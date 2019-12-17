Equitas SFB files DRHP, to be listed by March

The pre-IPO placement would not exceed Rs. 200 crore, according to the draft red herring prospectus filed by the bank.

The bank said the capital would be used for augmenting the bank’s Tier-I capital base to meet the bank’s future capital requirements.

Chennai-based Equitas Small Finance Bank on Monday filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Sebi for its initial public offering (IPO) to raise up to Rs. 550 crore via fresh issue and an offer for sale of up to 80 million equity shares. The IPO is expected to hit the market before the end of March 2020.

The bank said the capital would be used for augmenting the bank’s Tier-I capital base to meet the bank’s future capital requirements. The offer includes reservation of up to Rs. 100 crore for subscription by eligible shareholders of Equitas Holdings, while a portion aggregating up to Rs. 5 crore would be set aside for eligible employees. The equity shares will be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

