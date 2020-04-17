Equities post gains; experts see pain ahead

FPIs have so far in April pulled out $546.44 million from the Indian equity market.

Indian equities posted gains on Thursday with the benchmark Sensex gaining 222.8 points to end the session at 30,602.61. The broader Nifty50 gained 0.76% or 67.5 points to close at 8,992.8. Even though the benchmarks rose, experts pointed out that the market would witness real pain once the earnings season progressed. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net sellers in the equity markets pulling out $380.2 million.

The Nifty50 managed to pose gains even though it started the day on a tepid note tracking mixed global cues. It touched 8,821.9 points during the day’s trading session but reversed the trend towards the second half of the day. The markets reversed the trend after the European markets opened in the positive territory as countries in the bloc were finding ways to restart economy. According to Reuters, European shares rose as the daily death tolls in Italy and Spain eased. Stock exchanges in France, Germany and the UK were up between 0.1% to 0.8% at the time of press.

FPIs have so far in April pulled out $546.44 million from the Indian equity market. Domestic institutional investors bought equities worth $172 million. The small and midcap indices outperformed the benchmarks for the second straight session. The Nifty Midcap Index was up 1.8% and Nifty Smallcap Index was up 2.8%. However, the market sentiment would be gauged better when the companies start announcing their quarterly results.

Sorbh Gupta, associate fund manager, Quantum Mutual Fund, explains that the markets will start seeing real pain when results come out since that will show the real impact of Covid-19. “In our discussions with various companies, they had planned to restart their business activities from April 15 but with the lockdown extension, their business is likely to be hit. They have already mentioned furloughs and a 40-day lockdown will bring a lot of small businesses to the brink,” he said.

With the weekly expiry happening on Thursday, the F&O segment saw its volumes soar, reporting a turnover of Rs 19.5 lakh crore on the NSE. The cash market volume stood at Rs 49,916.8 crore. This is against the six month average of Rs 14.65 lakh crore in the F&O segment and Rs 39,134 in the cash segment of the NSE. The biggest gainers on the Nifty were NTPC, Vedanta, Hindalco, ICICI Bank and Titan up by 6.9%, 5.15%, 5.13%, 4.7% and 4.2%.

On the other hand, the biggest losers were HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and Bharti Infratel, down by 3.9%, 3.7%, 3.3%, 2% and 1.9%, respectively. Kotak Mahindra Bank has shed 11% in the last three trading sessions. IT giant Wipro, which announced its results on Wednesday, ended the day 1.3% higher at Rs 189. It stated that the lockdown had impacted revenues by 0.7% to 0.8% and refused to give revenue guidance for the next quarter.

According to Vinod Nair, head of retail research, IT stocks took a beating because of the earnings commentary by Wipro. “The earnings of TCS will give a clearer picture on the impact of Covid-19 on the IT sector and demand outlook from developed markets,” he said.

Sectorally, the biggest gainers were Nifty Media, Nifty Bank, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Private Bank. Nifty Bank was up by 1.8%. The only loser was Nifty IT, which was down by 1.8%.