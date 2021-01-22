  • MORE MARKET STATS

Equities continue rally, Sensex breaches 50,000-mark for the first time ever

January 22, 2021 5:00 AM

Results reported by companies for the three months to December, 2020 quarter have largely beaten Street estimates with IT companies turning in stellar numbers. A couple of consumer-oriented businesses too have turned in stronger-than-expected revenues for the quarter.

Share Market Today, Share MarketMeanwhile, Brent crude slipped 0.89% to $ 55.58 per barrel while the rupee added another 6 paise to settle at a near five-month high of 72.99 against the dollar.

Equities continued their rally on Thursday with the Sensex crossing the 50,000-mark in intra-day trades, for the first time ever, but ending the session flat at 49,624.76. While the markets are expensive, expectations of earnings upgrades, following the faster-than-anticipated recovery in the economy, have prompted investors to add to risk.

Armed with liquidity, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continue to bet on Indian stocks having run up a bill of $2.7 billion in January alone, on the back of record purchases in the December quarter.

