investment officer-equities, Centrum Broking, the current thinking is that the worst of medical news related to the novel Coronavirus is probably behind even though the economic fallout is uncertain. “The probable reason for buying in midcaps and smallcaps is due to the feeling that the already cheap midcaps have gotten beaten down further in the recent correction, this has made them still cheaper and hence the buying in that segment on Wednesday,” he said.

The market volumes in the F&O segment was Rs 11.09 lakh crore whereas, cash market volumes were strong with a turnover of Rs 64,663 crore against the six month average of Rs 14.65 lakh crore in F&O segment and Rs 39,134 crore in the cash market. The biggest gainers on the Nifty were UPL, Hindustan Unilever, Britannia Industries, HCL Technologies and ITC up by 8.02%, 5.39%, 5.24%, 5.01% and 4.76%, respectively. UPL shares gained 8% during the day’s trade after the government gave a green signal to agriculture related activities during the lockdown.

The biggest losers were Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki and HDFC, down by 5.67%, 4.67%, 4.39%, 3.66% and 3.52%. The benchmark was dragged down 110 points by Reliance Industries, HDFC twins and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Sectorally, the gainers were Nifty FMCG, Nifty Realty, Nifty Media, Nifty Metal and Nifty IT. The biggest losers were Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Bank which was down by 2.21%, followed by Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Auto and Nifty PSU Bank.

Globally, Asian markets had a mixed trading session with bourses in China and Hong Kong declining by 0.57% and 1.19% while, bourses in Taiwan and South Korea posted gains of 1.1% and 1.7%. The European markets were off to a tepid start at the time of the press.