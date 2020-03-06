Equities, bonds preferred investment assets for Indian ultra wealthy: Knight Frank

Private equity as an investment class saw an upsurge in allocation, from 4% in 2018 to 7% in 2019. (Representative image)

Despite global headwinds, equity investments have remained the most attractive asset class for Indian ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNWIs). Around 83% of Indian UHNWIs in India are planning to increase or maintain their allocations in equities, followed by bonds (77%), according to the Attitudes Survey, part of Knight Frank’s Wealth Report 2020.

In 2019, for Indian UHNWIs, equities remained the most preferred asset class in the portfolio with 29% allocation, followed by 21% for bonds and 20% for properties. On the contrary, Asian UHNWIs preferred property investments with 28% asset allocation, followed by 21% in equities and 19% allocation in bonds.

While 24% of Asia-Pacific’s UHNWIs are looking to invest in domestic commercial properties, 17% are allocating capital to cross-border purchases in the coming year. Comparatively, 26% of Indian UHNWIs are looking to invest in properties within the country while 15% have plans to invest abroad.

Private equity as an investment class saw an upsurge in allocation, from 4% in 2018 to 7% in 2019. Nearly 85% of Indian UHNWIs are expected to increase or maintain their asset allocation in private equity investments, according to the survey.

Neil Brookes, head of capital markets, Asia Pacific, Knight Frank, said: “Despite uncertainty over the impact of COVID-19, interest for assets remains high, with significant capital chasing limited stock. While some private investors may delay their decisions due to the current climate, we expect secure assets that offer quality income streams to be in increasing demand.”

As part of giving something back to the society, 66% of Indian UHNWIs said they would increase philanthropic activities. Education (95%), healthcare (89%) and environment (82%) are the focus areas for philanthropic activities for them.

The survey said about 94% of the money managers in India are expected to actively alter their clients’ investment strategies to protect their wealth in 2020.

Shishir Baijal, CMD, Knight Frank India, said: “Despite the underlying economic challenges, Indian UHNWIs are optimistic about their wealth creation prospects. A remarkable 73% of them expect an increase in their wealth, compared with 55% of their global counterparts.”

According to the Knight Frank Wealth Report 2020, Indian real estate sector received an equity investment of $6,221 million in 2019, with the office segment receiving a sizeable 47% of the total equity investment. Globally, private capital was responsible for $333 billion of commercial real estate purchases in 2019, a 5% rise over the previous year.

Property remains an attractive asset class for ultra-wealthy Indians – 24% are planning to buy a new home in 2020 and the preferred destinations outside India are the UK, the US, Australia, Singapore and the UAE.