Equities eke out gains as investors assess virus impact

The European markets, which were rallying on Wednesday, opened weak on Thursday.

Benchmark indices on Thursday erased their earlier gains as rising coronavirus cases weighed in on the investor sentiment. The Sensex ended the session at 38,470.61, up 61.13 points or 0.16%. The broader Nifty50 was up 18 points, or 0.16%, to close at 11,269.

The Sensex, which was off to a positive start, had climbed 478 points intra-day, but lost momentum towards the end of the session after the European markets started in the red with many falling up to 2% at the time of going to the press.

The biggest gainers on the Sensex were Kotak Mahindra Bank, HCL Technologies and Bharti Airtel, while the biggest losers were Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank. Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank surged 2.74% to close at Rs 1651.70 a piece.

Deven Choksey, managing director, KRChoksey Investment Advisers, said: “It is a relief to Kotak Bank’s shareholders and investors as they hear that it is a consortium of SBI-led banks which may take over or invest in Yes Bank as against overhang of Yes Bank being asked to be taken over or funded by Kotak Bank.”

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net sellers for the ninth sessions in a row, having pulled out shares worth $2.6 billion. On Thursday, overseas investors sold another $338 million worth of Indian equities, provisional data on the exchanges showed. The broader markets also traded flat, with BSE Midcap gaining 0.31% and the BSE Smallcap up 0.29%.

The European markets, which were rallying on Wednesday, opened weak on Thursday after a wave of profit warnings. The state-wide emergency declared in California also impacted the sentiment in global markets. Additionally, Dow Mini futures traded lower and were down by 600 points ahead of the US market opening.

On the other hand, Asian markets closed higher with bourses in China, South Korea and Taiwan traded in the green after fewer new Covid-19 cases were reported outside of China.

Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services, explained that funds allocated by the International Monetary Fund and easing monetary measures are supporting global markets, but India is underperforming due to suspected virus cases. “Foreign investors continue to sell with a notion that the epidemic effect will be more on emerging markets. Volatility is expected to persist, issues relating to telecom and weak asset quality of banks could hurt the market from short to medium term.”